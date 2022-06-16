The Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize Announces MCHAP Outstanding Projects

Save this picture! 2050 M Street by REX, Washington, United States. Image © Alan Karchmer / Iwan Baan

The Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize (MCHAP) announced the 48 outstanding projects selected by the MCHAP 2022 jury. From the body of nominated projects, the jury elected 38 entries in MCHAP as outstanding among other submissions. The fourth prize cycle considers built works completed in the Americas between January 2018 to December 2021, nominated by an anonymous network of international experts and professionals.

According to the jury, the commonality among the selected built works was their respect for the context, climate, and environment. They employed regional means and methods to build in order to connect meaningfully to the local communities, celebrate cultural values, and address significant problems. The selected entries demonstrated an understanding of the ways in which architecture can impact positively the population and benefit people in their living, working, and learning environments.

Save this picture! Bonpland 2169 Building by Adamo-Faiden Buenos Aires, Argentina. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

The outstanding projects exhibited immense diversity across programs, scales and problems addressed; such

solutions manifest across a variety of budgets, scales, and sizes. Regardless of their diversity in approach, every project, within its scope, explores improving the quality of architecture and enhancing life. All projects also show an immense sensitivity in responding to their physical and cultural context. - Sandra Barclay, MCHAP 2022 Jury Chair

Save this picture! Valois Housing Building by Jose Cubilla, Asuncion, Paraguay. Image © Luis Ayala

After a two-year suspension of the biennial prize, due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the MCHAP 2022 brings nominators, jury members, students, faculty, practitioners, and clients into an essential dialogue about the possibilities and impact of architecture. The Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize (MCHAP) recognizes and supports excellence in the built environment in the Americas, while the MCHAP Prize for Emerging Practice (MCHAP.emerge) is a corresponding acknowledgment of the best-built work in the continent authored by a practice in its first ten years of operation.

The MCHAP 2022 jury is composed of Jury Chair Sandra Barclay (Lima, Peru), Founding Partner of Barclay & Crousse Architecture and Professor at Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú; Mónica Bertolino (Córdoba, Argentina), Owner of Estudio Bertolino-Barrado and Professor at the School of Architecture, Urbanism, and Design at Córdoba National University; Alejandro Echeverri (Medellin, Colombia), Director of URBAM Centro de Estudios Urbanos y Ambientales, Owner of Alejandro Echeverri + Valencia Architects, and Distinguished Professor at TEC de Monterrey; Julie Eizenberg, FAIA (Santa Monica, USA), Founding Principal of Koenig Eizenberg Architects; Philip Kafka (Detroit, USA), President of Prince Concepts; and MCHAP Director Dirk Denison (Chicago, USA), Professor at the Illinois Institute of Technology College of Architecture, ex officio.

Save this picture! HolLA. Second Home Offices in Hollywood by Selgascano, Los Angeles, United States. Image © Iwan Baan

The MCHAP main prize winner will be announced in April 2023, while the winner of the MCHAP.emerge prize will be announced on September 21, 2022. Discover the full list of MCHAP 2022 outstanding projects.

Save this picture! Damero Building by Francisco Cadau Oficina de Arquitectura, Campana, Argentina. Image © Gustavo Sosa Pinilla

MCHAP 2022 Outstanding Projects

1. 2050 M Street

REX

Washington, United States

2. Amairis Sewing Factory

Ruta 4 Taller

Pereira, Colombia

3. Amant

SO-IL

Brooklyn, United States

4. Anahuacalli Museum, remodeling and expansion

Taller | Mauricio Rocha

Mexico City, Mexico

5. Aysén State Museum 2

Bbats+Tirado

Coyhaique, Chile

6. Bardales Urban Training Center

José Fernando G.mez Marmolejo

Babahoyo, Ecuador

7. Beloit College Powerhouse

Studio Gang

Beloit, United States

8. Bonpland 2169 Building

Adamo-Faiden

Buenos Aires, Argentina

9. Damero Building

Francisco Cadau Oficina de Arquitectura

Campana, Argentina

10. Fragments – Counter Monument

Doris Salcedo + Granada Garces Arquitectos

Bogota, Colombia

11. Guadalupe Market

Colectivo C733

Tapachula, Mexico

12. Higueron Community Center

AGENdA agencia de arquitectura & Dellekamp/Schleich

Jojutla - El Higueron, Mexico

13. HolLA. Second Home Offices in Hollywood

Selgascano

Los Angeles, United States

14. House of Music

Colectivo C733

Nacajuca, Mexico

15. Independence Library and Apartments

John Ronan Architects

Chicago, United States

16. Jojutla Central Gardens

Estudio MMX

Jojutla de Juárez, Mexico

17. Matamoros Market

Colectivo C733 + FA

Matamoros, Mexico

18. McDonald’s Chicago Flagship

Ross Barney Architects

Chicago, United States

19. The Menil Drawing Institute

Johnston Marklee

Houston, United States

20. The National Memorial for Peace and Justice

MASS Design Group

Montgomery, United States

21. National Museum of Peru, MUNA

LEONMARCIAL ARQUITECTOS

Lima, Peru

22. The New Glenstone

Thomas Phifer and Partners

Potomac, United States

23. Orient Extension Center Pontifical Catholic University of Chile

Fernando Alfredo Perez-Oyarzun

Santiago, Chile

24. Palacio Pereira

Cecilia Puga, Paula Velasco, Alberto Moletto

Santiago, Chile

25. Paraguayan Episcopal Conference

Giacomo Favilli, Nicolas Berger, Sergio Ruggeri

Asunción, Paraguay

26. Park in the Prado Neighborhood

Mayor’s Office of Medellin - Secretary of Infrastructure

Medellin, Colombia

27. Plaza Building

Adamo-Faiden

Escobar, Argentina

28. The Polygon Gallery

Patkau Architects

North Vancouver, Canada

29. Praça das Artes

Brasil Arquitetura

São Paulo, Brazil

30. RESIDENTIAL PASSAGES

Taller de (s)

Bogota D.C, Colombia

31. Rooftop Prim

PRODUCTORA

Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico

32. San Juan Maria Vianney Church

Enlace Arquitectura

La Media Legua, Venezuela

33. San Marino II Social Housing

Ana Elvira Valez Villa

Carepa, Colombia

34. Señor de Tula Church

AGENdA agencia de arquitectura & Dellekamp/Schleich

Jojutla, Mexico

35. Tapachula Station

Colectivo C733

Tapachula, Mexico

36. Triptico Building, Marchisio

Margherit, Nanzer

Cordoba, Argentina

37. UBÁ - Residential Building

Jacobsen Arquitetura

São Paulo, Brazil

38. Valois Housing Building

Jose Cubilla

Asuncion, Paraguay