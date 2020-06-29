Xige Estate / Udopartners + Saussure Architects

+ 44

Architecture Design: udopartners

Architect In Charge: Quan Zheng

Architecture Design Team: Xiao Zou, Zhewei Hao

Interior / Landscape / Costume Design: Saussure Architects

Interior Designer In Charge: Wanhong Li

Interior Design Team: Xiangdong Ren, Wenjun Fan, Jinping Nan, Liang Tang

Construction Design: Hebei Junyuan Engineering Survey and Design Co., Ltd.

Construction Design Team : Liz Xing, Zhengxun Su, Yifan Jia, Cuili Duan, Shaohang Li, Shuzhen Shi, Feilong Gao,Yanhong Yang

Cliente: Xige Estate, Yanzhi Zhang, Yi Chen

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Xige Estate is located at the eastern foot of Helan Mountain. It is situated in the upper reaches of the Yellow River, with rich water sources. After the long-term scouring of river water, the soil permeability is excellent, coupled with the superior light and heat conditions, it has become the first wine-producing region in China to implement the management system of winery ranks.

Adapting to local conditions, characterized by the local nature of the building's natural growth, and integrating with the environment and coexisting with nature, is the starting point of the design of the Xige Estate. Therefore, this case obtains raw material locally, and takes the stone of Helan Mountain as the basic building materials to inject the unique features of the eastern foot of Helan Mountain into the building.

The winery building is surrounded by a round stone wall. The designer builds another small circle in the big circle as the main entrance of the winery. The interior is composed of office area, tasting area, production area, oak barrel wine cellar, organic restaurant, hotel rooms and other functional spaces, with a total area of 25000 square meters.

The design of the whole winery is flexible, not only with the vastness, grandeur and stubbornness of the Northwest, but also has the softness, gentleness, and delicateness of humanism. Generally speaking, the production area with efficiency as the priority is more calm and tough in spatial form, which is reflected as a modern power. The other functional areas mainly for visiting and leisure are slightly soft and calm, showing a kind of inspiration for nature to all things.

In terms of indoor treatment, it is more "sustainable" oriented. A large number of Helan Mountain stones enter the space in the original shape, forming the internal landscape. The terrazzo processed and polished by Helan Mountain stone can be seen everywhere in the space, exuding a warm and delicate temperament. In addition to making the doors waiting to be reconstructed by light and shadow, the recyclable insect-eroded teak also constructs the top structure of the reading area, responding to the rolling Helan Mountain. The soft cloth dyed by plants, the door handle made of dried grapevine and the simple old objects, all these things constitute the daily mood of the inner space of the Xige Estate.

The courtyard dominated by local plants is another way to adapt to local conditions. Its interior is still the natural landscape of Ningxia. Red willow, camel thorn, sea buckthorn and the huge Helan Mountain stone are staggered into the scene, frame into the arc of the circular outer wall, and are tamed while still maintaining the natural strength.