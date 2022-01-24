We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Refuge / NWLND Rogiers Vandeputte

Refuge / NWLND Rogiers Vandeputte

Refuge / NWLND Rogiers Vandeputte

© Johnny Umans© Johnny Umans© Johnny Umans© Johnny Umans+ 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Bonheiden, Belgium
© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans

Text description provided by the architects. The Refuge is inserted in a landscaped garden of a single-family house deep in Flanders’ suburban landscape. After the existing house was rebuilt, the surrounding landscape was unkept resulting in a wild and untamed site. The house sits on a raised plinth, which elevates the ground floor from the wild context, giving a sense of monumentality to the existing villa in contrast to the surrounding green.

© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans

The site was restructured by positioning the Refuge in the centre of the garden according to the double-axis system of the Villa and the bent parcel boundaries of the site. Surrounding the pool house, a set of landscape elements were carefully planted: a filter pond, patio, bicycle shed, and storage room. The Refuge includes a swimming pond with an etching studio. It is a concrete container with precise openings that frame the landscape.

Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor

A circular arch holds the space together. The landscape design grows out of this and complements the building. A circular 'hortus conclusus' is created that completes the shape of the cut-out from the roof plate. The circle is used as a visual language for the abstracted version of a clearing in the forest. Every frame that arises throughout the space engages in a dialogue with the existing house and nature.

© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans

The Refuge is positioned as a link to the garden. Like the house, it is an element on a new sand-coloured concrete path from the street to the yoga platform. The red robust concrete shell stands in soft contrast to the complementary green surroundings. The red is a nuance of the existing house and the new landscape elements in the same deep red brick.

© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans

The large sliding window in the refuge is in line with the house and divides the pavilion into a hard exterior and a soft, isolated interior. All metal elements that emerge from the landscape have the same purple-red colour as the joinery: lighting poles, gates, and kitchen garden areas.

© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans

About this office
NWLND Rogiers Vandeputte
Office

