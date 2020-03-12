Bewboc House / Fabian Tan Architect

+ 43

Architect In Charge: Fabian Tan

Engineering: Projurutek Consulting Engineers

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A suburban terrace house in Denai Alam, Malaysia owned by a young family who requested for minimal intervention due to their budget. The approach was to re-imagine a form befitting a corner house and to re-purpose the living spaces on ground level. To adhere to the budget, there was a deliberateness to maintain as much as possible of the original layout.

The new form is intended to be simple but bold; contrasting it with the existing fabric of tropical suburban homes. From plan view, the living spaces were orientated parallel to the site boundary, resulting in a “break” between the original and new spaces. The triangulated “break” acts as a secured ventilated light well, cooling both sides naturally. An arch roof extends outwards, creating a vaulted annex that forms the living spaces.

The space appears continuous through the extension of the arch and exaggerated further through the materiality of the concrete finish from floor to ceiling. The extension is further enhanced by two large doors that opens up to the garden. The uninterrupted perspective from inside out immediately connects the interior with nature.

The upper floor sets up a dramatic background with a play of curves and levels. The spaces are layered, creating a hierarchy of space. The study overlooks the living spaces and adjacent, a step-up platform corner for lounging. Behind this is a bedroom overlooking these spaces. The master bedroom connects through a bridge to the outermost floor section of the annex, and much to one’s surprise, an open balcony.

To counter the heaviness of the concrete vault, openings were carefully carved out on the upper level. For example, the inverted arch window at the side of the vault is drawn as a continuous “S” shape when it meets the front arched opening. Walking through the upper levels, this continuity echoes throughout the spaces as lines of openings and arches meet. Consequently, this rhythmic play of lines within a heavy structure lends to a play of light in subtle ways. Reminiscent of a journey through a cave, perhaps to see the light at the end of the tunnel.