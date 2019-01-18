World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Spain
  5. P-M-A-A
  6. 2017
  7. PENTHOUSE / P-M-A-A

PENTHOUSE / P-M-A-A

  • 02:00 - 18 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
PENTHOUSE / P-M-A-A
Save this picture!
PENTHOUSE / P-M-A-A, © José Hevia
© José Hevia

© José Hevia © José Hevia © José Hevia © José Hevia + 26

  • Architects

    P-M-A-A

  • Location

    Riereta 17, Barcelona, Spain

  • Architect in Charge

    Adrián Jurado, Jaime Fernández, Magda Barceló y Albert Guerra

  • Area

    1065.63 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    José Hevia

  • Category

    Penthouse
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the top floor of a multi-family housing building in Barcelona’s Raval neighbourhood, the penthouse has access from the centre to a floor strangled by a lightwell that divides the house into two separate spaces: the first one, a street-facing room, and the second one, a four-times larger space divided by a series of parallel walls, derived from a structural rehabilitation.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

The arcaded back façade serves as an endowment that provides a logical structure to the project. The geometrical repetition of the consecutive and dividing load-bearing walls results in a unique space that conceptually preserves its original limits. Around the structure, functionality exceeds the physical limits, either surrounding it or just bumping into it. The sofa, the bathtub, the bedroom and the shower, as well as the dressing area, find their own place on a fluffy green fitted carpet. 

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

A mirrored cubicle articulates the two areas. The mirrors turn the intimacy of the toilet room into infinite, which means that the toilet room becomes intimate within the infinity of reflections.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The street-facing room becomes the public space of the house with a wide table. The movable elements allow that cooking, eating, sitting and hosting have a place around the table. 

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The renovation works started in 2015. A period of two years permitted an artisanal process of trial and error that had its mishaps on the way. 

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
P-M-A-A
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Penthouse Spain
Cite: "PENTHOUSE / P-M-A-A" [PENTHOUSE / P-M-A-A] 18 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909453/penthouse-p-m-a-a/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream