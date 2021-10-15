We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Smiljan Radic Designs Transparent Dome for Alexander McQueen Show in London

Smiljan Radic Designs Transparent Dome for Alexander McQueen Show in London

Save this article
Smiljan Radic Designs Transparent Dome for Alexander McQueen Show in London

Chilean architect Smiljan Radic has designed and installed a perfectly transparent dome for Alexander McQueen's Spring / Summer 2022 fashion show earlier this week in London.

Installed on the roof of a multi-story parking building adjoining the historic Tobacco Dock —a former tobacco warehouse currently used for large corporate and commercial events— in the Wapping district. The latest edition of McQueen aimed to celebrate "the environment in which we live and work, in London, and in the elements as we experience them each day," as explained by Sarah Burton, Creative Director of Alexander McQueen.

Burton added:

We moved from water – and the mud on the banks of the Thames – to the sky and the ever-changing, all-encompassing magnificence that represents. The artwork for the prints in this collection was shot from the rooftops of the studio where we are lucky enough to have the most incredible views of the city: from Saint Paul’s Cathedral to the London Eye.

Arranged around a circular scene, the wooden chairs direct the gaze to the new designs. Inspired by the weather, Burton "captured the formation and colouration of clouds from daybreak to nightfall and documented changing patterns, from clear blue skies to more turbulent ones."

The new dome seeks to ensure that the atmosphere of the history and the climate of the city are the main protagonists of the fashion show. In this sense, it perfectly complements the musical atmosphere of songs such as Massive Attack's "Safe From Harm" and Daniel Avery's "Yesterday Faded.

If you missed the show, check out the Alexander McQueen Spring / Summer 2022 Women's Fashion Show.

About this author
Fabian Dejtiar
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "Smiljan Radic Designs Transparent Dome for Alexander McQueen Show in London" [Celebrando el entorno: Smiljan Radic diseña un domo transparente para el desfile de Alexander McQueen en Londres] 15 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. (Trans. Valencia, Nicolás) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970275/smiljan-radic-designs-transparent-dome-for-alexander-mcqueen-show-in-london> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream