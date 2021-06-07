We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Modular Components in Industrial Architecture

Industrial architecture usually requires fast installation, low-maintenance components, and flexible spaces that can be used for different purposes. Therefore, modular solutions are very common in this type of construction, also adding a powerful visual language to the building.

Creating a modular standard, either using prefabricated materials or by defining architectural patterns, makes the construction easier and more functional, also providing rhythm and identity to dialogue with its context and surroundings. So, we have selected thirteen industrial projects using this solution. 

Les Domaines Ott Château de Selle / Carl Fredrik Svenstedt Architect | CFSA

Les Domaines Ott Château de Selle / Carl Fredrik Svenstedt Architect | CFSA. Photo: © Dan Glasser
Rice Wine Factory / DnA

Rice Wine Factory / DnA. Photo: © Ziling Wang
Milagrito Mezcal Pavilion / AMBROSI I ETCHEGARAY

Milagrito Mezcal Pavilion / AMBROSI I ETCHEGARAY. Photo: © Onnis Luque
Mariposa Land Port of Entry / Jones Studio

Mariposa Land Port of Entry / Jones Studio. Photo: © Bill Timmerman
Jakob Factory / G8A Architecture & Urban Planning + rollimarchini architekten

Jakob Factory / G8A Architecture & Urban Planning + rollimarchini architekten. Photo: © Hiroyuki Oki
Holmen Industrial Area / Snøhetta

Holmen Industrial Area / Snøhetta. Photo: © Ketil Jacobsen
Seville Cruise Terminal Phase 2 / Hombre de Piedra Arquitectos + Buró 4

Seville Cruise Terminal Phase 2 / Hombre de Piedra Arquitectos + Buró 4. Photo: © Jesús Granada
Xige Estate / Udopartners + Saussure Architects

Xige Estate / Udopartners + Saussure Architects. Photo: © Feng Shao
White Shed / Atelier 111 Architekti

White Shed / Atelier 111 Architekti. Photo: © Alex Shoots Buildings
Brigadas & Promedio Centro Industrial Building / Estudio Arquitectura Hago

Brigadas & Promedio Centro Industrial Building / Estudio Arquitectura Hago. Photo: © Fernando Alda
Cortes Metalúrgicos Oviedo / Óscar Miguel Ares Álvarez

Cortes Metalúrgicos Oviedo / Óscar Miguel Ares Álvarez. Photo: © Jesús J. Ruiz Alonso and Pedro Ivan Ramos Martín
Adaptive Reuse of the Old Mines at Urgeiriça / Orgânica Arquitectura (in Portuguese)

Adaptive Reuse of the Old Mines at Urgeiriça / Orgânica Arquitectura. Photo: © Do Mal o Menos
Caseros Warehouse / moarqs

Caseros Warehouse / moarqs. Photo: © Albano Garcia
