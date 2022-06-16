The Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize Announces MCHAP Outstanding Projects

The Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize (MCHAP) announced the 48 outstanding projects selected by the MCHAP 2022 jury. From the body of nominated projects, the jury elected 38 entries in MCHAP as outstanding among other submissions. The fourth prize cycle considers built works completed in the Americas between January 2018 to December 2021, nominated by an anonymous network of international experts and professionals.
According to the jury, the commonality among the selected built works was their respect for the context, climate, and environment. They employed regional means and methods to build in order to connect meaningfully to the local communities, celebrate cultural values, and address significant problems. The selected entries demonstrated an understanding of the ways in which architecture can impact positively the population and benefit people in their living, working, and learning environments.
The outstanding projects exhibited immense diversity across programs, scales and problems addressed; such
solutions manifest across a variety of budgets, scales, and sizes. Regardless of their diversity in approach, every project, within its scope, explores improving the quality of architecture and enhancing life. All projects also show an immense sensitivity in responding to their physical and cultural context. - Sandra Barclay, MCHAP 2022 Jury Chair
After a two-year suspension of the biennial prize, due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the MCHAP 2022 brings nominators, jury members, students, faculty, practitioners, and clients into an essential dialogue about the possibilities and impact of architecture. The Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize (MCHAP) recognizes and supports excellence in the built environment in the Americas, while the MCHAP Prize for Emerging Practice (MCHAP.emerge) is a corresponding acknowledgment of the best-built work in the continent authored by a practice in its first ten years of operation.
The MCHAP 2022 jury is composed of Jury Chair Sandra Barclay (Lima, Peru), Founding Partner of Barclay & Crousse Architecture and Professor at Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú; Mónica Bertolino (Córdoba, Argentina), Owner of Estudio Bertolino-Barrado and Professor at the School of Architecture, Urbanism, and Design at Córdoba National University; Alejandro Echeverri (Medellin, Colombia), Director of URBAM Centro de Estudios Urbanos y Ambientales, Owner of Alejandro Echeverri + Valencia Architects, and Distinguished Professor at TEC de Monterrey; Julie Eizenberg, FAIA (Santa Monica, USA), Founding Principal of Koenig Eizenberg Architects; Philip Kafka (Detroit, USA), President of Prince Concepts; and MCHAP Director Dirk Denison (Chicago, USA), Professor at the Illinois Institute of Technology College of Architecture, ex officio.
The MCHAP main prize winner will be announced in April 2023, while the winner of the MCHAP.emerge prize will be announced on September 21, 2022. Discover the full list of MCHAP 2022 outstanding projects.
MCHAP 2022 Outstanding Projects
1. 2050 M Street
REX
Washington, United States
2. Amairis Sewing Factory
Ruta 4 Taller
Pereira, Colombia
3. Amant
SO-IL
Brooklyn, United States
4. Anahuacalli Museum, remodeling and expansion
Taller | Mauricio Rocha
Mexico City, Mexico
5. Aysén State Museum 2
Bbats+Tirado
Coyhaique, Chile
6. Bardales Urban Training Center
José Fernando G.mez Marmolejo
Babahoyo, Ecuador
7. Beloit College Powerhouse
Studio Gang
Beloit, United States
8. Bonpland 2169 Building
Adamo-Faiden
Buenos Aires, Argentina
9. Damero Building
Francisco Cadau Oficina de Arquitectura
Campana, Argentina
10. Fragments – Counter Monument
Doris Salcedo + Granada Garces Arquitectos
Bogota, Colombia
11. Guadalupe Market
Colectivo C733
Tapachula, Mexico
12. Higueron Community Center
AGENdA agencia de arquitectura & Dellekamp/Schleich
Jojutla - El Higueron, Mexico
13. HolLA. Second Home Offices in Hollywood
Selgascano
Los Angeles, United States
14. House of Music
Colectivo C733
Nacajuca, Mexico
15. Independence Library and Apartments
John Ronan Architects
Chicago, United States
16. Jojutla Central Gardens
Estudio MMX
Jojutla de Juárez, Mexico
17. Matamoros Market
Colectivo C733 + FA
Matamoros, Mexico
18. McDonald’s Chicago Flagship
Ross Barney Architects
Chicago, United States
19. The Menil Drawing Institute
Johnston Marklee
Houston, United States
20. The National Memorial for Peace and Justice
MASS Design Group
Montgomery, United States
21. National Museum of Peru, MUNA
LEONMARCIAL ARQUITECTOS
Lima, Peru
22. The New Glenstone
Thomas Phifer and Partners
Potomac, United States
23. Orient Extension Center Pontifical Catholic University of Chile
Fernando Alfredo Perez-Oyarzun
Santiago, Chile
24. Palacio Pereira
Cecilia Puga, Paula Velasco, Alberto Moletto
Santiago, Chile
25. Paraguayan Episcopal Conference
Giacomo Favilli, Nicolas Berger, Sergio Ruggeri
Asunción, Paraguay
26. Park in the Prado Neighborhood
Mayor’s Office of Medellin - Secretary of Infrastructure
Medellin, Colombia
27. Plaza Building
Adamo-Faiden
Escobar, Argentina
28. The Polygon Gallery
Patkau Architects
North Vancouver, Canada
29. Praça das Artes
Brasil Arquitetura
São Paulo, Brazil
30. RESIDENTIAL PASSAGES
Taller de (s)
Bogota D.C, Colombia
31. Rooftop Prim
PRODUCTORA
Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico
32. San Juan Maria Vianney Church
Enlace Arquitectura
La Media Legua, Venezuela
33. San Marino II Social Housing
Ana Elvira Valez Villa
Carepa, Colombia
34. Señor de Tula Church
AGENdA agencia de arquitectura & Dellekamp/Schleich
Jojutla, Mexico
35. Tapachula Station
Colectivo C733
Tapachula, Mexico
36. Triptico Building, Marchisio
Margherit, Nanzer
Cordoba, Argentina
37. UBÁ - Residential Building
Jacobsen Arquitetura
São Paulo, Brazil
38. Valois Housing Building
Jose Cubilla
Asuncion, Paraguay