Women Behind the Lens: 15 Brazilian Female Photographers

Architectural photography has historically been a male-dominated genre, as has architecture itself and the construction industry in general. But this scene is changing fast. Some of the most relevant names in architectural photography in the world are now women, and Brazil is no different. When facing gender barriers – one of the main difficulties being exposure to public space at unusual times, carrying valuable equipment, as photographer Ana Mello has already stated in an interview – these professionals are breaking paradigms and immortalizing the works with their sharp and sensitive eyes.
In the following compilation, we present 15 Brazilian female photographers who have been gaining prominence in the country and worldwide.
Rafaela Netto
Bebete Viégas
Joana França
Carolina Lacaz
Mariana Orsi
Anita Soares
Ana Mello
Evelyn Müller
Gabriela Daltro
Cacá Bratke
Maura Mello
Júlia Tótoli
Mariana Boro
Maíra Acayaba
Roberta Gewehr
