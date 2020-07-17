Submit a Project Advertise
Recycling Buildings: 10 Adaptive Reuse Projects in Portugal

Recycling Buildings: 10 Adaptive Reuse Projects in Portugal

Repurposing a building is not a simple task. Not only does it require keen sensitivity to identify and acknowledge the historical value of pre-existing elements – thereby deciding what will endure over time and what will be replaced by new features, consistent with the current program – but it is also a strategy that pushes the boundaries of design and embraces issues such as sustainability and resource efficiency. After all, we are speaking of recycling a structure, or parts of it, and this impacts both design and the environment.

Pombal Castle's Visitor Centre / COMOCO. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG Sede Polopique / Filipa Guimarães. Image © João Morgado Uniplaces Headquarters / Paralelo Zero. Image © Francisco Nogueira Vieira de Almeida & Associados Offices / PMC Arquitectos + Openbook Arquitectura. Image © José Campos + 11

We have gathered ten adaptive reuse and renovation projects in Portugal inspired by existing spaces to solve current programs and meet future demands.

Pombal Castle's Visitor Centre / COMOCO

Pombal Castle's Visitor Centre / COMOCO. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Pombal Castle's Visitor Centre / COMOCO. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Repurposed Rural House in Espiunca / ABProjectos

Repurposed Rural House in Espiunca / ABProjectos. Image © Arménio Teixeira
Repurposed Rural House in Espiunca / ABProjectos. Image © Arménio Teixeira

Arquipélago Contemporary Arts Centre / João Mendes Ribeiro + Menos é Mais Arquitectos

Arquipélago Contemporary Arts Centre / João Mendes Ribeiro + Menos é Mais Arquitectos. Image © José Campos
Arquipélago Contemporary Arts Centre / João Mendes Ribeiro + Menos é Mais Arquitectos. Image © José Campos

Românico Paredes Interpretation Center / Spaceworkers

Românico Paredes Interpretation Center / Spaceworkers. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Românico Paredes Interpretation Center / Spaceworkers. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Uniplaces Headquarters / Paralelo Zero

Uniplaces Headquarters / Paralelo Zero. Image © Francisco Nogueira
Uniplaces Headquarters / Paralelo Zero. Image © Francisco Nogueira

Palace at Quinta Marques Gomes / FCC Architecture

Palace at Quinta Marques Gomes / FCC Architecture. Imagem © Bruno Barbosa
Palace at Quinta Marques Gomes / FCC Architecture. Imagem © Bruno Barbosa

Building of the Old Ceramic Society of Coimbra / Luisa Bebiano Arquitectura + Atelier do Corvo

Building of the Old Ceramic Society of Coimbra / Luisa Bebiano Arquitectura + Atelier do Corvo. Image © do mal o menos
Building of the Old Ceramic Society of Coimbra / Luisa Bebiano Arquitectura + Atelier do Corvo. Image © do mal o menos

Sede Polopique / Filipa Guimarães

Sede Polopique / Filipa Guimarães. Image © João Morgado
Sede Polopique / Filipa Guimarães. Image © João Morgado

Vieira de Almeida & Associados Offices / PMC Arquitectos + Openbook Arquitectura

Vieira de Almeida & Associados Offices / PMC Arquitectos + Openbook Arquitectura. Image © José Campos
Vieira de Almeida & Associados Offices / PMC Arquitectos + Openbook Arquitectura. Image © José Campos

Thalia Theatre / Gonçalo Byrne Architects & Barbas Lopes Architects

Thalia Theatre / Gonçalo Byrne Architects & Barbas Lopes Architects. Image © DMF
Thalia Theatre / Gonçalo Byrne Architects & Barbas Lopes Architects. Image © DMF

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topic: Recycled Materials. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and projects. Learn more about our monthly topics here. As always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

