World Photography Day: 25 Emerging Architectural Photographers from Around the Globe

Architectural photography has developed into its own art form, and it might be as important as the built work itself. We consume architecture not only physically and spatially in a building but also through photographs. A good image reportage work can give the viewer a feeling of the atmosphere, senses, and design intentions the project may spark, without actually being in the place. Photography is also a way of documenting the project's process, the use of materials, lighting, and architectural elements, and as a result, tell a complete story behind a building.
To celebrate World Photography Day, we've gathered a list of 25 architectural photographers from around the world who are worth knowing - and following on Instagram. These emerging photographers have been selected for their ability to capture architecture each in their own unique ways. Get to know them!
Asia
Yosuke Ohtake, Japan
Trieu Chien, Vietnam
Asif Salman, Bangladesh
Niveditaa Gupta, India
Europe
Alexandra Timpau, Czech Republic
Ana Amado, Spain
Ilya Ivanov, Russia
Johnny Umans, Belgium
Lorenzo Zandri, United Kingdom
Francisco Nogueira, Portugal
North America
Raphaël Thibodeau, Canada
Leonid Furmansky, United States
Maxime Brouillet, Canada
Latin America
Fernando Schapochnik, Argentina
Marcos Guiponi, Uruguay
María Gonzalez, Chile
César Béjar, Mexico
Camila Cossio, Mexico
Manuel Sá, Brazil
Ana Mello, Brazil
Africa
Adam Letch, South Africa
Dave Southwood, South Africa
Oceania
Benjamin Hosking, Australia
Willem Dirk Du Toit, Australia
David Straight, New Zealand
Editor's Note: Maria Gonzalez worked as ArchDaily's Projects Manager.