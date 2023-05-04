Jorge Newbery 3136 Apartments / MoGS

+ 39

Text description provided by the architects. Immediate to the largest green space in the Colegiales neighborhood, the land is located in an atypical block of low density. It is a neighborhood in the midst of transformation, where today PHs and single-family homes predominate, with taller buildings as isolated events. The land, with a front of 8.66m and a depth of 34m, has particular building conditions for this sector of the city, with a series of limitations that result in a volume of vacant air that can be used for the project.

Two fundamental conditions are prioritized: the internal common space and the expansions in the form of gardens or terraces for the units.

The units are distributed into two blocks in such a way that all the available air is concentrated in a central courtyard, which due to its dimensions enables direct ventilation of bedrooms and guarantees cross ventilation within the units. All common spaces are organized around this green patio and form a generous circulatory system on surfaces that create usable spaces beyond functioning as access to the units. The layout of the units in duplex format allows the system to end on the second floor, generating a more open patio at a higher level and improving its conditions.

Six units are organized in such a way that they have access to their own terraces or gardens. At the back, 4 duplexes with 3 rooms are grouped together. Two with a garden on the ground floor and first floors, and two with a terrace on the 2nd and 3rd floors. At the front facing the street, two 2-room duplexes with a terrace are located on the 2nd and 3rd floors, while on the first floor, a flexible loft is projected that can accommodate both a home or a professional studio, a desirable situation due to its location in the audiovisual district.

The interior organization maintains a logic of strips that concentrate kitchens and wet cores and free up the main spaces towards the front, back, or patio.

By concentrating all the square meters of outdoor spaces in gardens or terraces, the boundary between the exterior and the interior in the main spaces becomes much more direct and without intermediate habitable situations.

Actionable systems of different types generate filters that allow for variable gradients of privacy and enable solar control that improves the thermodynamic functioning of the homes.