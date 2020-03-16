World
Community Sewing Workshop Amairis / RUTA Arquitectura

Community Sewing Workshop Amairis / RUTA Arquitectura

© Federico Cairoli

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Cultural Center
Vereda San ISIDRO, Colombia
  • Lead Architect: Jorge Noreña, Juliana López Marulanda, Julián Vásquez
  • Structural Advisor: Jorge Obed Gómez
  • Resident Officer: Mauricio García
  • Electrical Work: Santiago Marin
  • Community Organization: El Comienzo del Arcoíris
© Federico Cairoli
Text description provided by the architects. The project of the cutting and sewing factory is an idea managed by women from the San Isidro village in the township of Puerto Caldas in Pereira, Colombia, accompanied by the community centre that is a neighbourhood organization that promotes educational and cultural strategies.

© Federico Cairoli
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Federico Cairoli
We join this process accompanied by interdisciplinary agents and an empowered community. This community offered the possibility of recognising the symbolic links of the inhabitants that are interwoven in daily life and establishes bonds of trust. These links were added to the discoveries made in the landscape, the starting premises for designing the textile space.

© Federico Cairoli
The project idea arises from the rural condition in a specific context, where the plain projected by the river valley, the distant hills, the sunset over the west, the corn crops and the fading blue sky, are the fundamental premises that delimit and configure the constructed idea.

© Federico Cairoli
Detail
Detail
© Federico Cairoli
The morphological understanding of the neighbourhood determines the implantation in the terrain. The unfavourable climatic incidence is assumed as a temporal force and the geography shows links with the local traditions to establish technical operation strategies.

© Federico Cairoli
Elevation
Elevation
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
The landscape serves as evidence of the Colombian popular construction techniques, with materials and techniques applied by the craftsman who builds for his own habitat. A territory where guadua (Angustifolia Kunth) abounds and a neighbouring city with a ceramic tradition in brick and clay tiles give us clues to take the material as a symbolic input.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
The project is located in the terrain, recognizing the solar traffic that alters the main facade and how this condition determines a dynamic mechanism that allows a variety of window openings.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
The rear facade is delimited by a wall that folds in order to create storage space and interrupts the rhythm of this mass with 24 perforations that are punctually framed towards the edges.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Intimacy is altered by the south facade, entirely glazed to establish different escaping directions of space and  the extension of the platform, a floor that is diluted in the limits to plant the building in an exterior space.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Project location

Address: Vda. San ISIDRO, Samaná, Caldas, Colombia

RUTA Arquitectura
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Cultural Center Colombia
Cite: "Community Sewing Workshop Amairis / RUTA Arquitectura" [Taller de costura comunitario Amairis / RUTA Arquitectura] 16 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935533/community-sewing-workshop-amairis-ruta-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

