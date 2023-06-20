How to Combine Colors to Enhance Architectural Design?

Save this picture! Using the Color Wheel to Create Color Schemes. Image © Camila Prieto (ArchDaily)

Even though Isaac Newton’s experiments and observations led to the development of the color wheel during the 17th century, his revolution in the understanding and application of colors continues to influence the creation of architecture and design projects. Arranging colors in a circular format, Newton mapped the color spectrum to create the first color wheel. As a visual representation of how colors relate to each other, it has been a fundamental tool for artists, architects, and designers to understand color relationships and therefore create appealing palettes for each space. Beyond merely “eyeing” color combinations, applying the color theory based on the geometric relationships in the color wheel helps designers determine which colors are suitable together. Color has the ability to play with spatial perception, create a sense of atmosphere, and evoke emotional responses, making it essential for design.

By exploring the multiple possibilities of the color wheel, we create a guide to enhance architectural design through three color combinations: monochromatic, analogous, and complementary.

Monochromatic: Using shades, tints, and tones derived from a single color

Besides distinguishing primary, secondary, and tertiary colors –and how are they created– the color theory also involves color darkness or lightness. In monochromatic palettes, a single color can have differing degrees of white or black, creating variations in their shades, tints, and tones. In this regard, monochromatic color schemes are those that are defined by a base and dominant color from which all of the derivatives –by adjusting brightness and saturation– complete the color palette.

In both interior and exterior spaces, this approach aims to achieve a cohesive visual effect that creates a unified aesthetic appeal. Even though it is based on one color, these designs can incorporate neutral or accent colors to add variety and balance, while still maintaining an overall monochromatic look. Also, lighting and material choices complement these schemes by enhancing the variety of shades and adding different finishes, textures, and patterns to the space.

In addition to highlighting the form and texture of a building, monochromatic color schemes are a great strategy for making smaller spaces appear larger and more spacious. By using shades of a single color, it creates a visual effect that utilizes simplicity and continuity to add depth to the space, giving the impression of a more expanded and open area.

Enhancing a green environment by using deep red-tinted materials

Balancing dominant grey open blocks with complementary elements

Clean and minimal common residential areas

Exploring green shades for a vibrant roof garden

Harmonizing pink brick tiles with concrete walls

Total Lapis Lazuli blue interior

All-white house for calm and illuminated spaces

Analogous: Embracing neighboring color relationships

Often seen in nature, analogous color schemes are known for incorporating colors that are next to each other in the color wheel. Just like the color palettes of natural landscapes, which are composed of similar hues, these schemes usually integrate three to five adjacent colors. Starting with a dominant color, it continues by identifying an adjacent color, followed by one or more colors to establish accents in the space. As its name suggests, analogous refers to having an analogy, or corresponding to something in particular, in this case, to its contiguous colors.

Within the creation of an analogous color scheme, incorporating varying shades and tones of the chosen colors is key for adding depth and creating dynamic designs. Black, white, and grey tones can also be present to complement the analogous colors’ roles. While still offering a variety of tones, analogous color schemes aim for a balanced style that enables a sense of visual unity and harmony.

Warm tones for exterior pavilions

Harmonizing materials and textures in adjacent colors

Serene coolness

Salmon, soft pink, and ruby tones

Lively hues for child-friendly environments

Beaming shades for theaters and performance spaces

Complementary: Contrasting colors for dynamic and energetic spaces

When deciding which colors are best suited for pairing with each other, choosing opposite locations on the color wheel is a striking decision. Within these opposite colors, complementary color schemes create high-contrast color combinations, typically involving warm and cool colors. Examples of complementary pairs include red and green, yellow and purple, as well as orange and blue.

Depending on the proportion of these colors, these schemes can have varying effects. They can be used in equal proportions or be divided into a dominant color with an accent color. Although the basic concept revolves around two colors, these schemes can be expanded by adding shades with varying saturation and intensity.

By playing with contrast and balance, the use of complementary colors allows the creation of highlights that draw attention to specific areas or architectural details. Architecture also has the power to integrate a material approach, enabling the use of not only plain colors but also different materials in these hues to enrich the textures of the space.

Velvet and glossy textures in complementary colors

Red-colored steel structure contrasting with vibrant blue walls

Using lighting techniques to enhance color contrast

A colorful cinema for an immersive experience

Contrasting mosaic tiles and plain walls

Salmon and light blue to evoke distinctive vibes

