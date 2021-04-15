Interiors with Vaulted Ceilings: 21 Non-Obvious Designs

Save this picture! Rodney House / BAAG. Photo Courtesy of BAAG

The simplest definition of a vaulted ceiling is a self-supporting arched structure to cover a space. This technique was used extensively during the Roman Empire and the Middle Ages but fell into disuse with the advance of other building solutions that became more practical. However, many contemporary projects still build these elements or highlight the original structures in renovations because of their powerful impact on the building design.

Vaults are already very powerful architectural elements when seen from the outside, but from the inside, we can really grasp their rich sensorial effect because of the rhythm created by the structure and the impacts on lighting in the built environment. We have gathered here 21 examples of these arched solutions in different programs and materials, demonstrating how vaulted ceilings can provide a very unique design for each building.

Save this picture! Bewboc House / Fabian Tan Architect. Photo: © Ceavs Chua

Save this picture! High Park Residence / Batay-Csorba Architects. Photo: © Doublespace Photography

Save this picture! Vault House / Olimpia Lira. Photo: © Tomás Rodríguez

Save this picture! Rodney House / BAAG. Photo Courtesy of BAAG

Save this picture! Office of Multidisciplinary Design / Roman Izquierdo Bouldstridge. Photo: © Adrià Goula

Save this picture! Pharmacy in Omori / MAMM DESIGN. Photo: © Takumi Ota

Save this picture! Tapestry Museum / CVDB arquitectos. Photo: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! Casernes House / CAVAA Arquitectes. Photo: © Adrià Goula

Save this picture! Municipal Archive / Aulets Arquitectes. Photo: © José Hevia

Save this picture! Loft Renovation in Font Honrada Barcelona / Forma. Photo: © Adrià Goula

Save this picture! Home in Mitre / Bajet Giramé. Photo: © José Hevia

Save this picture! Apartment in the Heart of Poblenou / m-i-r-a architecture. Photo: © Del Rio Bani

Save this picture! School of Dancing Arches / Samira Rathod Design Associates. Photo: © Niveditaa Gupta

Save this picture! Loft MdP / FFWD Arquitectes. Photo: © David Benito Cortázar

Save this picture! Sala Beckett / Flores & Prats. Photo: © Adrià Goula

Save this picture! Refurbishment of an Apartment in Barcelona / Allaround Lab. Photo: © José Hevia

Save this picture! Alcantara Apartment / Studio Gameiro. Photo: © Tiago Casanova