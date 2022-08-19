Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers

Save this picture! Restaurant & Grocery Store in Monteiro Lobato / Metamoorfose Studio © Maíra Acayaba

Architectural photography has historically been a male-dominated genre, as has architecture itself and the construction industry in general. But this scene is changing fast. Some of the most relevant names in architectural photography in the world are now women, and Brazil is no different. When facing gender barriers – one of the main difficulties being exposure to public space at unusual times, carrying valuable equipment, as photographer Ana Mello has already stated in an interview – these professionals are breaking paradigms and immortalizing the works with their sharp and sensitive eyes.

In the following compilation, we present 15 Brazilian female photographers who have been gaining prominence in the country and worldwide.

Save this picture! Mirante House / FGMF @ Rafaela Netto

Save this picture! Maria Antônia University Centre / UNA Arquitetos. © Bebete Viégas

Save this picture! Cavalcante House / BLOCO Arquitetos. © Joana França

Save this picture! Maria Rosa House / VAGA © Carolina Lacaz

Save this picture! RD House / Belluzzo Martinhão Arquitetos. © Mariana Orsi

Save this picture! Sítio Gastronômico / Diego Raposo + Arquitetos. © Anita Soares

Save this picture! Escola Parque – EMEI Cleide Rosa Auricchio / Carolina Penna Arquitetos. © Ana Mello

Save this picture! Landscaping Restaurant Origin 75 / Alexandre Furcolin Paisagismo. © Evelyn Muller

Save this picture! Casa Varanda dos Pássaros / Rodrigo Biavati Arquitetos Associados © Gabriela Daltro

Save this picture! House in Jardim Paulistano / André Vainer Arquitetos. © Cacá Bratke

Save this picture! Restaurante Camélia Òdòdó e Loja Korui / Ana Guedelha + Nathalia Favaro (Vitrô Arquitetura) © Maura Mello

Save this picture! Serrana House / Studio Coplanar © Júlia Tótoli

Save this picture! Villa Tanah / Rosana Buonerba Arquitetura + Marcelo Salum Arquitetura © Mariana Boro

Save this picture! Casa Mirador / KS arquitetos © Roberta Gewehr

