Interiors with Vaulted Ceilings: 21 Non-Obvious Designs

The simplest definition of a vaulted ceiling is a self-supporting arched structure to cover a space. This technique was used extensively during the Roman Empire and the Middle Ages but fell into disuse with the advance of other building solutions that became more practical. However, many contemporary projects still build these elements or highlight the original structures in renovations because of their powerful impact on the building design.
Vaults are already very powerful architectural elements when seen from the outside, but from the inside, we can really grasp their rich sensorial effect because of the rhythm created by the structure and the impacts on lighting in the built environment. We have gathered here 21 examples of these arched solutions in different programs and materials, demonstrating how vaulted ceilings can provide a very unique design for each building.