We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Park
  4. Qatar
  5. Oxygen Park / AECOM

Oxygen Park / AECOM

Save this project
Oxygen Park / AECOM

© Markus Elblaus© Markus Elblaus© Markus Elblaus© Markus Elblaus+ 31

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Park, Sustainability & Green Design
Doha, Qatar
  • Landscape Design Team : James Haig Streeter (Landscape Design Lead), Mark Blackwell, Warren Osborne, Kevin Underwood, Philip Dugdale, Alfredo Galindo, Eric Hallquist, Shafee Jones-Wilson, Wing Lai, James Manuel, John Neilson, Jonathon Reeves, Adam Rothwell, Jason Shinoda, Stephen Suen, Jack Wu
  • Water Features : Fountains Direct
  • City : Doha
  • Country : Qatar
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Markus Elblaus
© Markus Elblaus

Text description provided by the architects. Oxygen Park was designed to provide a ‘green lung’ for the Education City Campus in Doha, Qatar. Inspired by the fluid land formations and wind-eroded rocks of the natural desert environment, the terrain was formed to maximize passive cooling from the prevailing winds and to accommodate multiple sporting activities.

Save this picture!
© Markus Elblaus
© Markus Elblaus

The dramatic landscape features a subterranean walkway with cooling tunnel segments and a series of dynamic, looping running tracks.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Markus Elblaus
© Markus Elblaus

Oxygen Park is now a vibrant destination for the local community – and a perfect antidote to the desert heat. The park offers an impressive 130,000sqm of green space, 7,000m of pathways, a shady, covered walkway, a 1,600m running track, an equestrian track, sports pitches, four folly buildings, and gardens containing more than 100 plant species with a majority of indigenous and desert-adaptive planting.

Save this picture!
© Markus Elblaus
© Markus Elblaus
Save this picture!
© Markus Elblaus
© Markus Elblaus
Save this picture!
© Markus Elblaus
© Markus Elblaus

It is accessed via the Tram System and the campus-wide cycle and walking routes. The park’s dramatic, wind-sculpted landscape was created with the hot and dry climate of the country and its cooling breezes in mind. Honoring the local landscape is core to, and is evident across, every single aspect of the park’s design.

Save this picture!
© Markus Elblaus
© Markus Elblaus

For example, the park's topography was computer modeled to maximize passive cooling from the prevailing winds and create a shaded walkway with cooling tunnel segments. As with traditional Arabian Gulf wind towers, the available breeze is channeled through the wind passages carved in between the gardens to provide natural ventilation. The undulating topography with its hills and swales creates a strong spatial framework for various embedded programmatic activities in conjunction with dynamic looping running tracks.

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Markus Elblaus
© Markus Elblaus

The buff-colored hardscape materials were chosen to be sympathetic to the Qatari native landscape and to minimize glare and heat-island effects. The curving footpaths are constructed in seeded concrete to provide even, robust and continuous surfaces for sports activities.

Save this picture!
© Markus Elblaus
© Markus Elblaus

A covered walkway is formed from large C-shaped reinforced-concrete ribs that are placed along one side of the tracks. They are founded on a continuous raft foundation that bears on the limestone formation below the park. Inspired by wind-blown desert rock formations, the soffit and walls are clad with natural stone to create a monolithic-appearing structure.

Save this picture!
© Markus Elblaus
© Markus Elblaus

The conditioned folly buildings provide cool resting places after intense workouts and outdoor classrooms for teaching activities. They are formed from a reinforced concrete structure embedded into the slopes of the hills and are covered with a cantilevering green roof to maximize thermal mass and reduce solar heat gain.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The project incorporates indigenous and desert-adaptive planting. Stormwater from seasonal rainfalls is stored on-site through soakaways embedded in the softscape areas, which enhance the natural ability of the soil to drain the water. Grass surfaces for sports activities are equipped with smart irrigation systems with sensor technologies to control and reduce water consumption.

Save this picture!
© Markus Elblaus
© Markus Elblaus

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Education City, Doha, Qatar

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
AECOM
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureParkSustainability & Green DesignQatar
Cite: "Oxygen Park / AECOM" 09 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976389/oxygen-park-aecom> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream