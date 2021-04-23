Paul Clemence Captures BIG's Spiral Skyscraper in New York City

Paul Clemence has just released recent photos of Bjarke Ingels Group’s Spiral skyscraper, an under-construction 1,000 feet tall tower with a series of stepped landscaped terraces. Set for completion in 2022, the highrise that topped out in February of this year, is located at Hudson Yards in New York City.
Rising 66 stories, the new "Spiral" skyscraper by BIG, will generate over 2.8 million square feet of office space and ground-floor retail once complete. Combining “the classic ziggurat silhouette of the premodern skyscraper with the slender proportions and efficient layouts of the modern high-rise”, as stated by Bjarke Ingels, the project is scheduled for 2022. While a series of stepped, landscaped terraces wrap the building on the exterior, a series of connected indoor atriums connect the interior spaces and generate a healthy working environment.
Featuring open floor plans, the Hudson Yards intervention has already its tenants with over 50 percent of the space pre-leased. In fact, Pfizer, the biopharmaceutical company that co-developed the country’s first COVID-19 vaccine, will set up its new headquarters across 14 floors while law firm Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and AllianceBernstein will take on three and a half floors.
Images via ARCHI-PHOTO.