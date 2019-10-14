World
Jojutla Central Gardens / MMX

Jojutla Central Gardens / MMX

© Dane Alonso

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Public Space  · 
Jojutla de Juarez, Mexico
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project MMX
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    9144.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019

  • Photographs

  • Collaborators

    Laura Alonso, Pablo Goldin, Daniel González, Diego González, Zabdiel Ramos

  • Engineering

    BVG

  • Landscape

    PAAR
© Dane Alonso
© Dane Alonso

Text description provided by the architects. After the devastating 09/17 earthquakes in Mexico, Jojutla was one of the most affected communities in the state of Morelos, suffering damage in multiple structures and public spaces. To rebuild an identity that uses public spaces as its media, while obtaining the community’s approval was the major challenge for developing Jardines Centrales de Jojutla.

© Dane Alonso
© Dane Alonso
© Dane Alonso
© Dane Alonso

There was a close interaction at all times with the inhabitants of Jojutla. Their advice and participation were key in the conception and development of the project. Community leaders, historians, architects, government and the population were all actors of an open and participative process, which Estudio MMX materialized through the design process.

© Dane Alonso
© Dane Alonso

The core idea came from the trees. Unique elements that survived the earthquake standing without damage, therefore, in a symbolic stand, the Civic Centre of Jojutla was bound to become the “Central Gardens of Jojutla” evoking the concept of resiliency by means of the vegetation.

© Dane Alonso
© Dane Alonso

The arcades that coexist next to the gardens are structures that reinterpret the region´s traditional architecture. They serve as frames for the civic and leisure events required by the city. The selected materials were artisanal ochre brick, basaltic grey stone for pavements and an extensive array of local flora species.

The generation of a civic square with a new identity was only possible by understanding and ordering the previously disarticulated spaces and giving each of the spatial elements a new role while keeping a strong relationship between them.
Different spatial and experience qualities were achieved for each of the spaces. Leisure and meeting points for the community, a civic square and open-air forum. Spaces that recognize and fortify the transit, pause, leisure and encounter of their users.

© Dane Alonso
© Dane Alonso
© Dane Alonso
© Dane Alonso

The use of thoughtful architectural and landscape design, generates shaded areas on the open plaza, creating diverse atmospheres throughout the gardens, ranging from a dense vegetation zone, with stone benches under tree shadows, to a civic square with hard pavements that holds its own social dynamics.

© Dane Alonso
© Dane Alonso
© Dane Alonso
© Dane Alonso

© Dane Alonso
© Dane Alonso

Project location

Address: Jojutla de Juarez, Morelos, Mexico

