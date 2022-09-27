Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

After photographing architectural studios in Berlin, Marc Goodwin has captured the spaces of 26 offices between the German cities of Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich, including Schneider+Schumacher, Blocher Partners, Asp Architekten, Behnisch Architekten, Laboratory for Visionary Architecture, Henn, and Auer Weber Assoziierte to name a very few.

Continuing his work on the Atlas of Architectural Atmospheres, Archmospheres, Goodwin has collected so far, images of studios from cities around the world, more specifically from Madrid, Panama City, Dubai, London, Paris, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, Barcelona, Los Angeles, Istanbul, and so many others.

Read on to discover architecture offices in Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich through the lens of Marc Goodwin.

Frankfurt

Max Dudler. Berlin. Frankfurt. Munich. Zurich.

In the studio since 2022

14 staff members (of 134 in total)

Size (sqm): ca. 300m²

Building's former use: The building on Hedderichstrasse in Frankfurt-Sachsenhausen was used by D. Stempel AG, a German-type foundry, from the beginning of the 20th century.

schneider+schumacher

In the studio since 2009

160 staff members

Size (sqm): 1650 brutto

Building's former use: Post office

apd architektur+ingenieurbüro

In the studio since 2015

About 25 staff members

Size (sqm): 240

Building's former use: originally the building got built as a clothing factory and fur warehouse; now used by the creative scene with artist and architecture studios

FRANKEN Generalplaner Gmbh

In the studio since 2009

25 staff members

Size (sqm): 250

Building's former use: A factory for cardboard envelopes

Turkali Architekten, Prof. Zvonko Turkali

In the studio since 2008

20 staff members

Size (sqm): 400

Crossboundaries

In the studio since 2014

8-10 staff members

Size (sqm): 120

Building's former use: Apartment

MEIXNER SCHLÜTER WENDT

In the studio since 1997

42 staff members

Size (sqm): 1000

Building's former use: Commercial/Industrial

HGP Architekten Leben Kilian PartG mbB

In the studio since 2017

23 staff members

Size (sqm): 300

Building's former use: among others Society for Psychoanalytic Social Psychology e. V.

Stuttgart

schleicher.ragaller architekten bda

In the studio since 2020

18 staff members

Size (sqm): 180

Building's former use: osram lamp factory

Ippolito Fleitz Group – Identity Architects

In the studio since 2009 (last extension 2019)

70 staff members

Size (sqm): 1060

Building's former use: former factory for control technology

blocher partners

In the studio since 2011

230 staff members

Size (sqm): 3000

Building's former use: new building

bez+kock architekten bda

In the studio since 2020

60 staff members

Size (sqm): 900

Building's former use: Office (we have connected the two office floors by an internal staircase)

asp architekten GmbH

In the studio since 2012

circa 90 staff members

Size (sqm): 1330

Building's former use: Factory

SCOPE Architekten

In the studio since 2019

40 staff members

Size (sqm): 550

Building's former use: Office

"se\arch Freie Architekten BDA PartG mbB "

In the studio since 2007

7 staff members

Size (sqm): 150

Building's former use: royal court printing office

Behnisch Architekten

In the studio since 2004

80 staff members / 150 in total (5 locations)

Size (sqm): 1000

Building's former use: Supplier of Flock: Wilhelm KG

g2o GmbH

In the studio since 2017

10 staff members

Size (sqm): 115

Building's former use: Sugar factory

Steimle Architekten BDA

In the studio since 2019 (Marktplatz 10 with balcony), 2015 (Marktplatz 6, green building)

43 staff members

Size (sqm): Marktplatz 10 - 110 sqm, Marktplatz 6– 176 sqm

Building's former use: Marktplatz 10 - residential use, Marktplatz 6 - surgery

LABORATORY FOR VISIONARY ARCHITECTURE Stuttgart GmbH

In the studio since 2013

18 staff members

Size (sqm): 500

Building's former use: Storage and car seller

Munich

HENN GmbH

HENN moved in 1979 to the Munich studio

350 staff members (= all three locations together Berlin, Munich, Beijing); only in Munich approx. 170

Size (sqm): Approx. 1.000 sqm

Building's former use: carpet traders, photo studio, fitness center

steidle architekten Gesellschaft von Architekten und Stadtplanern mbH

In the studio since 1972

42 staff members

Size (sqm): 425

Building's former use: new building

Auer Weber Assoziierte GmbH

In the studio since 2009

150 staff members: 90 in Munich, 60 in Stuttgart

Size (sqm): 1420

Building's former use: A factory for cardboard envelopes

Oliv Architekten

In the studio since 2017

40 staff members

Size (sqm): ca. 600

Building's former use: In former times an Italian bank institute (the street is also known as Munich´s “financial district”), from 2015 -2016 the event room from a bar/restaurant

RKW Architektur +, Leopoldstraße 21, 80802 München

In the studio since 2019

20 staff members

Size (sqm): ca. 300

Carpus+Partner AG

In the studio since 2018

14 staff members

Size (sqm): 400

Building's former use: First occupancy - new building

Behnisch Architekten