Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. China
  5. DRM Psychological Counseling Kunshan Center / SWOOP STUDIO

DRM Psychological Counseling Kunshan Center / SWOOP STUDIO

Save
DRM Psychological Counseling Kunshan Center / SWOOP STUDIO

DRM Psychological Counseling Kunshan Center / SWOOP STUDIO - Interior PhotographyDRM Psychological Counseling Kunshan Center / SWOOP STUDIO - Interior PhotographyDRM Psychological Counseling Kunshan Center / SWOOP STUDIO - Interior Photography, ChairDRM Psychological Counseling Kunshan Center / SWOOP STUDIO - Interior PhotographyDRM Psychological Counseling Kunshan Center / SWOOP STUDIO - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Renovation, Offices Interiors
Suzhou, China
  • Architects: SWOOP STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  90
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :STUDIO FANG
  • Lead Architect : Wen Shen
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
DRM Psychological Counseling Kunshan Center / SWOOP STUDIO - Interior Photography
© STUDIO FANG

Text description provided by the architects. The site of the project is typical of a common high-rise office building, with its corner location on the floor providing plenty of natural light. The client required two counseling rooms, a lounge area, a big salon,a reception area, and an office. The challenge of the design is firstly how to organize such a variety of functions in a constrained site, while still keeping the space bright, uncluttered, and open; secondly is how to create a special atmosphere which suitable for Psychological Counselling, through simple materials and construction methods, given the limited cost.

Save this picture!
DRM Psychological Counseling Kunshan Center / SWOOP STUDIO - Interior Photography
© STUDIO FANG
Save this picture!
DRM Psychological Counseling Kunshan Center / SWOOP STUDIO - Image 27 of 30
Plan
Save this picture!
DRM Psychological Counseling Kunshan Center / SWOOP STUDIO - Interior Photography
© STUDIO FANG

Our spatial game in the project unfolds from a curve on the plan and two curves on the section. The design intention is to regulate the scale of otherwise confined rooms through the in-between space created by the curves and other orthogonal boxes, giving each space a certain openness with unlimited boundaries.

Save this picture!
DRM Psychological Counseling Kunshan Center / SWOOP STUDIO - Interior Photography
© STUDIO FANG
Save this picture!
DRM Psychological Counseling Kunshan Center / SWOOP STUDIO - Interior Photography
© STUDIO FANG

The curved wall of the plan responds to the existing corners of the site, creating a small “gallery”.   The openings on it reveal a series of spaces behind; while the horizontal opening at the top of the surface unites the ceiling, allowing light from the periphery to enter the core. The in-between space between the curved walls and the surrounding walls is treated as openings and niches of varying depth and direction, either linking or blurring the boundaries between the spaces.

Save this picture!
DRM Psychological Counseling Kunshan Center / SWOOP STUDIO - Interior Photography, Glass
© STUDIO FANG
Save this picture!
DRM Psychological Counseling Kunshan Center / SWOOP STUDIO - Image 28 of 30
Axonometric
Save this picture!
DRM Psychological Counseling Kunshan Center / SWOOP STUDIO - Interior Photography
© STUDIO FANG

The sectional curved ceilings serve to adjust the scale of the space.  They’re lightly disengaged from the existing complex boundaries, maintaining their own integrity as a canopy. Due to construction beams and equipment pipelines, the curved ceiling redefines the spatial scale in section: from 2.95 meters at the high point to 2.2 meters at the edge. The light could diffuse into the interior through the gaps in the height, and the depressed curved ceiling makes the otherwise normal room appear more open and spacious. The complex enclosure of existing buildings is transformed into a shell of a world full of unseen imaginary spaces.

Save this picture!
DRM Psychological Counseling Kunshan Center / SWOOP STUDIO - Interior Photography, Chair
© STUDIO FANG
Save this picture!
DRM Psychological Counseling Kunshan Center / SWOOP STUDIO - Interior Photography, Chair, Table
© STUDIO FANG

Materials join the game in the way of abstract color composition. We use glossy and rough textured materials on different surfaces to adjust the ambiance of light nuances. The white stucco ceiling coverings and white PVC floor not only make the space brighter and softer but also create a sense of wholeness blurring the scale; The walls between ceilings and floor are painted in light green and aqua blue stucco paintings, defining a number of small places. The walls with light green seem to evoke our collective memories of school or hospital in our childhood. At the same time, the composition of light green and aqua-blue surfaces transforms this space into a new atmosphere of calmness, which helps people to stay in those small corners of the world.  The visible and invisible in-between spaces shifting on the boundary of each stable place, are like the pieces of dreams transformed from subconsciousness. They help people to begin exploring their individually secret interior world psychologically.

Save this picture!
DRM Psychological Counseling Kunshan Center / SWOOP STUDIO - Interior Photography
© STUDIO FANG

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Kunshan Wangxianghui Commercial Center, Kunshan, Jiangsu, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SWOOP STUDIO
Office

Materials

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignOffices InteriorsChina

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignOffices InteriorsChina
Cite: "DRM Psychological Counseling Kunshan Center / SWOOP STUDIO" 18 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996471/drm-psychological-counseling-kunshan-center-swoop-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© STUDIO FANG

德瑞姆心理咨询昆山店 / SWOOP建筑设计工作室

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags