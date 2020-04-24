World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Refurbishment
  4. Brazil
  5. Ygará Apartment / BRA Arquitetura

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Ygará Apartment / BRA Arquitetura

Save this project
Ygará Apartment / BRA Arquitetura

© Maura Mello © Maura Mello © Maura Mello © Maura Mello + 34

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Refurbishment, Apartment Interiors
Brooklin, Brazil
  • Architects: Estúdio BRA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  969 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Maura Mello
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoCAD, Brasil Imperial, Cazes Construtora, Deca, Dpot, Eletromec, Evol, Lustres Yamamura, Maria Joaquina, Pedras Armani, Portobello Shop, Tuboar, White Decorações
  • Lead Architects: Rodrigo Maçonilio; André Di Gregorio;
  • Project Team: Renata Fassio; Anariá Ladeira; Lais Pannia;
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Maura Mello
© Maura Mello

Text description provided by the architects. After the first conversation with the future resident, it was decided that the integration of the environments would be achieved through the use of a small material palette and that the furniture would, whenever possible, pass through more than one room. Basically we have wood and some gray [melamine laminate, concrete or high-strength porcelain tiles] on a white background.

Save this picture!
© Maura Mello
© Maura Mello

In the common areas, wood goes on the walls so that visitors and residents can touch it and observe it during moments of relaxation and meals. In the intimate areas the wood is on the floor reinforcing the comfort of walking barefoot.

Save this picture!
© Maura Mello
© Maura Mello

The small palette of materials made it unclear, for example, where the toilet, wardrobe, bedroom doors or the bookcase are, since they were all organized in a panel made with the same wood and with a design that minimizes possible bumps, handles or any item that could break the organic flow of the line that runs through the entire plant.

Save this picture!
© Maura Mello
© Maura Mello
Save this picture!
Proposal Plan
Proposal Plan
Save this picture!
© Maura Mello
© Maura Mello

The kitchen, which was dark before the renovation, gained light when we removed the balcony door and part of the intermediate masonry. This new luminosity was enhanced with the palette of white materials of the environment, granite flooring with white and blue pebbles, clear countertop stone and cabinets made with the same wood as the panel but this time with a light coat of white paint bounce light and at the same time preserve the textures and peculiarities of each material.

Save this picture!
© Maura Mello
© Maura Mello

The concrete beam was peeled and remains there telling which was the first wall demolished and serving as a ruler for the height of all other items in the home. The readjustment of the plant made the six-seat table fit where the balcony door once stood. Now dinners, barbecues and celebrations can enjoy natural lighting and at the same time maintain the relationship with the living room and kitchen.

Save this picture!
© Maura Mello
© Maura Mello

The contemporary living sought by the resident predicts that whoever cooks does not need to be closed by four walls but rather in contact with all the space and people. To sensorially divide the kitchen and living, we have a recess in the ceiling, alteration of the floor and the treatment given to the wood.

The island becomes a purposefully heavy and central element as it is rough, dark, rises from the floor while it is surrounded by walls and clear panels that by inverted skirting do not even touch the floor. Those who lean against the island does stand out because of the contrast of colors.

Save this picture!
© Maura Mello
© Maura Mello

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Brooklin, São Paulo - State of São Paulo, Brazil

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Estúdio BRA
Office

Products

Wood Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Brazil
Cite: "Ygará Apartment / BRA Arquitetura" [Apartamento Ygará / BRA Arquitetura] 24 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938169/ygara-apartment-bra-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream