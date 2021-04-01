Carner Barcelona Perfumery / Jofre Roca arquitectes

+ 21

Design Team: Anna Villarroya, Monika Jokiel

City: Barcelona

Country: Spain

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. It is located in a building that preserves its original and typical construction elements of Catalan architecture. The sobriety and authenticity of the designed spaces allow the values and philosophy of the brand to emerge. It is contextualized in the Mediterranean and local crafts. Likewise, the resulting homogeneous white color makes the product stand out.

All the factory walls and solid brick roof vaults are whitewashed, stripping off any previous cladding. They remain visible, with their patinas, marks, and wounds that allow a historical reading. A unique finishing material in the enclosure is combined with flooring, doors, and furniture made of pinewood and white steel for carpentry.

For the exhibition spaces, the furniture has been designed in a way that serves both for exhibition and storage. It has careful lighting and a triple function of lighting for the packaging / corporate image, the different flasks on display, and the surrounding space. Slots to hide porcelain tasters were incorporated into the display shelf. The lighting in the premises has been designed in such a way that it is not present. In this way everything is well lit, emphasizing where appropriate to revalue the spaces and to display the product, which takes center stage in the exhibition area.

Carner Barcelona Perfumery’s strategy focuses on the search for a timeless project that links tradition with cosmopolitan contemporaneity. It is intended that the visitor enjoy a completely visual, tectonic, and olfactory experience.

The materials, combined with each other, have been chosen to achieve a genuine proposal. They are of local origin and used in coherence with the project. We took into account their characteristics, sensations to the touch, and behaviour with natural light. Those with low environmental impact are prioritized, such as wood for furniture and flooring. Certified from forests managed in an appropriate and respectful way with the environment. Lime and breathable mineral paints regulate humidity, offering healthy and comfortable spaces. Natural cross ventilation from the back patio to the street is favoured. The patio landscaped plenty in a way that improves the quality and temperature of the air. The well-being of people and brings us closer to nature.

The signs and wounds that the existing mixed brick and stone walls present show us the passage of time. These "wrinkles" remain intact allowing an interesting reading of them in contrast to the care in the detail and the impeccable finishes of the furniture.

Yet, personalized spaces are designed with a unique atmosphere, in tune with the essential values ​​of a brand, which allow the introduction of the experience of the product itself and the brand. An architectural design that allows users emotional and intense sensory experiences, such as opening a wooden stopper from an elegant bottle of exquisite perfume.