  3. Solid Wood Furniture in Interior Architecture

Solid Wood Furniture in Interior Architecture

Plywood, laminated timber, MDF sheets and OSB boards are all good, can be economically viable and efficiently fulfill certain functions, but none of them offer the same atmosphere as solid wood. The nobility of this material is usually accompanied by a high cost, but the aesthetic and sensory qualities are unparalleled.

Below, we have gathered examples of projects that use solid wood in furniture elements. Tables and chairs, beds and cabinets made with wood of different species, new or from demolition, refined or rustic, with different textures and colors that can serve as inspiration for your architectural or interior design.

Apartamento Faria Lima / Pietro Terlizzi Arquitetura. Foto © Guilherme PucciApartamento Topázio / Sabiá Arquitetos. Foto © Pedro VannucchiApartamento Perdizes / Pietro Terlizzi Arquitetura. Foto © Guilherme PucciCasa Ibiúna / Estúdio Penha. Foto © Fran Parente+ 15

Pepiguari House / Brasil Arquitetura

Casa Pepiguari / Brasil Arquitetura. Foto © Nelson Kon
Apartamento Faria Lima / Pietro Terlizzi Arquitetura

Apartamento Faria Lima / Pietro Terlizzi Arquitetura. Foto © Guilherme Pucci
Canto House / Paralelo Zero

Casa do Canto / Paralelo Zero. Foto © Nuno Almendra
Apartamento Topázio / Sabiá Arquitetos

Apartamento Topázio / Sabiá Arquitetos. Foto © Pedro Vannucchi
Trancoso House / Estúdio OR+K + TODOS Arquitetura

Casa Trancoso / Estúdio OR+K + TODOS Arquitetura. Foto © André Klotz
Apartamento Perdizes / Pietro Terlizzi Arquitetura

Apartamento Perdizes / Pietro Terlizzi Arquitetura. Foto © Guilherme Pucci
Casa da Quinta Verde / Manuel Belo Arquitetura

Casa da Quinta Verde / Manuel Belo Arquitetura. Foto © Ricardo Oliveira Alves
Casa DP / GN Architecture + Maresca Interiors

Casa DP / GN Architecture + Maresca Interiors. Foto © Marcelo Aniello
Ibiúna House / Estúdio Penha

Casa Ibiúna / Estúdio Penha. Foto © Fran Parente
Apartamento IRI / VOA Arquitetura

Apartamento IRI / VOA Arquitetura. Foto © Rafael Renzo
Apartamento Edifício Brasil / Alvorada Arquitetos

Apartamento Edifício Brasil / Alvorada Arquitetos. Foto © Pedro Kok
Apartment nº205 / Mana arquitetura

Apartamento nº 205 / Mana arquitetura. Foto © Carolina Lacaz
Apartamento 107N / BLOCO Arquitetos

Apartamento 107N / BLOCO Arquitetos. Foto © Haruo Mikami
This article is part of the Home series, in which we explore issues related to home life using tips, solutions and ideas to improve your home. As always, ArchDaily is open to contributions from our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, please contact us.

Equipe ArchDaily Brasil
Cite: Equipe ArchDaily Brasil. "Solid Wood Furniture in Interior Architecture" [Mobiliário de madeira maciça na arquitetura de interiores] 07 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979185/solid-wood-furniture-in-interior-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

