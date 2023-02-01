Playing with Hues and Shades: The Power of Color in Building Facades

Save this picture! District School in Bergedorf / blrm Architekt*innen. Image © Werner Huthmacher

“Color is life; for a world without color appears to us dead.” Distinguished painter Johannes Itten described with these words the exceptional power of color in our perception of the world. As a sensory event, color not only defines what we see, but also how we feel and think; it has been shown to alter productivity, inspire decision-making, shape our perspective, and influence our well-being. Especially in architecture, these effects materialize and reach their maximum splendor. Design is, after all, a visual form of communication, and color palettes –coupled with light, shadow, texture and sheen– play a critical role in conveying a building’s message. They create the ambiance that supports the function of a space, completely transforming user experience. Even the greats have recognized this power: “Polychromy is as powerful an architectural tool as the plan and section,” Le Corbusier once said.

From Gaudí to Bofill, iconic architects have historically not been afraid to play with color. Fast forward to today, and colorful buildings around the globe continue to bring life to cities with endless combinations, layouts and finishes. Of course, colors conquer both interiors and exteriors, but it is in facades where they truly set the tone and make their first strong appearance. Color is inherent in the materiality of a facade, and by carefully combining material and color choices, colored facades provide infinite creative and functional possibilities in contemporary design.

Color can be used strategically to orchestrate spatial sequences or to visualize tectonics, it can support light and shadow, make surfaces an optical and haptic experience and much more. Color is one of the oldest architectural design elements –colorless architecture does not exist. – Steffanie Wettstein, Director at Haus der Farbe

Save this picture! Innovation Studio / Sir Peter Cook. Image © Richard Bryant / Arcaid Images

Architects face a number of challenges when choosing colors, and many questions often arise: How to make color relevant to the surrounding context? How to put together a meaningful color palette? How will colors react to each other, the space and light? How do materials influence color choices? A lot evidently depends on a project’s specific vision, function and context, but one thing is certain: architects must not take the selection process lightly. Their colorful envelopes must be carefully thought-out, consider factors like perception and fade resistance, and achieve high-performance without overlooking aesthetics.

Save this picture! Frastanz Hofen Education Center / Pedevilla Architects. Image © Gustav Willeit

Aesthetic and functional possibilities of colored facades

Facades can use colors in different ways. Some create a bold aesthetic with saturated tones, while others opt for a warm look with subtle, muted shades. They can feature one color throughout or explore many of them in unique combinations and finishes (matte or glossy, smooth or textured). And on top of that, the perception of color will depend on the effects of shade, light, sheen and other surrounding colors –when two colors are side by side, for example, their interaction creates a simultaneous contrast effect that changes our perception accordingly. Different materials can also determine appearance, whether it be due to their finishes, interaction with light or even texture, as rough or smooth surfaces will scatter light differently.

Beyond aesthetics, colors can provide important functions when used strategically, particularly in terms of energy efficiency. A dark exterior wall absorbs 70 to 90% of radiant sun energy; this heat gain on the building can lead to thermal expansion of the materials and subsequent cracking. However, thanks to solutions like Sto's X-Black range of facade paints, it is possible to reduce this solar gain using heat-reflective technology. Light-colored facades, in contrast, tend to show soiling due to weathering, which encourages the growth of unsightly microorganisms on the building envelope. Sto addresses this with Intelligent Technology Finishes designed to dry the facade quicker. Using high-quality pigments will always be necessary to ensure maximum durability and avoid any fading issues over time, especially because facades are exposed to diverse climatic conditions and many other external threats. Naturally, the exterior surfaces of buildings tend to degrade and can suffer damage throughout the years, making restoration and renewal processes essential in improving tired existing facades.

Save this picture! Boarding House / Berschneider + Berschneider. Image © Gerhard Hagen

To address both aesthetics and performance, good design must go hand in hand with high-quality solutions. Sto has adopted that mission and developed a series of products and services with a focus on color, aiming to assist architects during the entire design process. The Sto Color System serves as a planning tool that consists of 1400 colors for architectural use (or can be matched to any color) and is incorporated throughout Sto's facade, interior, floor coatings and acoustic materials. With Sto's Intelligent Technology Facade Finishes, designers can work with a series of facade coatings, which come in a variety of tones and provide protection against the extremes of global environmental conditions. This includes, for example, Dryonic technology that protects facades from algae and fungus growth, and coatings with X-Black technology that regulates temperature for buildings with dark-toned facades.

Exploring some of these solutions, below we delve into a selection of facade designs that use color in unique and creative ways.

6 inspiring projects with colored facades

Intricate patterns with colored tiles: District School in Bergedorf / blrm Architekt*innen

This classroom building’s envelope is characterized by two features. First, a hand-crafted render surface that creates vibrant reflections according to changing sunlight; second, ceramic tiles that resemble a pixelated effect with light-blue and green patterns. The intricate glazed tile surface acts as a reflection screen for varying light emissions and contrasts with the coarse render surfaces. In combination with a durable external wall insulation system made with mineral fiber boards, both tiles and render provide a playful and practical color scheme that perfectly suits the building’s function.

Save this picture! District School in Bergedorf / blrm Architekt*innen. Image © Werner Huthmacher

Save this picture! District School in Bergedorf / blrm Architekt*innen. Image © Werner Huthmacher

Playful multi-colored mural: Innovation Studio / Sir Peter Cook

This university building had a clear objective: to encourage innovation and creativity. Architects took on the mission by expressing this vision in the outside, designing a cheerful facade mural in red, orange and yellow hues. This aesthetic is complemented with a series of advanced paint and insulation technologies, including a StoTherm external wall insulation system with an intelligent technology coating (Dryonic) that maintains the cheerful color for longer.

Save this picture! Innovation Studio / Sir Peter Cook. Image © Richard Bryant / Arcaid Images

Save this picture! Innovation Studio / Sir Peter Cook. Image © Richard Bryant / Arcaid Images

Through-colored finish render: Maggie’s Centre / RSHP

Offering support for people affected by cancer, this design had to be welcoming and comfortable for users. With an orange through-tinted rendered finish, the facade radiates a positive spirit, standing out without denying its place in the city. At the same time, the StoTherm Mineral external wall insulation system provides a secure and thermally-efficient environment, contributing to a highly functional and smart building.

Save this picture! Maggie’s Centre / RSHP. Image © Richard Bryant / Arcaid Images

Save this picture! Maggie’s Centre / RSHP. Image © Richard Bryant / Arcaid Images

Comforting monochromatic aesthetic: Frastanz Hofen Education Center / Pedevilla Architects

In this education center, a natural choice of materials seeks to create a comfortable learning atmosphere. The hand-textured, customized facade features a toned-down, dark dusty pink color, which complements the earthy tone of the building and creates a coherent visual language. The monochromatic aesthetic is made possible by using Sto's portfolio of facade finishes, where you can coordinate, for example, lacquers on the window sills, metal trimmings and 3D facade profiles with the main facade surface finish. To ensure high-performance, architects opted for a through-colored surface on an external wall insulation system coupled with Dryonic Technology.

Save this picture! Frastanz Hofen Education Center / Pedevilla Architects. Image © Gustav Willeit

Save this picture! Frastanz Hofen Education Center / Pedevilla Architects. Image © Gustav Willeit

Inviting color gradient: Stadt Park Lehen Residential Building / Martin Oberascher & Partner Architekten ZT GmbH + PLOV ZT GmbH

Located between a busy street and a park, this residential project aims to enhance connectivity. Its curved facade was designed with a fun gradient color scheme of yellow and green tones that brings life to the street and invites users to pass through, proving that social housing can in fact be ambitiously designed. The facade system includes a StoTherm System that provides weather resistance while enabling various creative possibilities, such as curved walls.

Save this picture! Stadt Park Lehen Residential Building / Martin Oberascher & Partner Architekten ZT GmbH + PLOV ZT GmbH. Image © Stefan Zauner

Save this picture! Stadt Park Lehen Residential Building / Martin Oberascher & Partner Architekten ZT GmbH + PLOV ZT GmbH. Image © Stefan Zauner

Experimenting with texture: Boarding House / Berschneider + Berschneider

This project is a great example of how color can work with texture and sheen to bring depth to a facade. The matt-dark, metallic shimmering panels have complexly arranged indentations that create an interesting interplay of light and shadow. Combined with the pale gold sheen of the balconies, the matte metallic shade adds a strong futuristic touch. Many innovative technologies made this possible, from StoDeco panels to Dryonic S coatings with X-black technology, both of which enhance resistance and durability over time.

Save this picture! Boarding House / Berschneider + Berschneider. Image © Gerhard Hagen

Save this picture! Boarding House / Berschneider + Berschneider. Image © Gerhard Hagen

Color undoubtedly plays a critical role in architecture. It has the power to evoke emotions, draw attention to certain features, reflect the function of a space, improve energy efficiency and enhance aesthetics. The possibilities are truly limitless, and architects should not be afraid to be ambitious, innovate and get creative.

Sto will launch a new color system and a program of talks, exhibitions and articles exploring the theme of color in architecture throughout 2023. For more information on their products and services, visit their website or browse our product catalog.