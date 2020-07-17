Recycling Buildings: 10 Adaptive Reuse Projects in Portugal

Repurposing a building is not a simple task. Not only does it require keen sensitivity to identify and acknowledge the historical value of pre-existing elements – thereby deciding what will endure over time and what will be replaced by new features, consistent with the current program – but it is also a strategy that pushes the boundaries of design and embraces issues such as sustainability and resource efficiency. After all, we are speaking of recycling a structure, or parts of it, and this impacts both design and the environment.
We have gathered ten adaptive reuse and renovation projects in Portugal inspired by existing spaces to solve current programs and meet future demands.
Pombal Castle's Visitor Centre / COMOCO
Repurposed Rural House in Espiunca / ABProjectos
Arquipélago Contemporary Arts Centre / João Mendes Ribeiro + Menos é Mais Arquitectos
Românico Paredes Interpretation Center / Spaceworkers
Uniplaces Headquarters / Paralelo Zero
Palace at Quinta Marques Gomes / FCC Architecture
Building of the Old Ceramic Society of Coimbra / Luisa Bebiano Arquitectura + Atelier do Corvo
Sede Polopique / Filipa Guimarães
Vieira de Almeida & Associados Offices / PMC Arquitectos + Openbook Arquitectura
Thalia Theatre / Gonçalo Byrne Architects & Barbas Lopes Architects
