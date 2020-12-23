Best Houses of 2020

+ 21

Residential architecture is one of the most popular categories among our readers. During 2020 we’ve published more than 2,000 houses, featuring projects from different regions of the world and offering a variety of solutions, materials, contexts, environments, scales, and typologies. Providing a broad source of inspiration for those seeking references for their own residential project.



Below you will find the 20 most-visited residential projects featured on ArchDaily during 2020. This selection represents the best content created and shared by the ArchDaily community over the past 11 months.

