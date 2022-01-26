We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Casa Chulavista / Luis Carbonell

Casa Chulavista / Luis Carbonell

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses, Extension
Valle de Bravo, Mexico
  • Architects: Luis Carbonell
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2153 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  Camila Cossio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Comex, Helvex
  • Lead Architects: Luis Carbonell, Gerardo Casasola
© Camila Cossio
Text description provided by the architects. Immersed in an abundant natural valley environment, the project is located a few hours from Mexico City near Valle de Bravo, a place set apart by its splendid flora and fauna. Casa Chulavista is a getaway residential complex built within the facilities of Rancho Chipicas, an enclosure for the agriculture of organic products as well as other farm activities. 

© Camila Cossio
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Planta primer nivel
Planta primer nivel
© Camila Cossio
As an intervention of a pre-existing house, the new setup seeks to amplify the built environment into the landscape. The premises of the surrounding context define the set of rules for the intervention. First, to preserve the predominant trees around the house and second to enable a transformation of the space in the least intrusive way. Under this criteria the extension takes place on the west side, connecting with the main structure through bridges and volumetric superpositions. By using the same architectural language and materials the scheme becomes part of the integrative process.

© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio
The shared and public activities are kept within the original house, while the private areas are connected by a new set of bridges, which create an extension on the first floor, unfolding from a new expanse. The circulations create a gradual transition into privacy, reducing the height across the hallway to be then again revealed onto a new open high ceiling space. The visual connections are preserved, whereas new environments emerged along with a series of gardens in between.

© Camila Cossio
On the second floor, the cohesiveness acquires another form. In this case, the bridge is built overlapping in connection with the existing tower. The bathrooms and service areas remain consistent as a vertical sweep to the adjacent rooms on both floors. 

Sección 01
Sección 01

The structural solution here becomes a key component for an atypical relationship between both constructions. The addition is not only supported but is also hanged and loaded as a strip, connecting all structural elements through beams and slabs. By doing this transfer of loads we manage to avoid the central support and therefore the whole span of the interior is free and interconnected. An open ground floor is perceived lightly and flows into the three stair-connected levels. 

© Camila Cossio
The interior, is a multidimensional bond where spaces interact. All rooms are visually connected to each other, individually unfolding into their full amplitude and height. Altogether these extensions co-exist adapting to the program and activities to serve.

© Camila Cossio
In the beginning, the floor evolves and develops into part of the furniture only to be transformed again into the stairwell playing with the borders of materiality and textures. The structure becomes part of the furniture and the furniture part of the activity that performs. Spaces are uncovered by each other. The living room ascends to the studio halfway and then continues to the bedroom, which exits onto the balcony where it turns and connects with an exterior stair that leads to the rooftop, the final extension of the addition, a panoramic view of the valley that holds this tower.  

© Camila Cossio
The construction is based on verticality to narrate the history of layers, rhythms, and patterns. Surging from a sturdy and heavy stone plinth, the openings align the view as landscape notes. Gradually, each opening expands until they are absorbed by the vast vegetal spectrum all around.

© Camila Cossio
About this office
Luis Carbonell
Office

