Rome Architecture City Guide: 30 Sites that Celebrate the City's Rich Culture and History

Città del Sole / Labics. Image © Marco Cappelletti

Spanning over 3 millennia with one of the highest concentrations of architecture in the world, Rome is a transcendental influence on the world's culture. A city rich in history, academia, and arts, the Italian capital is considered as one of the oldest continuously-occupied cities in Europe, and has maintained its countless layers of history to become a perfect depiction of old meets new, earning its nickname of "The Eternal City".

Rome's historic center, which stretches from Piazza del Popolo to Piazza Venezia and from the the east bank of the Tiber up to Piazza di Spagna, is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Along with its historical significance, the presence of renowned contemporary architects and designers in the city has made Rome an influential design destination. In 2019, it was the 14th most visited city in the world, welcoming over 8.6 million tourists to make it the third most visited in the European Union, and the most popular tourist destination in Italy.

+ 32

The following list highlights 30 must-see historic and contemporary buildings that provide a good starting point for your first visit to the Italian capital, featuring works from renowned architects and offices such as Renzo Piano, Zaha Hadid, Richard Meier & Partners Architects, Foster+Partners, Studio Odile Decq, and Luigi Moretti, to name a few.

Auditorium Parco della Musica / Renzo Piano. Image via Wikimedia Commons

Villa Doria Pamphilj . Image via Wikimedia Commons

Mosque of Rome / Paolo Portoghesi. Image © Catalina Valenzuela

La Rinascente / Franco Albini y Franca Helg. Image © Catalina Valenzuela

MACRO (Museum of Contemporary Art of Rome) / Studio Odile Decq. Image © Catalina Valenzuela

Mercado de Porta Portese. Image © Catalina Valenzuela

Tor Marancia Street Art / 999 Contemporary. Image © Catalina Valenzuela

Casa "Il Girasole" / Luigi Moretti. Image © Gabriele Basilico

Quartiere Coppedè / Gino Coppedè. Image © Catalina Valenzuela

Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana / Ernesto Lapadula, Giovanni Guerrini and Mario Romano. Image © Catalina Valenzuela

Church of 2000 / Richard Meier & Partners Architects. Image © Catalina Valenzuela

Corviale / Mario Fiorentino. Image © Catalina Valenzuela

MAXXI Museum / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Iwan Baan

Forced Perspective Gallery at the Palazzo Spada / Francesco Borromini. Image © Catalina Valenzuela

Olympic Village / Vittorio Cafiero, Adalberto Libera, Amedeo Luccichenti, Vincenzo Monaco, and Luigi Moretti. Image © Catalina Valenzuela

Recovery of the former slaughterhouse into University campus / Studio Insula. Image © Stefano Cerio

Piazza Perin del Vaga. Image © Catalina Valenzuela

Palazzetto dello Sport / Annibale Vittellozzi and Pier Luigi Nervi. Image © Catalina Valenzuela

Palazzo Zuccari / Federico Zuccari. Image © Catalina Valenzuela

Casa Sperimentale by Perugini / Giuseppe Perugini. Image © Catalina Valenzuela

Barrio Garbatella / Gustavo Giovannoni and Massimo Piacentini. Image © Catalina Valenzuela

National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art / Cesare Bazzani. Image © Catalina Valenzuela

Città del Sole / Labics. Image © Marco Cappelletti

Marmorata Post Office / Adalberto Libera and Mario De Renzi. Image © Catalina Valenzuela

Piazza di Sant'Ignazio / Filippo Raguzzini. Image © Catalina Valenzuela

Museum of the Ara Pacis / Richard Meier & Partners Architects. Image © Catalina Valenzuela

Flickr user Phil Whitehouse (licensed under CC BY 2.0). Image Courtesy of Flickr user Phil Whitehouse (licensed under CC BY 2.0)

Foster+Partners Converts a Palazzo in Rome into a New Apple Store. Image Courtesy of Apple

INTECS SPA Headquarters / modostudio + Studio Cattinari. Image © Julien Lanoo

Lateran University Library / King Roselli Architetti. Image Courtesy of King Roselli Architetti

