Guardaroba Office / SMF Archi Group + Sommacal Maia Arquitetos + MS. Fiacadori

+ 23

Design Team: Felipe Fachini Maia, João Pedro Somacal De Mello, Mônica Fiacadori, João Pedro de Oliveira Souza

Client: Guardaroba

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Guardaroba project was developed in a peculiar space, a warehouse-style building that used to be a call center. The large structure was found with all the typical features and facilities required for its former operations.

The new space was designed for a clothing brand that wished to use it for several purposes, such as office space, stock, retail store, showroom, and photographic studio, which was quite a challenge since it was a drastic change from the building's former activities. Furthermore, the goal was to make it into a social and enjoyable environment.

The project intends to build a unique universe for the brand and provide a built environment in which one can experience the company's strong personality.

All the old partitions were removed to create new functional areas that also provide empty spaces, of equal importance, between them. This open space allows the many activities to be integrated, enhancing the essence of the building while also ensuring flexibility for future renovations.

To increase the efficiency of the construction site, the only new structure is a box that was built with the remnants of the old call center. This volume is placed at the end of the hall, organizing and demarcating the rest of the space. This reflects the main architectural concept throughout most of the process: more deconstruction and less construction.

The simple finishes emphasize the brand's identity. The social areas and office space are painted white, while the black floors and walls demarcate the stockroom.