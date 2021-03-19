We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Bun Milan Restaurant / Masquespacio

Bun Milan Restaurant / Masquespacio

© Gregory Abbate© Gregory Abbate© Gregory Abbate© Gregory Abbate+ 33

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Restaurant
Milano, Italy
  • Interior Designers: Masquespacio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1507 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Gregory Abbate
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Complementto, Mosaic tiles
© Gregory Abbate
Text description provided by the architects. The aim for the project was to create an identity with a clear focus on the younger generations and at the same time represent a more sophisticated approach for a high-quality hamburger restaurant. 

© Gregory Abbate
During the last years there is a strong growth of hamburger chains, although most of them are opting for a vintage & industrial look for their spaces. The design developed by Masquespacio for Bun takes the opposite direction and seeks to create an innovative concept that showcases the authenticity of Bun and its smash burgers. This way Masquespacio has used gold touches and terrazzo tiles mixed with a splash of color that creates a sophisticated, but at the same time fresh design. 

© Gregory Abbate
Plan
Plan
© Gregory Abbate
The project itself although starts from the investigation of the existing elements of the space with the aim to integrate them into the overall design aesthetic.  

© Gregory Abbate
Ana Hernández, creative director from Masquespacio: “When we saw the beautiful bricks and arcs from the space it was evident for us that we would use these 2 elements as the starting point of the design.”

© Gregory Abbate
Section D
Section D
© Gregory Abbate
To create a uniform aesthetic through the space Masquespacio added additional arc forms with a green and purple color through the whole space, some totally independent and others are highlighting the already existing arcs from the interior architecture.

© Gregory Abbate
© Gregory Abbate
Additionally, the wooden table tops and plants represent the healthy and zero plastic identity from Bun.

© Gregory Abbate
Project location

Address:Viale Bligny, 19a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Masquespacio
Office

Product

Brick

Cite: "Bun Milan Restaurant / Masquespacio" [Restaurante Bun Milan / Masquespacio] 19 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958820/bun-milan-restaurant-masquespacio> ISSN 0719-8884

