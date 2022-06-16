We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. The Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize Announces MCHAP Outstanding Projects

The Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize Announces MCHAP Outstanding Projects

Save this article
The Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize Announces MCHAP Outstanding Projects

The Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize (MCHAP) announced the 48 outstanding projects selected by the MCHAP 2022 jury. From the body of nominated projects, the jury elected 38 entries in MCHAP as outstanding among other submissions. The fourth prize cycle considers built works completed in the Americas between January 2018 to December 2021, nominated by an anonymous network of international experts and professionals.

The Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize Announces MCHAP Outstanding Projects - Image 2 of 6The Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize Announces MCHAP Outstanding Projects - Image 3 of 6The Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize Announces MCHAP Outstanding Projects - Image 4 of 6The Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize Announces MCHAP Outstanding Projects - Image 5 of 6+ 6

According to the jury, the commonality among the selected built works was their respect for the context, climate, and environment. They employed regional means and methods to build in order to connect meaningfully to the local communities, celebrate cultural values, and address significant problems. The selected entries demonstrated an understanding of the ways in which architecture can impact positively the population and benefit people in their living, working, and learning environments.

Save this picture!
The Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize Announces MCHAP Outstanding Projects - Image 4 of 6
Bonpland 2169 Building by Adamo-Faiden Buenos Aires, Argentina. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

The outstanding projects exhibited immense diversity across programs, scales and problems addressed; such
solutions manifest across a variety of budgets, scales, and sizes. Regardless of their diversity in approach, every project, within its scope, explores improving the quality of architecture and enhancing life. All projects also show an immense sensitivity in responding to their physical and cultural context. - Sandra Barclay, MCHAP 2022 Jury Chair

Related Article

The Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize Announces Nominated Projects and Jury for its 2022 Cycle

Save this picture!
The Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize Announces MCHAP Outstanding Projects - Image 2 of 6
Valois Housing Building by Jose Cubilla, Asuncion, Paraguay. Image © Luis Ayala

After a two-year suspension of the biennial prize, due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the MCHAP 2022 brings nominators, jury members, students, faculty, practitioners, and clients into an essential dialogue about the possibilities and impact of architecture. The Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize (MCHAP) recognizes and supports excellence in the built environment in the Americas, while the MCHAP Prize for Emerging Practice (MCHAP.emerge) is a corresponding acknowledgment of the best-built work in the continent authored by a practice in its first ten years of operation.

Save this picture!
The Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize Announces MCHAP Outstanding Projects - Image 3 of 6
© Roland Halbe

The MCHAP 2022 jury is composed of Jury Chair Sandra Barclay (Lima, Peru), Founding Partner of Barclay & Crousse Architecture and Professor at Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú; Mónica Bertolino (Córdoba, Argentina), Owner of Estudio Bertolino-Barrado and Professor at the School of Architecture, Urbanism, and Design at Córdoba National University; Alejandro Echeverri (Medellin, Colombia), Director of URBAM Centro de Estudios Urbanos y Ambientales, Owner of Alejandro Echeverri + Valencia Architects, and Distinguished Professor at TEC de Monterrey; Julie Eizenberg, FAIA (Santa Monica, USA), Founding Principal of Koenig Eizenberg Architects; Philip Kafka (Detroit, USA), President of Prince Concepts; and MCHAP Director Dirk Denison (Chicago, USA), Professor at the Illinois Institute of Technology College of Architecture, ex officio.

Save this picture!
The Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize Announces MCHAP Outstanding Projects - Image 6 of 6
HolLA. Second Home Offices in Hollywood by Selgascano, Los Angeles, United States. Image © Iwan Baan

The MCHAP main prize winner will be announced in April 2023, while the winner of the MCHAP.emerge prize will be announced on September 21, 2022. Discover the full list of MCHAP 2022 outstanding projects.

Save this picture!
The Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize Announces MCHAP Outstanding Projects - Image 5 of 6
Damero Building by Francisco Cadau Oficina de Arquitectura, Campana, Argentina. Image © Gustavo Sosa Pinilla

MCHAP 2022 Outstanding Projects

1. 2050 M Street
REX
Washington, United States

2. Amairis Sewing Factory
Ruta 4 Taller
Pereira, Colombia

3. Amant
SO-IL
Brooklyn, United States

4. Anahuacalli Museum, remodeling and expansion
Taller | Mauricio Rocha
Mexico City, Mexico

5. Aysén State Museum 2
Bbats+Tirado
Coyhaique, Chile

6. Bardales Urban Training Center
José Fernando G.mez Marmolejo
Babahoyo, Ecuador

7. Beloit College Powerhouse
Studio Gang
Beloit, United States

8. Bonpland 2169 Building
Adamo-Faiden
Buenos Aires, Argentina

9. Damero Building
Francisco Cadau Oficina de Arquitectura
Campana, Argentina

10. Fragments – Counter Monument
Doris Salcedo + Granada Garces Arquitectos
Bogota, Colombia

11. Guadalupe Market
Colectivo C733
Tapachula, Mexico

12. Higueron Community Center
AGENdA agencia de arquitectura & Dellekamp/Schleich
Jojutla - El Higueron, Mexico

13. HolLA. Second Home Offices in Hollywood
Selgascano
Los Angeles, United States

14. House of Music
Colectivo C733
Nacajuca, Mexico

15. Independence Library and Apartments
John Ronan Architects
Chicago, United States

16. Jojutla Central Gardens
Estudio MMX
Jojutla de Juárez, Mexico

17. Matamoros Market
Colectivo C733 + FA
Matamoros, Mexico

18. McDonald’s Chicago Flagship
Ross Barney Architects
Chicago, United States

19. The Menil Drawing Institute
Johnston Marklee
Houston, United States

20. The National Memorial for Peace and Justice
MASS Design Group
Montgomery, United States

21. National Museum of Peru, MUNA
LEONMARCIAL ARQUITECTOS
Lima, Peru

22. The New Glenstone
Thomas Phifer and Partners
Potomac, United States

23. Orient Extension Center Pontifical Catholic University of Chile
Fernando Alfredo Perez-Oyarzun
Santiago, Chile

24. Palacio Pereira
Cecilia Puga, Paula Velasco, Alberto Moletto
Santiago, Chile

25. Paraguayan Episcopal Conference
Giacomo Favilli, Nicolas Berger, Sergio Ruggeri
Asunción, Paraguay

26. Park in the Prado Neighborhood
Mayor’s Office of Medellin - Secretary of Infrastructure
Medellin, Colombia

27. Plaza Building
Adamo-Faiden
Escobar, Argentina

28. The Polygon Gallery
Patkau Architects
North Vancouver, Canada

29. Praça das Artes
Brasil Arquitetura
São Paulo, Brazil

30. RESIDENTIAL PASSAGES
Taller de (s)
Bogota D.C, Colombia

31. Rooftop Prim
PRODUCTORA
Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico

32. San Juan Maria Vianney Church
Enlace Arquitectura
La Media Legua, Venezuela

33. San Marino II Social Housing
Ana Elvira Valez Villa
Carepa, Colombia

34. Señor de Tula Church
AGENdA agencia de arquitectura & Dellekamp/Schleich
Jojutla, Mexico

35. Tapachula Station
Colectivo C733
Tapachula, Mexico

36. Triptico Building, Marchisio
Margherit, Nanzer
Cordoba, Argentina

37. UBÁ - Residential Building
Jacobsen Arquitetura
São Paulo, Brazil

38. Valois Housing Building
Jose Cubilla
Asuncion, Paraguay

Related Article

The Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize Announces Nominated Projects and Jury for its 2022 Cycle

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Maria-Cristina Florian
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "The Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize Announces MCHAP Outstanding Projects" 16 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982977/the-mies-crown-hall-americas-prize-announces-mchap-outstanding-projects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream