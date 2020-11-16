Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
OFMA Offices in a Vineyard / MAPAA

© pablo casals aguirre

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Landscape Architecture, Office Buildings
Pirque, Chile
  • Architects: MAPAA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  330
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  pablo casals aguirre
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Cbb ReadyMix, Vidrios Lirquen, faser ventanas, kaltemp, tecpro
  • Lead Architects:Cristián Larraín, Matías Madsen
  • Design Team:Alessandra Delisio, Felipe Miquel
  • Construction:Héctor Hernandez
  • Structure:Manuel José Ruiz
  • City:Pirque
  • Country:Chile
© pablo casals aguirre
© pablo casals aguirre

Text description provided by the architects. The work is located south of the city of Santiago within the Maipo River Valley, characteristic for its wine production. Specifically on the northern slope of one foot of the hill, on a vineyard and an olive grove.

© pablo casals aguirre
© pablo casals aguirre
View
View
© pablo casals aguirre
© pablo casals aguirre

The commission consisted of developing the offices for a father and his son, which must be independent but linked through a central space, which will function as a meeting room. In the central space, there was to be an Italian tapestry 3.6 meters high by 6 meters long. On the other hand, the project had to account for the family tradition linked to winemaking.

© pablo casals aguirre
© pablo casals aguirre

Program and views. The building is located perpendicular to the hillside, organizing the program through three naves, in which the offices and the meeting room are located to the north; Main access, reception, bathrooms, cellars, and kitchen to the south. 

© pablo casals aguirre
© pablo casals aguirre
Diagram
Diagram
© pablo casals aguirre
© pablo casals aguirre

Below these, there is secondary access and the parking area. To the north, there are views towards the valley and the vineyards, which are presented as long, clean, and open views. To the south, there are views linked to the state of the foot of the hill, with short, immediate, and close views.

© pablo casals aguirre
© pablo casals aguirre
Plan
Plan
© pablo casals aguirre
© pablo casals aguirre

The tapestry and the Vaults. The presence of a large work of art in the central space of the building, conditions the configuration of support for it, a wall, which in turn must have a distance, height, and envelope relationship that allows its correct display.

© pablo casals aguirre
© pablo casals aguirre

As an envelope capable of configuring the aforementioned conditions, the image of the underground cellars used to store the wine emerges, characteristics of the winemaking tradition of the central area, which through their brick masonry vaults resolve their shape, which is they are used as references for the project, literally transferring them to the surface through new materiality, concrete, thus giving rise to the idea of ​​a vault capable of covering a large span without intermediate supports, which unload the efforts on lateral supports.

© pablo casals aguirre
© pablo casals aguirre
© pablo casals aguirre
© pablo casals aguirre

Project location

Address:Unnamed Rd, Pirque, Metropolitan Region, Chile

Cite: "OFMA Offices in a Vineyard / MAPAA" [OFMA / MAPAA] 16 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951405/ofma-offices-in-a-vineyard-mapaa> ISSN 0719-8884

