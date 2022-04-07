Solid Wood Furniture in Interior Architecture

Plywood, laminated timber, MDF sheets and OSB boards are all good, can be economically viable and efficiently fulfill certain functions, but none of them offer the same atmosphere as solid wood. The nobility of this material is usually accompanied by a high cost, but the aesthetic and sensory qualities are unparalleled.
Below, we have gathered examples of projects that use solid wood in furniture elements. Tables and chairs, beds and cabinets made with wood of different species, new or from demolition, refined or rustic, with different textures and colors that can serve as inspiration for your architectural or interior design.
Pepiguari House / Brasil Arquitetura
Apartamento Faria Lima / Pietro Terlizzi Arquitetura
Canto House / Paralelo Zero
Apartamento Topázio / Sabiá Arquitetos
Trancoso House / Estúdio OR+K + TODOS Arquitetura
Apartamento Perdizes / Pietro Terlizzi Arquitetura
Casa da Quinta Verde / Manuel Belo Arquitetura
Casa DP / GN Architecture + Maresca Interiors
Ibiúna House / Estúdio Penha
Apartamento IRI / VOA Arquitetura
Apartamento Edifício Brasil / Alvorada Arquitetos
Apartment nº205 / Mana arquitetura
Apartamento 107N / BLOCO Arquitetos
