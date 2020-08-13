SouSmile Headquarters / SuperLimão Studio

+ 30

Design Team: Thiago Rodrigues, Antonio Figueira de Mello, Lula Gouveia, Larissa Burke, Pamela Paffrath

Lighting Design: LDArti

Contractor: Edifisa

More Specs

Less Specs

SouSmile, a Brazilian dental health treatment startup that develops dental aligners and tooth whitening products at affordable prices, has been granted a project by Superlimão for the São Paulo headquarters. In a warehouse on the west side of the city, in Pinheiros neighborhood, the goal was to provide an architectural program that would include administration area, professionals (dentists who carry out the clinical analysis and treatment planning), and the aligners production space.

Some of the brand's features were incorporated into the architecture to convey SouSmile's messages such as efficiency, transparency, joy, self-esteem, and care. The color palette also came from the branding and was studied to be applied in the project. There is a large roll-up door entrance on the front facade of the building. The bricks were painted white with some pixels of color using the SouSmile color palette. Featuring high ceilings and natural sunlight, the new space is roomy and flexible.

The outside area located in the front of the lot directs people into the building, where one can soon find a dining area with a generous living space for collaborative meetings, a booth, bleachers and a service room for training - it is in this space that the entire sales process of the store is simulated and practiced. The dental aligners' production space is under the mezzanine, thus requiring special technical attention to meet the demands of extraction, air quality, and proper finishings.

Part of the work stations is set on the ground floor, diagonally, to create movement. The spaces were designed to stimulate conversations and exchanges between the team and a soundproofed phonebooth was created for private conversations. A walkway with stairs leads to the upper floor, where the meeting rooms are situated at both ends of the building. One of the rooms was given special attention and features a triangular table so that all participants can get 100% access to the monitor screen. The simplicity of the materials is emphasized in the design through the polycarbonate curves in the service room, the concrete floor, steel mezzanine, LED lighting, and the CNC designed work stations.