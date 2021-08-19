We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World Photography Day: 25 Emerging Architectural Photographers from Around the Globe

Architectural photography has developed into its own art form, and it might be as important as the built work itself. We consume architecture not only physically and spatially in a building but also through photographs. A good image reportage work can give the viewer a feeling of the atmosphere, senses, and design intentions the project may spark, without actually being in the place. Photography is also a way of documenting the project's process, the use of materials, lighting, and architectural elements, and as a result, tell a complete story behind a building.

To celebrate World Photography Day, we've gathered a list of 25 architectural photographers from around the world who are worth knowing - and following on Instagram. These emerging photographers have been selected for their ability to capture architecture each in their own unique ways. Get to know them!

Asia

Yosuke Ohtake, Japan

Yosuke Ohtake, Japan
© Yosuke Ohtake

Follow him on Instagram

Trieu Chien, Vietnam

Trieu Chien, Vietnam
© Triệu Chiến

Follow him on Instagram

Asif Salman, Bangladesh

© Afif Salman
© Afif Salman

Follow him on Instagram

Niveditaa Gupta, India

Niveditaa Gupta, India
© Niveditaa Gupta

Follow her on Instagram

Europe

Alexandra Timpau, Czech Republic

Alexandra Timpau, Czech Republic
© Alex shoots buildings

Follow her on Instagram

Ana Amado, Spain

Ana Amado, Spain
© Ana Amado

Follow her on Instagram

Ilya Ivanov, Russia

Ilya Ivanov, Russia
© Ilya Ivanov

Follow him on Instagram

Johnny Umans, Belgium

Johnny Umans, Belgium
© Johnny Umans

Follow him on Instagram

Lorenzo Zandri, United Kingdom

© Lorenzo Zandri
© Lorenzo Zandri

Follow him on Instagram

Francisco Nogueira, Portugal

Francisco Nogueira, Portugal
© Francisco Nogueira

Follow him on Instagram

North America

Raphaël Thibodeau, Canada

Raphaël Thibodeau, Canada
© Raphaël Thibodeau

Follow him on Instagram

Leonid Furmansky, United States

© Leonid Furmansky
© Leonid Furmansky

Follow him on Instagram

Maxime Brouillet, Canada

Maxime Brouillet, Canada
© Maxime Brouillet

Follow him on Instagram

Latin America

Fernando Schapochnik, Argentina

Fernando Schapochnik, Argentina
© Fernando Schapochnik

Follow him on Instagram

Marcos Guiponi, Uruguay

Marcos Guiponi, Uruguay
© Marcos Guiponi

Follow him on Instagram

María Gonzalez, Chile

María Gonzalez, Chile
© Maria Gonzalez

Follow her on Instagram

César Béjar, Mexico

César Béjar, Mexico
© César Béjar

Follow him on Instagram

Camila Cossio, Mexico

Camila Cossio, Mexico
© Camila Cossio

Follow her on Instagram

Manuel Sá, Brazil

© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

Follow him on Instagram

Ana Mello, Brazil

© Ana Mello
© Ana Mello

Follow her on Instagram

Africa

Adam Letch, South Africa

© Adam Letch
© Adam Letch

Follow him on Instagram

Dave Southwood, South Africa

© Dave Southwood
© Dave Southwood

Follow him on Instagram

Oceania

Benjamin Hosking, Australia

© Ben Hoskings
© Ben Hoskings

Follow him on Instagram

Willem Dirk Du Toit, Australia

Willem Dirk Du Toit, Australia
© Willem-Dirk du Toit

Follow him on Instagram

David Straight, New Zealand

© David Straight
© David Straight

Follow him on Instagram

Editor's Note: Maria Gonzalez worked as ArchDaily's Projects Manager.

