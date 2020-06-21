Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Doctor Manzana's Second Store / Masquespacio

Doctor Manzana's Second Store / Masquespacio

  Curated by Danae Santibañez
Store, Interior Design
Valencia, Spain
  Interior Designers: Masquespacio
  Area:  54
  Photographs:  Luis Beltran
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Montó
  Lighting: Designed by Masquespacio, local production
  Tables, Shelfs And Decoration: Designed by Masquespacio, local production
  Stools: Designed by Masquespacio, local production
  Client: Doctor Manzana
Text description provided by the architects. Masquespacio just finished the design for Doctor Manzana’s second store, specialized in smartphone repairs and gadgets, located in the University district from Valencia. The history from Doctor Manzana and Masquespacio started during the summer of 2013 when their founders Fran and Reyes commissioned the creative consultancy to redesign their brand and create their first point of sale.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Cross Section
Cross Section

Being the brand specialized in reparations of mobile phones and smartphone cases, above other accessories for smartphones, the brand reinvention focused mainly on the 54 degrees angle of touch screens. That angle was applied both to the brand as well as to the interior design, besides four different colors: green and blue as a reference to the doctor, salmon for the fashionistas and purple for the geeks. Metal, on the other hand, adds an industrial touch that reminds us of the laboratories.

For the second store, Masquespacio sought to maintain the brands’ identity already marked during the first project, offering a new custom-made design that could be recognized by Doctor Manzana’s actual clients and at the same time propose a completely different design for this new point of sale. Thereby we can still recognize the 54 degrees angles, colors, and materials, but giving more importance to the metal finishes. Above, compared with the first store, additional elements have been added to propose a better service related to storage and the change of the kind of products on sale.

To be highlighted is the space that will serve for workshops and talks, that is completely separated from the store and includes the Doctor Workshop high stool chair designed by Masquespacio and that will be the first official product sold directly through Masquespacio below their sub-brand Mas Creations*.

Originally published on November 06, 2017

Address: Valencia, Spain

Masquespacio
