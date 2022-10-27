A Tropical Resort in Indonesia and a Countryside Villa in Birmingham: 9 Unbuilt Interior Design Projects Submitted to ArchDaily

Save this picture! The Residences at 1428 Brickell, Miami by ACPV ARCHITECTS. Image Courtesy of YTECH

Architects play an important role in creating healthy, functional and aesthetically pleasing environments. Interior design represents a natural continuation of the same prerogative, and its importance has been accentuated in recent years, from the lockdown forcing many people to remain indoors for extended periods of time, to the rise of remote work. The task of the interior designer is not decorating spaces, but planning for an effective use of space, understanding the needs of the user and highlighting the intrinsic qualities of a space. Acoustics, lighting, material properties and proportions all play a role in achieving a coherent and enjoyable interior space.

This week’s curated selection of Best Unbuilt Architecture highlights interior design projects submitted by the ArchDaily community. From a pastel-colored library in Turkey to a renovated symphony hall in San Diego, US, this selection of unbuilt projects showcases how architects design interior spaces by integrating textures, materials, light, and color in well-proportioned spaces. The article includes projects from Turkey, US, Switzerland, Indonesia, UK, and Denmark.

Read on to discover 10 curated interior design projects, along with their project descriptions from the architects.

The Residences at 1428 Brickell, Miami

ACPV ARCHITECTS

Save this picture! The Residences at 1428 Brickell, Miami by ACPV ARCHITECTS. Image Courtesy of YTECH

The interiors of the new 70-story residential tower in Miami are conceived as sculptural and flexible spaces, standing out for the meticulous attention to detail, a particular care for the materiality of the elements, and the warm tones of the finishes that create a natural and welcoming atmosphere. Inspired by the architectural design of Arquitectonica, the building’s interiors integrate the residences with shared spaces that span the height of the tower and open up to breathtaking views.

Luxury Beach Resort

NAUT, INC.

Save this picture! LUXURY BEACH RESORT by NAUT, INC.. Image Courtesy of NAUT, INC.

The Luxury Beach Resort, with a modern Mediterranean style located along Dubai's breathtaking beachfront, complements the region's natural beauty while incorporating neutral colors and artistic elements, to create a sleek yet calm ambiance. The resort has various rooms and suites, an all-day café, an aesthetically placed restaurant, a communal pool bar, and a plethora of recreational spaces such as an infinity pool, and a dedicated kids club with a lavish changing facility.

Tu Casa

Lutolli Architects + Partners

Save this picture! Tu Casa by Lutolli Architects + Partners. Image Courtesy of Lutolli Architects + Partners

‘‘Tu Casa’’ introduces a redefined experience of beachfront living in Bali. Designed by the architectural office Lutolli Architects + Partners and developed by Australian developer company JMGM, ‘‘Tu Casa’’ is a beguiling ensemble of 41 contemporary and smart villas, 78 hotel units, a SPA, two outdoor pools, a bar, a club, and four dazzling restaurants, spread over 3400 sqm and surrounded by over 4900 sqm interactive landscape.

Norfolk House

WindsorPatania Architects

Save this picture! Norfolk House by WindsorPatania Architects. Image © WindsorPatania Architects

Norfolk House, a private residence with a contemporary design, is located in the countryside, close to Birmingham. We transformed and remodeled the existing building of the 1970s by adding an extension to it. Two main features of the projects are the extensive garden at the back that establishes the visual connection between the interior and exterior; the kitchen at the heart of the interior which is very important for the social activities of the family and guests.

San Diego Symphony Copley Hall

HGA

Save this picture! San Diego Symphony Copley Hall by HGA. Image © HGA

HGA is performing a major renovation of the San Diego Symphony’s historic home, Jacobs Music Center. The revitalization includes the transformation of Copley Symphony Hall, including reconfiguration of the stage, the addition of a choral terrace behind the orchestra, allowing for large orchestral programs, finishes and seating, and state-of-the-art lighting, sound and video equipment, and superior acoustics for both performers and audiences. The project also includes the modernization and expansion of support spaces for musicians and the enhancement of audience amenities.

The Greater House

NGS Architects

Save this picture! The Greater House by NGS Architects. Image Courtesy of NGS Architects

The family wanted to make use of limited funding/space to create a home that was not only unique but also made a difference in its contribution to the economy & environment ; possibly setting an impactful example for future homes to come. The brief consisted of a need to pull away from a generic home design instead the family wanted a unique space encompassing culture and sustainability.

Shū

Craft&Concept

Save this picture! Shū by Craft&Concept. Image Courtesy of Craft&Concept

In the context of “nowadays,” stability is not a dominant market factor, architecture and internal spaces are forced to enjoy flexibility. Our task was first of all to create an anonymous space that does not make an artistic emphasis on operational processes. The essentials are simple organizational composition and an aesthetical combination of textures and materials. The palette of materials comes down to light monochrome "earthy" textures with black accents of furniture.

MSGSU Library

Sanalarc

Save this picture! MSGSU Library by Sanalarc. Image © Sanalarc

Situated between the Byzantine structures and the Bosphorus, the university library design of Sedad Hakkı Eldem functions as a lantern between the two historic buildings. These two palaces are spatially connected to host a new program, a school of fine arts, with a reading room that welcomes a high amount of light while preserving the heritage.

Pumphuset

Danchoo Desig

Save this picture! Pumphuset Public Baths. Image © Danyu Zeng, Seongil Choo

As Copenhagen’s first Waterworks from 1859, the site is introduced as an outdated industrial monument adapting to cultural space as part of the archeological transition. It is proposed to reopen to the public as an anchor of a cultural axis of today’s Copenhagen. The rearranging of programs concerns the reappropriation of water as a material related to pleasure and cleansing. The reappropriation includes the reuse of leftover machine spaces as pools and a new outdoor pool on top of the existing roof.

