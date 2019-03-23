Milagrito Mezcal Pavilion / AMBROSI I ETCHEGARAY

+ 29

Collaborators Gerardo Reyes

Client Mezcales milagrito S.A de C.V

Text description provided by the architects. Matatlán Oaxaca is a traditional town where mezcal production takes place.

Local producers struggle to preserve its product in the rising market where traditional means are part of the artisanal production.

The commission was to renew the spaces for production gaining the necessary approvals to export the mezcal.

The Project organizes the production phases around the earth oven.

Frames over frames limit each space where rammed-earth from the plot is placed as a ritual to the land where the family produces its traditional mezcal.