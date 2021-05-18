Apartment nº205 / Mana arquitetura

+ 22

Apartments, Renovation, Apartment Interiors • Vila Buarque, Brazil
Architects: Mana arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 138 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Carolina Lacaz

Manufacturers: AutoDesk, FRANKE, REKA, ALserralheria, Brastemp, By Kamy, Coral, Deca, Granidomus, Marcenaria gloriosa, Metal ferco, Temperal vidros, Tramontina, Verniz, Zagaia, foccus



Lead Architects: Ana Carolina de Siqueira, Carla Campos

Structure Civil Engineering: w2b engenharia

Landscape Design Firm: flor e forma

Services Collaborators: REKA

City: Vila Buarque

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. At downtown São Paulo this 138 m² apartment was renovated with the following premise - to honor the building's history and the neighborhood where it sits while also having this context fit the current reality of it’s new resident.

In spite of being poorly maintained, this 1950’s apartment had a lot of potential. In the original floorplan, the bedrooms were big, but the living room and kitchen were small and compartmentalized, there was only one large bathroom, and yet the laundry area was enormous. To meet the client's needs, living room, kitchen, and laundry area were integrated to become one large connected area.

And in order to have a spacious plan, but yet create a welcoming atmosphere, a steel glass partition and a multifunctional wood panel wall were designed and custom-built. The latter serves as a closet, an office space and the entrance to the master bedroom.

Beams and columns were peeled off the original paint, showcasing the concrete beneath. Placed between the dining room and the living room, two plant shelves were custom-made in order to re-use the solid wood found inside the original closets of the apartment and thus avoid unnecessary disposal.