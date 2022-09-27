Submit a Project Advertise
Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

After photographing architectural studios in Berlin, Marc Goodwin has captured the spaces of 26 offices between the German cities of Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich, including Schneider+Schumacher, Blocher Partners, Asp Architekten, Behnisch Architekten, Laboratory for Visionary Architecture, Henn, and Auer Weber Assoziierte to name a very few.

Continuing his work on the Atlas of Architectural Atmospheres, Archmospheres, Goodwin has collected so far, images of studios from cities around the world, more specifically from Madrid, Panama City, Dubai, London, Paris, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, Barcelona, Los Angeles, Istanbul, and so many others.

Read on to discover architecture offices in Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich through the lens of Marc Goodwin.

Frankfurt

Max Dudler. Berlin. Frankfurt. Munich. Zurich.

Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 27 of 45
MaxDudler. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 2022
  • 14 staff members (of 134 in total)
  • Size (sqm): ca. 300m²
  • Building's former use: The building on Hedderichstrasse in Frankfurt-Sachsenhausen was used by D. Stempel AG, a German-type foundry, from the beginning of the 20th century.

schneider+schumacher

Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 36 of 45
Schneider+Schumacher. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 2009
  • 160 staff members
  • Size (sqm): 1650 brutto
  • Building's former use: Post office

apd architektur+ingenieurbüro

Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 9 of 45
apd. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 2015
  • About 25 staff members
  • Size (sqm): 240
  • Building's former use: originally the building got built as a clothing factory and fur warehouse; now used by the creative scene with artist and architecture studios

FRANKEN Generalplaner Gmbh

Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 21 of 45
Franken. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 2009
  • 25 staff members
  • Size (sqm): 250
  • Building's former use: A factory for cardboard envelopes

Turkali Architekten, Prof. Zvonko Turkali

Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 44 of 45
Turkali. Image © Marc Goodwin
Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 45 of 45
Turkali. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 2008
  • 20 staff members
  • Size (sqm): 400              

Crossboundaries

Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 20 of 45
crossboundaries. Image © Marc Goodwin
Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 19 of 45
crossboundaries. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 2014
  • 8-10 staff members
  • Size (sqm): 120
  • Building's former use: Apartment

MEIXNER SCHLÜTER WENDT

Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 29 of 45
Meixner Schluter Wendt. Image © Marc Goodwin
Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 28 of 45
Meixner Schluter Wendt. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 1997
  • 42 staff members
  • Size (sqm):  1000
  • Building's former use: Commercial/Industrial

HGP Architekten Leben Kilian PartG mbB

Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 4 of 45
HGP. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 2017
  • 23 staff members
  • Size (sqm): 300
  • Building's former use: among others Society for Psychoanalytic Social Psychology e. V.

Stuttgart

schleicher.ragaller architekten bda                        

Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 33 of 45
schleicher.ragaller. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 2020                
  • 18 staff members
  • Size (sqm): 180                 
  • Building's former use: osram lamp factory                           

Ippolito Fleitz Group – Identity Architects                          

Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 25 of 45
Ippolito Fleitz. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 2009 (last extension 2019)                     
  • 70 staff members                           
  • Size (sqm): 1060                              
  • Building's former use: former factory for control technology                      

blocher partners                             

Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 17 of 45
blocher partners. Image © Marc Goodwin
Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 3 of 45
blocher partners. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 2011                
  • 230 staff members
  • Size (sqm): 3000                              
  • Building's former use: new building                        

bez+kock architekten bda                          

Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 16 of 45
bez+kock. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 2020                
  • 60 staff members           
  • Size (sqm): 900                 
  • Building's former use: Office (we have connected the two office floors by an internal staircase)                

asp architekten GmbH                 

Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 2 of 45
asp. Image © Marc Goodwin
Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 7 of 45
asp. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 2012                
  • circa 90 staff members
  • Size (sqm): 1330                              
  • Building's former use: Factory                   

SCOPE Architekten                        

Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 37 of 45
SCOPE. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 2019                
  • 40 staff members
  • Size (sqm): 550                 
  • Building's former use: Office                    

"se\arch Freie Architekten BDA PartG mbB "                    

Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 38 of 45
se.arch. Image © Marc Goodwin
Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 39 of 45
se.arch. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 2007                
  • 7 staff members              
  • Size (sqm):  150                
  • Building's former use: royal court printing office                               

Behnisch Architekten                   

Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 15 of 45
BEHNISCHstuttgart. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 2004                
  • 80 staff members / 150 in total (5 locations)
  • Size (sqm): 1000                              
  • Building's former use: Supplier of Flock: Wilhelm KG                       

g2o GmbH                         

Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 22 of 45
g2o. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 2017                
  • 10 staff members                           
  • Size (sqm): 115                 
  • Building's former use: Sugar factory                       

Steimle Architekten BDA                            

Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 42 of 45
Steimle. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 2019 (Marktplatz 10 with balcony), 2015 (Marktplatz 6, green building)                            
  • 43 staff members           
  • Size (sqm):  Marktplatz 10 - 110 sqm, Marktplatz 6– 176 sqm                       
  • Building's former use: Marktplatz 10 - residential use, Marktplatz 6 - surgery                      

LABORATORY FOR VISIONARY ARCHITECTURE Stuttgart GmbH

Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 26 of 45
lava. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 2013                
  • 18 staff members                           
  • Size (sqm):  500                
  • Building's former use: Storage and car seller                   

Munich

HENN GmbH                    

Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 23 of 45
Henn. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • HENN moved in 1979 to the Munich studio
  • 350 staff members (= all three locations together Berlin, Munich, Beijing); only in Munich approx. 170
  • Size (sqm): Approx. 1.000 sqm
  • Building's former use: carpet traders, photo studio, fitness center

steidle architekten Gesellschaft von Architekten und Stadtplanern mbH                            

Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 41 of 45
STEIDLE. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 1972                
  • 42 staff members                           
  • Size (sqm):  425                
  • Building's former use: new building                        

Auer Weber Assoziierte GmbH               

Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 12 of 45
AUER WEBER. Image © Marc Goodwin
Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 10 of 45
AUER WEBER. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 2009
  • 150 staff members: 90 in Munich, 60 in Stuttgart
  • Size (sqm): 1420
  • Building's former use: A factory for cardboard envelopes

Oliv Architekten                             

Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 31 of 45
Olive. Image © Marc Goodwin
Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 6 of 45
Olive. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 2017                
  • 40 staff members                           
  • Size (sqm): ca. 600                          
  • Building's former use: In former times an Italian bank institute (the street is also known as Munich´s “financial district”), from 2015 -2016 the event room from a bar/restaurant                             

RKW Architektur +, Leopoldstraße 21, 80802 München                 

Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 32 of 45
RKW. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 2019                
  • 20 staff members
  • Size (sqm):  ca. 300                         

Carpus+Partner AG                        

Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 18 of 45
Carpus + Partner. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 2018                
  • 14 staff members                                           
  • Size (sqm): 400                 
  • Building's former use: First occupancy - new building                     

Behnisch Architekten                   

Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 14 of 45
BEHNISCHmunich. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 2010                
  • 30 staff members/150 in total (5 locations)
  • Size (sqm): 400                 
  • Building's former use: Office building      

