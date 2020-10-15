Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Workshop
  4. China
  5. Rice Wine Factory / DnA

Rice Wine Factory / DnA

Rice Wine Factory / DnA

© Ziling Wang

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Workshop, Museums & Exhibit
Lishui, China
  • Architects: DnA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1863
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ziling Wang
  • Client:Economic Cooperation Limited of Shantou Village Dadong Ba Town Songyang County
  • Lighting Design:Zhang Xin Studio, Architecture Department of Tsinghua University
  • City:Lishui
  • Country:China
© Ziling Wang
Text description provided by the architects. Shantou Village in Dadongba Town has a long history for its rice wine production in the County. Every autumn, after the glutinous rice matures, the villagers start to brew wine. The medicinal liquor is taken from the local Polygonum hydropiper, squeezed into juice, and added with rice flour. After more than seven processes such as fermentation and sun drying, this white wine is made and added during brewing. 

© Ziling Wang
A new rice wine factory has been programmed to provide a standardized space for large-scale production and branding operations by integrating family workshops into a collective union. It also promotes ecological agriculture, rural tourism, and specialty agricultural products industries to accelerate the industrial development and increase village income.

© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
Axon
Axon
© Ziling Wang
The factory is situated at the village entry on a sunken site. According to the site characteristics and program requirements, the underground floor serves as the wine cellar for wine collection, and the ground floor connecting with the road serves as the production space. The production space is stretched along with the linear site with a series of compartments following the production sequence: rice soaking, cooking, fermentation mixing, filtering, squeezing, high-temperature cooking, sterilization, and product packaging. 

© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
This series of processes formed the spatial rhythm of the whole building. A parallel covered walkway provides a viewing corridor for visitors, as well as an open public lounge for villagers. As a viewing platform for leisure, the second floor provides a public platform for both visitors and villagers with tasting rooms and viewing terraces. 

© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
The volume of the building corresponds to the surrounding residential buildings, and it is built with concrete. The vault structure becomes the vertical symbol of space, and gradually decreases the spatial density at different levels. The basement is a closed wine cellar. The ground floor has both production and visiting needs, while the second floor is an open platform. According to the program requirements, the wall enclosure adopts the local red brick wall, emphasizing the vault structure.

© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
Equipped with modern filtration, sterilization, and filling systems, the rice wine produced in the new factory has been sold to markets in and outside the province.  

© Ziling Wang
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Shantou Village, Dadongba Town, Songyang County, Lishui, Zhejiang Province, China

DnA
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWorkshopCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitChina
Cite: "Rice Wine Factory / DnA" 15 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949517/rice-wine-factory-dna> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

松阳米酒工坊 / DnA

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

