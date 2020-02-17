World
White Shed / Atelier 111 Architekti

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Workshop
Opatov, Czech Republic
  • Lead Architects: Jiří Weinzettl, Veronika Indrová
  • Clients: FARMA OPATOV s.r.o.
  • Engineering: Michal Hamada
  • Collaborators: POLAK CZ s.r.o.
Text description provided by the architects. The new workshop building, located in an agricultural compound on the periphery of Opatov, is designated mainly for the service and maintenance of large agricultural wagons and machines. Facilities for employees of the whole compound, consisting of changing rooms, day rooms, and sanitary facilities, are also part of the building.

The architectural expression bears elements of the typical agricultural buildings of the surroundings, but at the same time, the volume is tailored for its primary usage. The white trapezoidal metal sheet cladding is similar to the cladding of the neighboring biogas plant.

Floor plan
Floor plan
The structural element in the form of a truss beam creates a distinct linear skylight in the position of a roof ridge. The skylight and side walls are designed from translucent profiles; therefore, the truss structure shows through.

The iridescent finish of the facade elements gives the building a delicate appearance, as it reacts to the light and opens or conceals the interior based on it.

Project gallery

Project location

Address: 569 12 Opatov, Czech Republic

Atelier 111 Architekti
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Workshop Czech Republic
