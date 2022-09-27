Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

After photographing architectural studios in Berlin, Marc Goodwin has captured the spaces of 26 offices between the German cities of Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich, including Schneider+Schumacher, Blocher Partners, Asp Architekten, Behnisch Architekten, Laboratory for Visionary Architecture, Henn, and Auer Weber Assoziierte to name a very few.
Continuing his work on the Atlas of Architectural Atmospheres, Archmospheres, Goodwin has collected so far, images of studios from cities around the world, more specifically from Madrid, Panama City, Dubai, London, Paris, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, Barcelona, Los Angeles, Istanbul, and so many others.
Read on to discover architecture offices in Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich through the lens of Marc Goodwin.
Frankfurt
Max Dudler. Berlin. Frankfurt. Munich. Zurich.
- In the studio since 2022
- 14 staff members (of 134 in total)
- Size (sqm): ca. 300m²
- Building's former use: The building on Hedderichstrasse in Frankfurt-Sachsenhausen was used by D. Stempel AG, a German-type foundry, from the beginning of the 20th century.
schneider+schumacher
- In the studio since 2009
- 160 staff members
- Size (sqm): 1650 brutto
- Building's former use: Post office
apd architektur+ingenieurbüro
- In the studio since 2015
- About 25 staff members
- Size (sqm): 240
- Building's former use: originally the building got built as a clothing factory and fur warehouse; now used by the creative scene with artist and architecture studios
FRANKEN Generalplaner Gmbh
- In the studio since 2009
- 25 staff members
- Size (sqm): 250
- Building's former use: A factory for cardboard envelopes
Turkali Architekten, Prof. Zvonko Turkali
- In the studio since 2008
- 20 staff members
- Size (sqm): 400
Crossboundaries
- In the studio since 2014
- 8-10 staff members
- Size (sqm): 120
- Building's former use: Apartment
MEIXNER SCHLÜTER WENDT
- In the studio since 1997
- 42 staff members
- Size (sqm): 1000
- Building's former use: Commercial/Industrial
HGP Architekten Leben Kilian PartG mbB
- In the studio since 2017
- 23 staff members
- Size (sqm): 300
- Building's former use: among others Society for Psychoanalytic Social Psychology e. V.
Stuttgart
schleicher.ragaller architekten bda
- In the studio since 2020
- 18 staff members
- Size (sqm): 180
- Building's former use: osram lamp factory
Ippolito Fleitz Group – Identity Architects
- In the studio since 2009 (last extension 2019)
- 70 staff members
- Size (sqm): 1060
- Building's former use: former factory for control technology
blocher partners
- In the studio since 2011
- 230 staff members
- Size (sqm): 3000
- Building's former use: new building
bez+kock architekten bda
- In the studio since 2020
- 60 staff members
- Size (sqm): 900
- Building's former use: Office (we have connected the two office floors by an internal staircase)
asp architekten GmbH
- In the studio since 2012
- circa 90 staff members
- Size (sqm): 1330
- Building's former use: Factory
SCOPE Architekten
- In the studio since 2019
- 40 staff members
- Size (sqm): 550
- Building's former use: Office
"se\arch Freie Architekten BDA PartG mbB "
- In the studio since 2007
- 7 staff members
- Size (sqm): 150
- Building's former use: royal court printing office
Behnisch Architekten
- In the studio since 2004
- 80 staff members / 150 in total (5 locations)
- Size (sqm): 1000
- Building's former use: Supplier of Flock: Wilhelm KG
g2o GmbH
- In the studio since 2017
- 10 staff members
- Size (sqm): 115
- Building's former use: Sugar factory
Steimle Architekten BDA
- In the studio since 2019 (Marktplatz 10 with balcony), 2015 (Marktplatz 6, green building)
- 43 staff members
- Size (sqm): Marktplatz 10 - 110 sqm, Marktplatz 6– 176 sqm
- Building's former use: Marktplatz 10 - residential use, Marktplatz 6 - surgery
LABORATORY FOR VISIONARY ARCHITECTURE Stuttgart GmbH
- In the studio since 2013
- 18 staff members
- Size (sqm): 500
- Building's former use: Storage and car seller
Munich
HENN GmbH
- HENN moved in 1979 to the Munich studio
- 350 staff members (= all three locations together Berlin, Munich, Beijing); only in Munich approx. 170
- Size (sqm): Approx. 1.000 sqm
- Building's former use: carpet traders, photo studio, fitness center
steidle architekten Gesellschaft von Architekten und Stadtplanern mbH
- In the studio since 1972
- 42 staff members
- Size (sqm): 425
- Building's former use: new building
Auer Weber Assoziierte GmbH
- In the studio since 2009
- 150 staff members: 90 in Munich, 60 in Stuttgart
- Size (sqm): 1420
- Building's former use: A factory for cardboard envelopes
Oliv Architekten
- In the studio since 2017
- 40 staff members
- Size (sqm): ca. 600
- Building's former use: In former times an Italian bank institute (the street is also known as Munich´s “financial district”), from 2015 -2016 the event room from a bar/restaurant
RKW Architektur +, Leopoldstraße 21, 80802 München
- In the studio since 2019
- 20 staff members
- Size (sqm): ca. 300
Carpus+Partner AG
- In the studio since 2018
- 14 staff members
- Size (sqm): 400
- Building's former use: First occupancy - new building
Behnisch Architekten
- In the studio since 2010
- 30 staff members/150 in total (5 locations)
- Size (sqm): 400
- Building's former use: Office building