  3. Concrete Barrel Vaults Applied in 10 Projects of Contemporary Architecture

Concrete Barrel Vaults Applied in 10 Projects of Contemporary Architecture

The oldest record of barrel vaults is estimated to date back to 4000 BC. These provided the spans in the Sumerian ziggurat at Nippur in Babylonia, built from fired bricks amalgamated with clay mortar. This type of vault was built as a continuous round arch and became a characteristic architectural element of Roman architecture, later used also in Renaissance architecture.

© Adrià Goula© José Hevia© Maureen M. Evans© Pablo Casals Aguirre

The vault is a load-bearing structural form made out of several arches, which transfer loads to an abutment or pillar on both sides. They work structurally in compression in an even way throughout their form. Historically made out of stone or brick, this type of vault requires very precise dimensions since the vectors of pressure result in a downward force on the crown while the lower portions of the arches perform the lateral force pushing outwards.

Currently, with reinforced concrete, this issue is easily solved with structural reinforcements of steel in places of greatest effort. Many architects and designers have appealed to this structural and constructive component in order to create unique spaces in interiors, allowing for a sense of openness with tall ceilings, leaving floor plans free of too many other structural elements. On the exteriors, these vaults also grant the building an interesting play of facades and shapes. 

It takes skilled construction execution and precise structural works to deliver these elements that constitute great projects. Below, find 10 examples of barrel vaults, a construction technique that has permeated the entire history of architecture, built in reinforced concrete and applied in contemporary buildings.

Loisium Hotel Expansion / Steven Holl Architects

General Contracting by Swietelsky AG and Structural Engineering by RETTER & Partner Ziviltechniker.

© Hertha Hurnaus
© Hertha Hurnaus
© Gregor Holzinger
© Gregor Holzinger
© Hertha Hurnaus
© Hertha Hurnaus

Winery in Mont-Ras / Jorge Vidal + Víctor Rahola

Engineering and Construction by BAC.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

OFMA Offices in a Vineyard / MAPAA

Structural Engineering by Manuel José Ruiz and Construction by Héctor Hernandez.

© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

Taizhou Contemporary Art Museum / Atelier Deshaus

Project Engineering by Zhang Zhun and Shao Zhe.

© Tian Fangfang
© Tian Fangfang
© Tian Fangfang
© Tian Fangfang

S2 House / BELLAFILARQUITECTES

Structural Engineering Sustenta and Construction by Lluís Sabater.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The Qinchang Village Town Hall / Studio 10

Construction and Engineering by Anhui Fengyang Construction Engineering Co. Ltd. and Henan Chuanghui Architecture & Decoration Engineering Co. Ltd.

© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

Tangshan Mine Bookstore of Librairie Avant-garde / SEU-ARCH + art+zen architects

Engineering by Zhu Peng. 

© Timeraw Studio
© Timeraw Studio
© Timeraw Studio
© Timeraw Studio

Municipal Archive / Aulets Arquitectes

Structural Engineering by Alfons Romnero and Construction by Construcciones Marín.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Bewboc House / Fabian Tan Architect

Engineering by Projurutek Consulting Engineers.

© Ceavs Chua
© Ceavs Chua
© Ceavs Chua
© Ceavs Chua

Martha House / naso

© Maureen M. Evans
© Maureen M. Evans

Cite: Paula Pintos. "Concrete Barrel Vaults Applied in 10 Projects of Contemporary Architecture " 06 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978142/concrete-barrel-vaults-applied-in-10-projects-of-contemporary-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

