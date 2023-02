Vienna Architecture Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

Architectural photographer Marc Goodwin adds one more photo series to his Atlas of Architectural Atmospheres, this time capturing 12 architecture offices in the Austrian capital of Vienna. The series includes the intimate workspaces of AllesWirdGut, Feld72 Architekten, querkraft architekten amongst others.

Goodwin has been working on this project for several years, and the collection holds photographs of work environments of architecture offices in Madrid, Frankfurt, Berlin, Istanbul, Seoul, and many more.

Read on to discover architecture offices in Vienna through the lens of Marc Goodwin.

AllesWirdGut

In this space since 2013

Number of staff members: 70

Office size: 881m2

Building's former use: office building

Feld72 Architekten

In this space since 2017

Number of staff members: 35

Office size: 339m2

Architects Collective

In this space since 2018

Number of staff members: 38

Office size: 375m2

illiz architecture

In this space since 2022

Number of staff members: 12

Office size: 163m2

Building's former use: film studio

Franz & Sue

In this space since 2019

Number of staff members: 100

Office size: 3150m2

querkraft architekten

In this space since 2014

Number of staff members: 45

Office size: 740m2

Building's former use: Vienna Stock Exchange Building

Ulrike Tinnacher

In this space since 2022

Number of staff members: 3

Office size: 40m2

SHIBUKAWA EDER Architects

In this space since 2018

Number of staff members: 10

Office size: 160m2

Building's former use: Residential building

Schenker Salvi Weber Architekten

In this space since 2009

Number of staff members: 50

Office size: 600m2

SOLID architecture

In this space since 2019

Number of staff members: 3

Office size: 120m2

PLOV

In this space since 2019

Number of staff members: 22

Office size: 178m2