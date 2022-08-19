Submit a Project Advertise
Architectural photography has historically been a male-dominated genre, as has architecture itself and the construction industry in general. But this scene is changing fast. Some of the most relevant names in architectural photography in the world are now women, and Brazil is no different. When facing gender barriers – one of the main difficulties being exposure to public space at unusual times, carrying valuable equipment, as photographer Ana Mello has already stated in an interview – these professionals are breaking paradigms and immortalizing the works with their sharp and sensitive eyes.

In the following compilation, we present 15 Brazilian female photographers who have been gaining prominence in the country and worldwide.

Rafaela Netto

Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 48 of 85
Mirante House / FGMF @ Rafaela Netto

Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 2 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 3 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 4 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 5 of 85+ 85

Learn more about Rafaela Netto's work here.

Bebete Viégas

Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 54 of 85
Maria Antônia University Centre / UNA Arquitetos. © Bebete Viégas

Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 23 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 38 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 46 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 70 of 85+ 85

Learn more about Bebete Viégas' work here.

Joana França

Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 34 of 85
Cavalcante House / BLOCO Arquitetos. © Joana França

Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 15 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 36 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 62 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 78 of 85+ 85

Learn more about Joana França’s work here.

Carolina Lacaz

Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 33 of 85
Maria Rosa House / VAGA © Carolina Lacaz

Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 40 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 73 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 81 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 85 of 85+ 85

Learn more about Carolina Lacaz's work here.

Mariana Orsi

Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 20 of 85
RD House / Belluzzo Martinhão Arquitetos. © Mariana Orsi

Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 19 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 21 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 47 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 51 of 85+ 85

Learn more about Mariana Orsi's work here.

Anita Soares

Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 24 of 85
Sítio Gastronômico / Diego Raposo + Arquitetos. © Anita Soares

Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 16 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 28 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 30 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 50 of 85+ 85

Learn more about Anita Soares' work here.

Ana Mello

Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 10 of 85
Escola Parque – EMEI Cleide Rosa Auricchio / Carolina Penna Arquitetos. © Ana Mello

Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 6 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 7 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 8 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 9 of 85+ 85

Learn more about Ana Mello's work here.

Evelyn Müller

Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 64 of 85
Landscaping Restaurant Origin 75 / Alexandre Furcolin Paisagismo. © Evelyn Muller

Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 11 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 18 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 26 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 56 of 85+ 85

Learn more about Evelyn Müller's work here.

Gabriela Daltro

Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 66 of 85
Casa Varanda dos Pássaros / Rodrigo Biavati Arquitetos Associados © Gabriela Daltro

Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 14 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 52 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 68 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 74 of 85+ 85

Learn more about Gabriela Daltro's work here.

Cacá Bratke

Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 84 of 85
House in Jardim Paulistano / André Vainer Arquitetos. © Cacá Bratke

Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 17 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 27 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 42 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 45 of 85+ 85

Learn more about Cacá Bratke's work here.

Maura Mello

Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 65 of 85
Restaurante Camélia Òdòdó e Loja Korui / Ana Guedelha + Nathalia Favaro (Vitrô Arquitetura) © Maura Mello

Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 32 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 39 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 51 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 77 of 85+ 85

Learn more about Maura Mello's work here.

Júlia Tótoli

Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 25 of 85
Serrana House / Studio Coplanar © Júlia Tótoli

Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 44 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 59 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 67 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 83 of 85+ 85

Learn more about Júlia Tótoli's work here.

Mariana Boro

Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 71 of 85
Villa Tanah / Rosana Buonerba Arquitetura + Marcelo Salum Arquitetura © Mariana Boro

Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 37 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 55 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 75 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 82 of 85+ 85

Learn more about Mariana Boro's work here.

Maíra Acayaba

Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 61 of 85
Restaurant & Grocery Store in Monteiro Lobato / Metamoorfose Studio © Maíra Acayaba

Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 12 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 31 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 63 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 72 of 85+ 85

Learn more about Maíra Acayaba’s work here.

Roberta Gewehr

Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 57 of 85
Casa Mirador / KS arquitetos © Roberta Gewehr

Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 29 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 53 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 76 of 85Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers - Image 79 of 85+ 85

Learn more about Roberta Gewehr's work here.

