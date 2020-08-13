Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Brazil
  5. SouSmile Headquarters / SuperLimão Studio

SouSmile Headquarters / SuperLimão Studio

Save this project
SouSmile Headquarters / SuperLimão Studio

© Maira Acayaba© Maira Acayaba© Maira Acayaba© Maira Acayaba+ 30

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Office Buildings, Renovation, Offices Interiors
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: SuperLimão Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Maira Acayaba
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Hub Furniture, KW Móveis, Zero Máquina
  • Design Team:Thiago Rodrigues, Antonio Figueira de Mello, Lula Gouveia, Larissa Burke, Pamela Paffrath
  • Lighting Design:LDArti
  • Contractor:Edifisa
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

SouSmile, a Brazilian dental health treatment startup that develops dental aligners and tooth whitening products at affordable prices, has been granted a project by Superlimão for the São Paulo headquarters. In a warehouse on the west side of the city, in Pinheiros neighborhood, the goal was to provide an architectural program that would include administration area, professionals (dentists who carry out the clinical analysis and treatment planning), and the aligners production space.

Save this picture!
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

Some of the brand's features were incorporated into the architecture to convey SouSmile's messages such as efficiency, transparency, joy, self-esteem, and care. The color palette also came from the branding and was studied to be applied in the project. There is a large roll-up door entrance on the front facade of the building. The bricks were painted white with some pixels of color using the SouSmile color palette. Featuring high ceilings and natural sunlight, the new space is roomy and flexible.

Save this picture!
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

The outside area located in the front of the lot directs people into the building, where one can soon find a dining area with a generous living space for collaborative meetings, a booth, bleachers and a service room for training - it is in this space that the entire sales process of the store is simulated and practiced. The dental aligners' production space is under the mezzanine, thus requiring special technical attention to meet the demands of extraction, air quality, and proper finishings.

Save this picture!
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba
Save this picture!
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

Part of the work stations is set on the ground floor, diagonally, to create movement. The spaces were designed to stimulate conversations and exchanges between the team and a soundproofed phonebooth was created for private conversations. A walkway with stairs leads to the upper floor, where the meeting rooms are situated at both ends of the building. One of the rooms was given special attention and features a triangular table so that all participants can get 100% access to the monitor screen. The simplicity of the materials is emphasized in the design through the polycarbonate curves in the service room, the concrete floor, steel mezzanine, LED lighting, and the CNC designed work stations.

Save this picture!
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:São Paulo, State of São Paulo, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SuperLimão Studio
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignOffices InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "SouSmile Headquarters / SuperLimão Studio" [Escritório SouSmile / SuperLimão Studio] 13 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/945560/sousmile-headquarters-superlimao-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream