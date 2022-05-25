Explore the DAAily Bar's Space at the 2022 Milan Design Week

As the design world prepares for one of the most anticipated events of the year, Designboom, Architonic, and ArchDaily which make up DAAily platforms have put together for the visitors of Milan Design Week 2022, a unique, storytelling-programmed space, designed by architects and designers for architects and designers. This year, DAAily platforms are taking the opportunity to take to the stage together from 7 to 10 June at the Swiss Corner at Piazza Cavour / Via Palestro 2, hosting curated talk series and gathering spots, along with immersive art installations.

Hosted by Swiss Corner, the DAAily bar will serve as a new meeting point in the city during Milan Design Week, inviting design enthusiasts, creatives, and pioneers in the design industry to come and meet people from around the world. Along with hourly Live Talks with some of the greatest minds in the field of creation: architects, artists, product designers, floral designers, and perfume designers, to name a few, visitors will get to experience a unique and immersive space which features several art installations by renowned artists, making it an event not-to-be-missed.

Ensuring that visitors will experience a sensory-rich and immersive journey, DAAily platforms curated fluid-like elements that permeate the rooms, blurring the boundaries between the city and the interior space. Swiss artist Douglas Mandry will be showcasing a 30-meter-long, nature–inspired curtain wall, created in collaboration with Bally and Christian Fischbacher. Floral designer Anne Vitchen, known for decorating the Ritz Paris with her work, will be displaying a floral installation within the event space.

In addition to the installations, several furniture pieces will be exclusively displayed at the DAAily bar, such as the Lounge by Stefan Diez, Münich and his new collection Mudra by Brunner and Plusminus collection by Vibia; Stage, together with Barber Osgerby, London will be presenting their new collection of alpina chair for MAGIS; the bar and Patricia Urquiola, Milano will be presenting the new collection Nuez by Andreu World; and Outdoor Lounge by Sebastian Herkner will be presenting the collection Caribe by ames.

Speakers throughout the four-day event include Stefano Boeri, from Stefano Boeri Architetti, Jakob Lange from BIG, Mario Cucinella, from Mario Cucinella Architects, Carlo Ratti, CRA from Carlo Ratti Associati and Patricia Urquiola to name a few.

Register for free entry to the DAAily bar here and don’t forget to bring them on your visit so you can enjoy a free coffee while listening to the guest speakers, from 2pm to 9pm.

Explore and download the DAAily city guide and DAAily fair guide, to know what to expect during Milan Design Week 2022. Both, a navigational tool to use during Milan Design Week, the guides explore themes of history, lifestyle, brands, news, fashion, buildings, products, architects, designers, and people by some of the biggest names in the industry such as BALLY, Christian Fischbacher, Brunner, Vibia, MAGIS, Andreu World, and ames.