Europe's Brutalist Churches and Chapels, by Stefano Perego

Rich in symbolism and tradition, religious architecture has always been marked by the grandiosity and extravagance of its interior spaces. For the architects and designers who created these spaces, everything from the scale, to the materials, to the lighting were tools to be used in optimizing their form and function and creating a place for users to connect with their faith.

Whether seen in churches, mosques, synagogues, temples, or chapels, religious architecture has always abided by certain historical patterns; however, this doesn't mean that it was free from the influence of other architectural styles that defined different eras of history.

Religious buildings shaped by Brutalism--a scion of the Modernist Movement that had its heyday between the 1950s and 1970s--stand out thanks to their constructive sincerity, geometry, and the roughness of their surfaces. Reinforced concrete shaped by rugged wooden framework is the principal material used in Brutalist structures to create the rough, untreated surfaces that define the movement.

Seeking to trace Brutalism's influence throughout European architecture, photographer Stefano Perego has compiled photographs of religious architecture --churches, temples, and sanctuaries--designed in the Brutalist tradition. In this article, we highlight 20 Brutalist works of architecture from throughout Europe--Germany, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France, Italy, and Switzerland --designed by the likes of Le Corbusier, Gottfried Böhm, Arrigo Arrighetti, Adalberto Libera, Léon Stynen, Juliaan Lampens, and Fritz Schaller, among others:

St. Hildegardis Chapel / Gottfried Böhm

Year: 1962-1970

1962-1970 Location: Düsseldorf, Germany

Save this picture! St. Hildegardis Church, by architect Gottfried Böhm. Düsseldorf, Germany (1962-1970). Image © Stefano Perego

Pilgrimage Church / Gottfried Böhm

Year: 1963-1968

1963-1968 Location: Velbert, Germany

Save this picture! Church of the Pilgrimage, by architect Gottfried Böhm. Velbert, Germany (1963-1968). Image © Stefano Perego

St. Paulus Church / Fritz Schaller

Year: 1966-1968

1966-1968 Location: Neuss, Germany

Save this picture! St. Paulus Church, by architect Fritz Schaller. Neuss, Germany (1966-1968). Image © Stefano Perego

Johannes XXIII Church / Heinz Buchmann + Josef Rikus

Year: 1968

1968 Location: Cologne, Germany

Save this picture! Johannes XXIII Church, by architect Heinz Buchmann and sculptor Josef Rikus. Cologne, Germany (1968). Image © Stefano Perego

Christi Auferstehung Church / Gottfried Böhm

Year: 1968-1970

1968-1970 Location: Cologne, Germany

Save this picture! Christi Auferstehung Church, by architect Gottfried Böhm. Cologne, Germany (1968-1970). Image © Stefano Perego

Parochial Church of the Resurrection of Christ / Günther Domenig + Eilfried Huth

Year: 1966-1969

1966-1969 Location: Oberwart, Austria

Zur Heiligsten Dreifaltigkeit Church / Fritz Wotruba + Fritz Gerhard Mayr

Save this picture! Parochial Church of the Resurrection of Christ, by architects Günther Domenig and Eilfried Huth. Oberwart, Austria. (1966-1969). Image © Stefano Perego

Year: 1974-1976

1974-1976 Location: Vienna, Austria

Save this picture! Kirche Zur Heiligsten Dreifaltigkeit (Church of the Holy Trinity), also known as Wotruba Church, by sculptor Fritz Wotruba and architect Fritz Gerhard Mayr. Vienna, Austria (1974-1976). Image © Stefano Perego

Kerselare Chapel / Juliaan Lampens

Year: 1961-1966

1961-1966 Location: Oudenaarde, Belgium

Save this picture! Kerselare Chapel, by architect Juliaan Lampens. Oudenaarde, Belgium (1961-1966). Image © Stefano Perego

Sint-Ritakerk Church / Léon Stynen + Paul De Meyer

Year: 1963-1966

1963-1966 Loation: Harelbeke, Belgium

Save this picture! Sint-Ritakerk Church, by architects Léon Stynen and Paul De Meyer. Harelbeke, Belgium (1963-1966). Image © Stefano Perego

Saint Buenaventura Cathedral / Miroslav Matasović

Year: 1972-1973

1972-1973 Location: Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Save this picture! Cathedral of Saint Buenaventura, by architect Miroslav Matasović. Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina (1972-1973). The clock tower was added between 1990-1991. Image © Stefano Perego

Monastery of Our Lady of Health (Crkva Gospe od Zdravlja)

Year: 1990-1994

1990-1994 Location: Neum, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Save this picture! Crkva Gospe od Zdravlja. Neum, Bosnia y Herzegovina (1990-1994). Image © Stefano Perego

Church of Saint Peter / Le Corbusier

Year: 1963

1963 Location: Firminy, France

Save this picture! Church of Saint Peter, by architect Le Corbusier. Firminy, France (1963). After remaining unfinished for many years, it was completed in 2006 by architect José Oubrerie. Image © Stefano Perego

Church of Saint John / Maurice Blanc

Year: 1963-1965

1963-1965 Location: Grenoble, France

Save this picture! Church of Saint John, by architect Maurice Blanc. Grenoble, France (1963-1965). Image © Stefano Perego

Church of Christ the Redeemer / Nicola and Leonardo Mosso + Livio Norzi

Year: 1954-1957

1954-1957 Location: Turin, Italy

Save this picture! Church of Christ the Redeemer, by architects Nicola and Leonardo Mosso with Livio Norzi. Turin, Italy (1954-1957). Image © Stefano Perego

Cathedral of Christ the King / Adalberto Libera + Cesare Galeazzi

Year: 1956-1975

1956-1975 Location: La Spezia, Italy

Save this picture! Cathedral of Christ the King, by architects Adalberto Libera and Cesare Galeazzi. La Spezia, Italy (1956-1975). Image © Stefano Perego

Monte Grisa Sanctuary / Antonio Guacci

Year: 1963-1965

1963-1965 Location: Trieste, Italy

Save this picture! National Temple of Mary, Mother and Queen, also known as the Monte Grisa Sanctuary, by architect Antonio Guacci. Trieste, Italy (1963-1965). Image © Stefano Perego

San Giovanni Bono Church / Arrigo Arrighetti

Year: 1968

1968 Location: Milan, Italy

Save this picture! Church of Saint Giovanni Bono, by architect Arrigo Arrighetti. Milan, Italy (1968). Image © Stefano Perego

Church of Saint Paul the Apostle / Benvenuto Villa + Maria Rosa Zibetti Ribaldone

Year: 1971-1973

1971-1973 Location: Gallarate, Italy

Save this picture! Church of Saint Paul the Apostle, by architects Benvenuto Villa and Maria Rosa Zibetti Ribaldone. Gallarate, Italy (1971-1973). Image © Stefano Perego

Church of Saint Mary of Carmine / Gianni Lamedica

Year: 1979-1981

1979-1981 Location: Fossombrone, Italy

Save this picture! Church of Saint Mary of Carmine,by architect Gianni Lamedica. Fossombrone, Italy (1979-1981). Image © Stefano Perego

Heiligkreuzkirche / Walter Förderer

Year: 1966-1969

1966-1969 Location: Chur, Switzerland

Save this picture! Heiligkreuzkirche, by architect Walter Förderer. Chur, Switzerland (1966-1969). Image © Stefano Perego

Stefano Perego (1984) is an architectural photographer based in Milan, Italy. He collaborates frequently with architectural studios as well as artists and is the co-author of the book SOVIET ASIA (Modern Soviet Architecture of Central Asia). His interest in architecture of the second half of the 20th century has been the focal point of his photography capturing Modernist, Brutalist, and Postmodernist works.