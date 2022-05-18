We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Amant Art Campus / SO-IL

Amant Art Campus / SO-IL
© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota

© Naho Kubota

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Performing Arts Center, Gallery
Brooklyn, United States
  • Executive Team : Florian Idenburg, Jing Liu, Kevin Lamyuktseung, Ted Baab
  • Design Team : Pietro Pagliaro, Grace Lee, Sanger Clark, Lucia Sanchez-Ramirez, Álvaro Gómez-Sellés, Kristen Too, Sophie Nichols, Christopher Riley, Alexandre Hamlyn, Regina Teng, Etienne Vallat, Marisa Musing, Tyler Mauri, Julie Perrone, Mario Serrano, Diego Fernandez, John Chow
  • Expediter : J. Callahan Consulting, Inc.
  • Concrete : Reginald Hough Associates
  • Graphics : Linked by Air
  • Cladding Consultant : Simpson Gumpertz & Heger
  • City : Brooklyn
  • Country : United States
© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota

Text description provided by the architects. Amant is spread across three blocks of rapidly changing, industrial North Brooklyn. An innovative cultural incubator, the facility functions both privately and publicly, housing artist studios, galleries, offices, a performance space, and a cafe.

© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota

Central to Amant’s design is the idea of an urban oasis, a space where the pace of art-making can slow to allow experimentation and meaningful reflection. The campus converses with the site’s eclectic post-industrial neighborhood, just as the organization housed within fosters dialogue between artist, visitor, and community.

© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota

Rather than isolating from their urban context, the distributed volumes weave through the fabric of the city. Pockets of outdoor space with multiple entry points provide myriad opportunities to relate to the surrounding neighborhood while providing sanctuary from the city’s intensity. Public routes channeled through large city blocks create new means of circulation and discovery. Courtyards and thoroughfares dart through and between existing buildings, moving visitors past more private spaces at the periphery to centrally located galleries and exhibitions.

© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota

Each of the four buildings in this collection contributes a gallery unique in proportion, size, light quality, and infrastructure. The porous campus remains flexible to curation, facilitating diverse, technically demanding programming on large to intimate scales for local and international artists across disciplines.

© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota

Materials render the buildings partly anonymous. Deeply textured form liners shape cast-in-place concrete. Bricks rotate out of plane to catch shadows. Galvanized steel bars toy with reflection and transparency. Each building nestles comfortably within its industrial context, offering surprising tactility, detail, and depth up close that betrays the familiar and the everyday. 

© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota

Project location

Address:315 Maujer St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, United States

SO-IL
