Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid

What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid

Save
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid

Hidden in plain sight, ceilings are often the final surface interior designers and architects think about, but the expansive plane of unobstructed plaster or concrete offers mar more creative freedom than we realize. Modern design rules demand that the ceiling is kept clean. Not with a telescopic mop attachment, but by stripping off the popcorn spray, wood-chip wallpaper, or plaster patterning that haunt my own memories of ceilings-past.

While many clients greet this contemporary need for clean lines with acquiescence, choosing smooth, skimmed plaster finishes with unobtrusive yet forgetful recessed spots, other bolder clients recognize the ceiling’s potential for the creative outlet it is.

What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 2 of 96What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 3 of 96What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 4 of 96What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 5 of 96What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - More Images+ 91

Waffle and coffered ceilings present a grid pattern, usually square, but occasionally more geometric, to add depth or light, or to support large interiors. Here is a selection of projects that either add or reveal waffle and coffered ceilings to change the architectural feel of a room. Adding coziness and quiet comfort, helping to direct light or lighting effects, and providing subtle opportunities to contrast colors and materials.

Related Article

Climate Ceilings: Combining Thermal, Acoustic and Visual Comfort

Looking To the Past: Coffered Waffle Ceilings Inspired by History Add Depth

Derived from the Latin word for basked, coffered ceilings are those that cross beams in a geometric grid to create an arranged series of recesses in between. Often used to hide cables and ventilation, cover imperfections, or add depth, the practice became popular in Renaissance-era architecture for its ability to focus visitors’ attention toward the intricate moldings or murals displayed in the recess. The modern application of coffered ceilings, therefore, can be used to add elegance and regality to a space.

When renovating the Camparino bar in Galleria in Milan, Italy, for example, a backlit coffered ceiling referenced the traditional decor of the Bar di Passo, while still adhering to the contemporary design rules of clean lines, adding subtle diffused light to the bar area. Using more pronounced coffered recesses, however, as the narrow footprint of the Bean to Bar Chocolatiers in Kuwait does, can create the illusion of additional depth.

Projects That Use Coffered Waffle Ceilings to Reference History or Add Depth

Camparino in Galleria Bar / Lissoni Casal Ribeiro

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 7 of 96
© Santi Caleca

Bean to Bar Chocolatier / Studio Toggle

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 9 of 96
© Gijo Paul George

Pavilion Waldstatt / Marazzi Reinhardt

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 11 of 96
© Ladina Bischof

Erasmus University College in Rotterdam / Erick van Egeraat

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 13 of 96
© Ossip van Duivenbode

OR Atelier / LAS DESIGN

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 15 of 96
© INSPACE

Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport – Terminal 2 / SOM

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 17 of 96
Courtesy of Robert Polidori

Grid / APOLLO Architects & Associates

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 19 of 96
© Masao Nishikawa

The House in 1970 / Architects Collaborative

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 21 of 96
© Vibhor Yadav

Ilainayam House / Studio SKAI

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 24 of 96
© Little Attic

Architectural Revelations: Waffle Ceilings Are the Answer That Was There All Along

Not the first to discover the benefits of coffered ceilings, however, Renaissance architects were simply imitating Roman architecture’s use of structural waffle-slab ceilings as a strong yet lightweight load-bearing ceiling technique. In search of more sustainable construction techniques, instead of asking themselves what needs to be added to a renovated project, more architects are now considering what can be taken away.

Georges Batzios Architects’ Office Building in Attica, Lykovrysi, Greece, for example, removed multiple unnecessary layers of the false ceiling before getting to the concrete waffle-slab ceiling underneath. Once the raw concrete form was discovered, the architects based the project’s entire design intervention around its waffle format, inspiring the building’s engaging brutalist character. The structural capacity of waffle-slab ceilings is also apparent in the House in Adleia da Serra, in Santana de Parnaíba, Brazil. Sitting on only four columns, the 16sqm ceiling structure holds a 20cm-deep reflecting pool, accessible via a ground-level bridge due to the site’s sloped topography.

Projects With Original Waffle Ceilings Revealed

Office Building in Attica / Georges Batzios Architects

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 25 of 96
© Giorgos Sfakianakis

House in Aldeia da Serra / MMBB Arquitetos + SPBR Arquitetos

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 27 of 96
© Nelson Kon

Apartment AT83 / Eterea Studio

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 29 of 96
© Rafael Gamo

Restaurant y Sea / Vector Architects

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 31 of 96
© Shengliang Su

Brisa Apartment / Elisa Albuquerque

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 33 of 96
© Julia Tótoli

LK Apartment /Estúdio Oficina

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 35 of 96
© Igor Ribeiro

ZIO Apartment Block / Alexis Papadopoulos Architectural Practice

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 37 of 96
© Creative Photo Room

Northampton International Academy / Architecture Initiative

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 39 of 96
© Luke Hayes

Honestbee Office / Wink Collaborative

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 41 of 96
© Jovian Lim

odD House 1.0 / odD+

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 43 of 96
© Jose Ignacio Correa & Jean-Claude Constant L

A Sound Investment: Waffle Ceiling’s Acoustical Properties

The recessed cavities of coffered waffle ceilings may help to reduce the weight of the ceiling while retaining its structural capacity, especially helping larger spaces to rely on fewer or slimmer supports, but there’s a range of other benefits the deeper cavities provide as well. In both public but hushed spaces like libraries and art galleries – whose business it is to provide a quiet and calming atmosphere – as well as vast public environments filled with echoes of noisy chatter such as schools, public transport and public pools, a deeply-recessed waffle ceiling helps reduce the cacophony of competing noises by capturing the sound rather than bouncing it back down into the space.

In the 71 Above Restaurant in Los Angeles, California, US, for example, Tag Front Architects, in conjunction with Arktura, ‘developed a system of custom hexagonally-shaped cellular coffers made of recycled plastic to dampen sound,’ explain the architects. Meanwhile, at the Joseph D. Jamail Lecture Hall in New York, US, both recessed and extruding portions of the customized waffle ceiling combine to direct sound to the back of the performance space’s seating area, while also hiding away technical components like stage lights, diffusers, and a cinematic projector.

Projects Using Waffle Ceilings For Sound Dampening and Acoustic Control

71 Above Restaurant / Tag Front Architects

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 45 of 96
© Paul Vu

Joseph D. Jamail Lecture Hall / LTL Architects

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 47 of 96
© Micheal Moran

Warrnambool Learning and Library Centre / Kosloff Architecture

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 49 of 96
© Derek Swalwell

OMR Art Gallery / Mateo Riestra + José Arnaud-Bello + Max von Werz

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 51 of 96
© Rory Gardiner

AAF Gallery / S-AR

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 53 of 96
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal

Learning & Teaching Building, Monash University / John Wardle Architects

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 55 of 96
© Peter Bennetts

Forum at the Eckenberg Academy / Ecker Architekten

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 57 of 96
© Brigida Gonzalez

Paddington Elizabeth Line Station / Weston Williamson + Partners

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 59 of 96
© Morley von Sternberg

Swimming Pool Allmendli / illiz Architektur

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 61 of 96
© Hertha Hurnaus

House in Praia Grande / Atelier Data

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 63 of 96
© Richard John Seymour

Grid Iron: Waffle Layout Adds and Highlights Changes in Colour and Material

Along with the practical benefits of a structural, acoustic coffered waffle ceiling, the patterned grid is an aesthetic that can turn the ‘fifth wall’ into a striking feature. The L’atelier at Greenwood High School in Bengaluru, India, for example, highlights the school’s architectural elements like structural ceilings, staircases, and door and window frames, painting them in vibrant yellow and orange. After removing superfluous surface layers at the XVII Emblazoned House Refurbishment project in Ponferrada, Spain, meanwhile, architect Marcos Miguélez found fine plaster moldings set in a coffered ceiling, and traditional stone and timber-frame partitions. Deciding to hold on to the period features, the architects ensured they stood out further by contrasting tradition with modernity, using more contemporary materials of wood and glass on opposing surfaces.

With multiple separated and divided surfaces, waffle ceilings also offer more opportunities to add contrast by playing with color, material, and light by themselves. At the National Arts Centre in Ottawa, Canada, for example, small lights in the individual coffered recesses highlight the shape of each one, while dividing the triangular grid of Douglas fir glulam timber with thin corridors, contrasting the cavities of diffused light with thick lines of shadow, thus giving the patterned ceiling more prominence.

Projects That Use Waffle Ceilings to Contrast Colour and Material

L’atelier at Greenwood High School / The Purple Ink Studio

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 3 of 96
© Reshma Kamat

XVII Emblazoned House Refurbishment / Marcos Miguélez

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 2 of 96
© Antonio Vázquez

National Arts Centre Rejuvenation / Diamond Schmitt Architects

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 4 of 96
© doublespace photography

Maido Sushi Restaurant / Child Studio

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 5 of 96
© Felix Speller & Child Studio

Conservatory Room / David Leech Architects

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 69 of 96
Courtesy of David Leech Architects

GS1 Portugal / PROMONTORIO

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 71 of 96
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Muta House / Emilio López Arquitecto

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 73 of 96
© AG Studio

Maredo Flagship-Restaurant / Ippolito Fleitz Group

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 75 of 96
© Zooey Braun

Sports Centre in Leonberg / 4a Architekten

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 77 of 96
© David Matthiessen

A Light Touch: Arranging and Supporting Artificial and Natural Light

The depth of coffered waffle ceilings is the perfect space in which to install artificial lighting elements and hide the cabling to connect them. Integrated strip lighting at Fintech HQ in Alphaville, Brazil, for example, highlights the grid pattern of its waffle-slab ceiling, while by lighting some recesses and leaving others dark, the CO-OP Ramen Restaurant in Bentonville, Arkansas, US, adds another dimension to its glowing plywood ceiling.

The strength of the waffle grid's structural beams, meanwhile, allows the spaces in between to be swapped out for glazed skylights, giving natural light a simple route straight through interiors. At the Kasmin Gallery in New York, US, skylights in the waffle grid shower the gallery space with natural light, while still allowing the structural capacity of the waffle beams to hold the weight of a roof garden above, itself servicing passing walkers on the adjacent High Line park with a verdurous view.

Projects That Use Waffle Ceilings to Arrange Artificial or Natural Lighting

Fintech HQ / noak studio

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 79 of 96
© Carolina Lacaz

CO-OP Ramen Restaurant / Marlon Blackwell Architect

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 81 of 96
© Timothy Hursley

Kasmin Gallery / studioMDA

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 83 of 96
© Roland Halbe

Terrace SC / TAAB

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 85 of 96
© César Béjar

JNBY Store / Linehouse

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 87 of 96
© Dirk Weiblen

Rumah RifBagus House / Gets Architects

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 89 of 96
© Mario Wibowo

MPavilion 2022 / all(zone)

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 91 of 96
© John Gollings

UC San Diego – Galbraith Hall Interior Renovation / Kevin deFreitas Architects

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 93 of 96
© Darren Bradley

Pavilion Extension / Ashworth Parkes Architect

Save this picture!
What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid - Image 95 of 96
© Matthew Smith

Find these selected projects with Glazed Facades in this My ArchDaily folder created by the author.

This article is part of an ArchDaily series that explores features of interior architecture, from our own database of projects. Every month, we will highlight how architects and designers are utilizing new elements, new characteristics, and new signatures in interior spaces around the world. As always, at ArchDaily, we highly appreciate the input of our readers. If you think we should mention specific ideas, please submit your suggestions.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
James Wormald
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: James Wormald. "What is a Waffle Ceiling? 47 Interiors That Live Life Under the Grid" 22 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998106/what-is-a-waffle-ceiling-47-interiors-that-live-life-under-the-grid> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags