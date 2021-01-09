Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Winery
  4. France
  5. Les Domaines Ott Château de Selle / Carl Fredrik Svenstedt Architect | CFSA

Les Domaines Ott Château de Selle / Carl Fredrik Svenstedt Architect | CFSA

Save this project
Les Domaines Ott Château de Selle / Carl Fredrik Svenstedt Architect | CFSA

© Hervé Abbadie© Hervé Abbadie© Hervé Abbadie© Hervé Abbadie+ 16

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Winery
Taradeau, France
  • Lead Architects:Carl Fredrik Svenstedt Architect
  • Architect:Tae in Kim, Camille Jacoulet, Thomas Carpentier, Clément Niau
  • Structure:Beccamel Mallard, Ingénérie 84
  • Landscape:Christophe Ponceau, Mélanie Drevet
  • Clients:Les Domaines Ott
  • City:Taradeau
  • Country:France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Hervé Abbadie
© Hervé Abbadie

Text description provided by the architects. Building in stone implies carving a mountain, the result imposing and profound, creating a presence with self-evident materiality. On this site, near the Cistercian Abbaye du Thoronet, building with stone extracted from Roman quarries places the project in a temporality resonant with the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Dan Glasser
© Dan Glasser

The stone blocks, mathematical, are one by one metres by fifty centimetres thick, and weigh exactly one metric ton. They rise in equilibrium ten metres high, twist and turn. The walls dilate, filigrees of pure weight in the sun.

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

The winery and visitor’s centre marks a new horizon in the Provençal landscape, a mineral presence anchored in the rolling vineyards overlooking the historic Chateau de Selle. Two walls in solid stone rise parallel to the road and wine terraces, the one curved to follow the speed of passing vehicles. The massive walls frame the winemaking process, sheltering the wine, work and visitors. The walls are both imposing and light, shifting as needed to become porous screens, providing views, access and ventilation.

Save this picture!
© Hervé Abbadie
© Hervé Abbadie
Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01
Save this picture!
© Hervé Abbadie
© Hervé Abbadie

The building is partially sunk into the hill, a thermally inert emergence optimised for winemaking. The slope allows for a natural gravitational flow and a coherent linear process, visible from the public esplanade and reception areas overlooking the cask-room and steel tank hall.

Save this picture!
© Dan Glasser
© Dan Glasser

The sun warms the surface of the stone, soft as sand. Visitors can measure themselves against the human scale of the blocks, close enough to be touched. It is a meeting of the senses. What remains are the pines, the vines and the mountain.

Save this picture!
© Hervé Abbadie
© Hervé Abbadie

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Côtes de Provence, 83460 Taradeau, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Carl Fredrik Svenstedt Architect | CFSA
Office

Products

GlassStoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWineryFrance
Cite: "Les Domaines Ott Château de Selle / Carl Fredrik Svenstedt Architect | CFSA" 09 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904338/les-domaines-ott-chateau-de-selle-carl-fredrik-svenstedt-architect-cfsa> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Dan Glasser

Château de Selle 葡萄酒庄 / Carl Fredrik Svenstedt Architect | CFSA

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream