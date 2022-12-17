Submit a Project Advertise
  Stadt Park Lehen Residential Building / Martin Oberascher & Partner Architekten ZT GmbH + PLOV ZT GmbH

Apartments
Salzburg, Austria
Stadt Park Lehen Residential Building / Martin Oberascher & Partner Architekten ZT GmbH + PLOV ZT GmbH - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Stefan Zauner

Text description provided by the architects. The residential project "City Park Lehen" is located on one of the main roads into Salzburg. The unique characteristic of the location is the interaction of a diverse range of structures. Lending itself to vast number visitors, passers-by, and residents, the adjacent Ignaz-Harrer-Straße is a highly frequented urban core zone. On the other side of the property is a quiet park, used as a recreation area for the entire neighborhood. In addition, the site marks the boundary between large-scale block developments and loose, heterogeneous settlement structures.

Stadt Park Lehen Residential Building / Martin Oberascher & Partner Architekten ZT GmbH + PLOV ZT GmbH - Exterior Photography
© Stefan Zauner

Rather than building an impermeable barrier between the road and the city park, the aim of the design is to create a structure with large openings which will enhance the qualities of public spaces and allow visual connections to the park.

Stadt Park Lehen Residential Building / Martin Oberascher & Partner Architekten ZT GmbH + PLOV ZT GmbH - Image 15 of 18
Site Plan
Stadt Park Lehen Residential Building / Martin Oberascher & Partner Architekten ZT GmbH + PLOV ZT GmbH - Image 14 of 18
Elevation

The structure also implements a height modulation which mimics a transition from urban scale of block development to the low buildings in the vicinity.

Stadt Park Lehen Residential Building / Martin Oberascher & Partner Architekten ZT GmbH + PLOV ZT GmbH - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Stefan Zauner

The introduction of specific features lends the building its individual identity and allows its users - as well as the local residents to identify with it. This is achieved mainly by gradually shifting perforations combined with coordinated changes in the color of the façade modules.

Stadt Park Lehen Residential Building / Martin Oberascher & Partner Architekten ZT GmbH + PLOV ZT GmbH - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Glass
© Stefan Zauner
Stadt Park Lehen Residential Building / Martin Oberascher & Partner Architekten ZT GmbH + PLOV ZT GmbH - Image 17 of 18
Section
Stadt Park Lehen Residential Building / Martin Oberascher & Partner Architekten ZT GmbH + PLOV ZT GmbH - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Stefan Zauner

To further accentuate the shift in scale the undulating balcony types facing the park side echo - on a small scale - the articulation of the overall building mass.This results in a differentiated, varied cityscape, adding an architecturally confident anchor to the neighborhood.

Stadt Park Lehen Residential Building / Martin Oberascher & Partner Architekten ZT GmbH + PLOV ZT GmbH - Exterior Photography
© Stefan Zauner

Project location

Address:Ignaz-Harrer-Straße, 5020 Salzburg, Austria

Martin Oberascher & Partner Architekten ZT GmbH
PLOV ZT GmbH
