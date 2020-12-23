Best Houses of 2020

Residential architecture is one of the most popular categories among our readers. During 2020 we’ve published more than 2,000 houses, featuring projects from different regions of the world and offering a variety of solutions, materials, contexts, environments, scales, and typologies. Providing a broad source of inspiration for those seeking references for their own residential project.
Below you will find the 20 most-visited residential projects featured on ArchDaily during 2020. This selection represents the best content created and shared by the ArchDaily community over the past 11 months.
Pirouette House / Wallmakers
On The Water House / Nikken Sekkei
Apartments in Wolf Clearing / studio de.materia
Whidbey Island Farm Retreat / mwworks
Stairway House / nendo
IH Residence / andramatin
Greenery Curtain House / HGAA
Residence WULF / CAS architecten
House In The Farm / Studio Inscape
Escobar House / Luciano Kruk
House V / Martin Skoček
Stepping Stone House / HAMISH&LYONS
Villa Mandra / K-Studio
CH House / ODDO architects
Blind House / BOONDESIGN
MU50 House / Teke Architects Office
Amagansett Modular House / MB Architecture
House BF / Paz Arquitectura
Park Roof House / MDA Architecture
Walden House / Formative Architects
