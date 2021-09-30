Warehouse Renovation: 12 Projects Reusing Industrial Structures in Brazil

Architecture has been increasingly focusing on adaptive reuse, taking advantage of the opportunity to redesign existing spaces to provide new purposes while also reducing damage to the environment. In this context, recycling warehouses is quite usual and is becoming more popular every day because these spaces often have large open plans which allow many different layouts.
Flex buildings used to be designed for warehouses and factories, but today they are being used for a variety of purposes. As cities continue to grow, many warehouses that were once in the outskirts have become part of the urban fabric, their locations have become more valuable, and thus people started investing in these spaces for all sorts of different businesses. We have selected twelve projects in Brazil that have transformed these structures into offices, art galleries, restaurants, and schools. These designs highlight the choice of materials and lighting solutions, both artificial and natural, through roof tiles for example, which provide greater comfort for the users.