  Rome Architecture City Guide: 30 Sites that Celebrate the City's Rich Culture and History

Rome Architecture City Guide: 30 Sites that Celebrate the City's Rich Culture and History

Spanning over 3 millennia with one of the highest concentrations of architecture in the world, Rome is a transcendental influence on the world's culture. A city rich in history, academia, and arts, the Italian capital is considered as one of the oldest continuously-occupied cities in Europe, and has maintained its countless layers of history to become a perfect depiction of old meets new, earning its nickname of "The Eternal City". 

Rome's historic center, which stretches from Piazza del Popolo to Piazza Venezia and from the the east bank of the Tiber up to Piazza di Spagna, is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Along with its historical significance, the presence of renowned contemporary architects and designers in the city has made Rome an influential design destination. In 2019, it was the 14th most visited city in the world, welcoming over 8.6 million tourists to make it the third most visited in the European Union, and the most popular tourist destination in Italy.

Lateran University Library / King Roselli Architetti. Image Courtesy of King Roselli ArchitettiLa Rinascente / Franco Albini y Franca Helg. Image © Catalina ValenzuelaTor Marancia Street Art / 999 Contemporary. Image © Catalina ValenzuelaPalazzo della Civiltà Italiana / Ernesto Lapadula, Giovanni Guerrini and Mario Romano. Image © Catalina Valenzuela+ 32

The following list highlights 30 must-see historic and contemporary buildings that provide a good starting point for your first visit to the Italian capital, featuring works from renowned architects and offices such as Renzo Piano, Zaha Hadid, Richard Meier & Partners Architects, Foster+Partners, Studio Odile Decq, and Luigi Moretti, to name a few.

Auditorium Parco della Musica / Renzo Piano

Auditorium Parco della Musica / Renzo Piano. Image via Wikimedia Commons
Villa Doria Pamphilj

Villa Doria Pamphilj . Image via Wikimedia Commons
Mosque of Rome / Paolo Portoghesi

Mosque of Rome / Paolo Portoghesi. Image © Catalina Valenzuela
La Rinascente / Franco Albini y Franca Helg

La Rinascente / Franco Albini y Franca Helg. Image © Catalina Valenzuela
MACRO (Museum of Contemporary Art of Rome) / Studio Odile Decq

MACRO (Museum of Contemporary Art of Rome) / Studio Odile Decq. Image © Catalina Valenzuela
Mercado de Porta Portese

Mercado de Porta Portese. Image © Catalina Valenzuela
Tor Marancia Street Art / 999 Contemporary

Tor Marancia Street Art / 999 Contemporary. Image © Catalina Valenzuela
Casa “Il Girasole" / Luigi Moretti

Casa “Il Girasole" / Luigi Moretti. Image © Gabriele Basilico
Quartiere Coppedè / Gino Coppedè

Quartiere Coppedè / Gino Coppedè. Image © Catalina Valenzuela
Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana / Ernesto Lapadula, Giovanni Guerrini and Mario Romano

Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana / Ernesto Lapadula, Giovanni Guerrini and Mario Romano. Image © Catalina Valenzuela
Church of 2000 / Richard Meier & Partners Architects

Church of 2000 / Richard Meier & Partners Architects. Image © Catalina Valenzuela
Corviale / Mario Fiorentino

Corviale / Mario Fiorentino. Image © Catalina Valenzuela
MAXXI Museum / Zaha Hadid

MAXXI Museum / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Iwan Baan
Forced Perspective Gallery at the Palazzo Spada / Francesco Borromini

Forced Perspective Gallery at the Palazzo Spada / Francesco Borromini. Image © Catalina Valenzuela
Olympic Village / Vittorio Cafiero, Adalberto Libera, Amedeo Luccichenti, Vincenzo Monaco, and Luigi Moretti

Olympic Village / Vittorio Cafiero, Adalberto Libera, Amedeo Luccichenti, Vincenzo Monaco, and Luigi Moretti. Image © Catalina Valenzuela
Recovery of the former slaughterhouse into University campus / Studio Insula

Recovery of the former slaughterhouse into University campus / Studio Insula. Image © Stefano Cerio
Piazza Perin del Vaga

Piazza Perin del Vaga. Image © Catalina Valenzuela
Palazzetto dello Sport / Annibale Vittellozzi and Pier Luigi Nervi

Palazzetto dello Sport / Annibale Vittellozzi and Pier Luigi Nervi. Image © Catalina Valenzuela
Palazzo Zuccari / Federico Zuccari

Palazzo Zuccari / Federico Zuccari. Image © Catalina Valenzuela
Casa Sperimentale by Perugini / Giuseppe Perugini

Casa Sperimentale by Perugini / Giuseppe Perugini. Image © Catalina Valenzuela
Barrio Garbatella / Gustavo Giovannoni and Massimo Piacentini

Barrio Garbatella / Gustavo Giovannoni and Massimo Piacentini. Image © Catalina Valenzuela
National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art / Cesare Bazzani

National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art / Cesare Bazzani. Image © Catalina Valenzuela
Città del Sole / Labics

Città del Sole / Labics. Image © Marco Cappelletti
Marmorata Post Office / Adalberto Libera and Mario De Renzi

Marmorata Post Office / Adalberto Libera and Mario De Renzi. Image © Catalina Valenzuela
Piazza di Sant’Ignazio / Filippo Raguzzini

Piazza di Sant’Ignazio / Filippo Raguzzini. Image © Catalina Valenzuela
Museum of the Ara Pacis / Richard Meier & Partners Architects

Museum of the Ara Pacis / Richard Meier & Partners Architects. Image © Catalina Valenzuela
Roman Pantheon / Emperor Hadrian

Flickr user Phil Whitehouse (licensed under CC BY 2.0). Image Courtesy of Flickr user Phil Whitehouse (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
Rome Apple Store / Foster+Partners

Foster+Partners Converts a Palazzo in Rome into a New Apple Store. Image Courtesy of Apple
INTECS SPA Headquarters / modostudio + Studio Cattinari

INTECS SPA Headquarters / modostudio + Studio Cattinari. Image © Julien Lanoo
Lateran University Library / King Roselli Architetti

Lateran University Library / King Roselli Architetti. Image Courtesy of King Roselli Architetti
You can visit our list of City Guides here.

Cite: Dima Stouhi. "Rome Architecture City Guide: 30 Sites that Celebrate the City's Rich Culture and History" 02 May 2022. ArchDaily.

