World
  3. Mix and Step: Looking at Some Multi-Materials Staircases

Mix and Step: Looking at Some Multi-Materials Staircases

Mix and Step: Looking at Some Multi-Materials Staircases

Whether to mark a change of direction, to highlight its first steps or its own presence in a room, stairs that combine two or more materials tend to draw attention by establishing dialogs between particular characteristics of each material. Concrete, steel and wood are some of the most common choices to compose the structure of stairs due to their high strength and versatility. But, when combined, these different materials expand their individual possibilities and reveal how the design can be tailored to their peculiarities and connections.

The combination of textures, colors, and finishes among materials can provide a number of creative solutions for these elements used for vertical circulation, as shown in LÂM’s Home, by AD+studio and House 9A, by 23o5Studio, characterized by stairs with a sturdy and rough base that meets a light and sleek structure of steps. The opposite composition order, a lighter base that meets a robust set of steps, thrives ingeniously in Luis Carbonell's Casa Chulavista and messina | rivas' Angatuba House, where the light wooden stairs' base is followed by raw concrete steps.

© Hoang Le PhotographyCourtesy of Eugeni Bach© Dung Huynh, Quang Dam© Adrián Capelo Cruz+ 25

Below, get to know 15 projects that give a higher degree of protagonism to stairs through the integration of different materials in their structure.

Dirk and The Chocolate Factory / Anna & Eugeni Bach

Courtesy of Eugeni Bach
Courtesy of Eugeni Bach

Casa Chulavista / Luis Carbonell

© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio

Grid House / BLOCO Arquitetos

© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

CH House / ODDO architects

© Hoang Le Photography
© Hoang Le Photography

Angatuba House / messina | rivas

© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

Wall House / CTA | Creative Architects

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

LÂM’s Home / AD+studio

© Dung Huynh, Quang Dam
© Dung Huynh, Quang Dam

Casa Arabá / Estúdio BRA

© Maura Mello
© Maura Mello

Peek House / Kuzman Architecture

© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt

Gym Loft / eklund_terbeek

© René de Wit
© René de Wit

Apartament MUSA / flipê arquitetura

© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz

House With 5 Retaining Walls / Kiyoaki Takeda Architects

© Masaki Hamada (kkpo)
© Masaki Hamada (kkpo)

House 9A / 23o5Studio

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Zen House / H.a

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

AA308 Offices / MCVR Studio

© Adrián Capelo Cruz
© Adrián Capelo Cruz

Find more reference projects in this My ArchDaily folder created by the author.

Cite: Susanna Moreira. "Mix and Step: Looking at Some Multi-Materials Staircases" 20 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980182/mix-and-step-looking-at-some-multi-materials-staircases> ISSN 0719-8884

