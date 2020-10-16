Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Rodney House / BAAG

Rodney House / BAAG

Houses
Villa Elisa, Argentina
  Architects: BAAG
  Area:  120
  Year:  2018
Text description provided by the architects. The Rodney house is located in the town of Villa Elisa, part of the city of La Plata, 15 km from its centre and 45 km from the City of Buenos Aires. The house is located in a peripheral lot where the urban fabric isn't well established and municipal services and infrastructures are yet to arrive.

The project is resolved with two systems. The first corresponds to a series of light vaults that are supported by Y-shaped reinforced concrete beams, designed to support the curvatures of the vaults. The second system, composed of a structural plinth, resolves the relationship between the building and the ground. Taking the slight differences in ground level it generates spaces for appropriation and contemplation mediating between the house and the landscape.

The modulation of the vaults delimits the rooms. The bedroom is located in the first vault next to an inner water courtyard. The next two vaults make up the living room and kitchen space in direct relation to the garden and access. Consecutively there are two vaults that make up the gallery space, where the roof is dematerialized to achieve differentiated shadows and filters. The last vaulted enclosure corresponds to the office, which is separated from the more public space with a brick wall.

The project seeks to mediate the spaces in their different scales. A series of brick walls configure the access, these generate a route that, accompanied by the existing lime trees, allows a gradual entrance by acting as transition elements. From the interior, the baseboards, the walls and the sequences of the vaults compose and configure the spaces, providing different degrees of use and privacy.

The house is developed between the horizontal mediations and the two formal systems, closing towards one of its sides and opening towards the north, generating a containment and an interior landscape of its own.

