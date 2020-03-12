World
Bewboc House / Fabian Tan Architect

Bewboc House / Fabian Tan Architect

© Ceavs Chua

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Shah Alam, Malaysia
  • Architects: Fabian Tan Architect
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2800.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020
  • Photographs Photographs: Ceavs Chua
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Grohe
  • Architect In Charge: Fabian Tan
  • Engineering: Projurutek Consulting Engineers
© Ceavs Chua
© Ceavs Chua

Text description provided by the architects. A suburban terrace house in Denai Alam, Malaysia owned by a young family who requested for minimal intervention due to their budget. The approach was to re-imagine a form befitting a corner house and to re-purpose the living spaces on ground level. To adhere to the budget, there was a deliberateness to maintain as much as possible of the original layout.

© Ceavs Chua
© Ceavs Chua
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Ceavs Chua
© Ceavs Chua

 The new form is intended to be simple but bold; contrasting it with the existing fabric of tropical suburban homes. From plan view, the living spaces were orientated parallel to the site boundary, resulting in a “break” between the original and new spaces. The triangulated “break” acts as a secured ventilated light well, cooling both sides naturally. An arch roof extends outwards, creating a vaulted annex that forms the living spaces.

© Ceavs Chua
© Ceavs Chua
© Ceavs Chua
© Ceavs Chua

The space appears continuous through the extension of the arch and exaggerated further through the materiality of the concrete finish from floor to ceiling. The extension is further enhanced by two large doors that opens up to the garden. The uninterrupted perspective from inside out immediately connects the interior with nature.

Section
Section
Front elevation
Front elevation

The upper floor sets up a dramatic background with a play of curves and levels. The spaces are layered, creating a hierarchy of space. The study overlooks the living spaces and adjacent, a step-up platform corner for lounging. Behind this is a bedroom overlooking these spaces. The master bedroom connects through a bridge to the outermost floor section of the annex, and much to one’s surprise, an open balcony.

© Ceavs Chua
© Ceavs Chua

To counter the heaviness of the concrete vault, openings were carefully carved out on the upper level. For example, the inverted arch window at the side of the vault is drawn as a continuous “S” shape when it meets the front arched opening. Walking through the upper levels, this continuity echoes throughout the spaces as lines of openings and arches meet. Consequently, this rhythmic play of lines within a heavy structure lends to a play of light in subtle ways. Reminiscent of a journey through a cave, perhaps to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

© Ceavs Chua
© Ceavs Chua

Project gallery

Cite: "Bewboc House / Fabian Tan Architect" 12 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935389/bewboc-house-fabian-tan-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

