Arquipélago Contemporary Arts Centre / João Mendes Ribeiro + Menos é Mais Arquitectos

19

Architect In Charge: : Francisco Vieira de Campos, Cristina Guedes, João Mendes Ribeiro

Project Team: Cristina Maximino, João Pontes, Luís Campos, Ana Leite Fernandes, Mariana Sendas, Pedro Costa, Inês Ferreira, João Fernandes (Menos é Mais Arquitectos Associados, Lda); Catarina Fortuna, Ana Cerqueira, Ana Rita Martins, António Ferreira da Silva, Cláudia Santos, Joana Figueiredo, João Branco (João Mendes Ribeiro Arquitecto, Lda)

Coordination: Adalgisa Lopes, Jorge Teixeira Dias

Structural Engineering: Hipólito Sousa, Jerónimo Botelho, Pedro Pinto (SOPSEC,SA)

Electrical Installations : Raul Serafim, Hélder Ferreira (Raul Serafim & Associados, Lda)

Security Measures And Fire Consulting: Maria da Luz Santiago (Raul Serafim & Associados, Lda)

Mechanical Installations : Raul Bessa, Ricardo Carreto (GET, Lda.)

Hydraulic Installations: Diogo Leite, Filipe Freitas, Jorge Rocha (SOPSEC,SA)

Gas Installations: José Pinto (SOPSEC,SA)

Acoustics: Rui Calejo, Eduarda Silva, Filomena Macedo (SOPSEC,SA)

Thermal : André Apolinário (SOPSEC,SA)

Landscape Architects: Ana Barroco, Rui Figueiredo (Quaternaire)

Stage Mechanics Consulting: João Aidos

Programming Consulting: Elisa Babo (Quaternaire), Miguel Von Haff Pérez, Marta Almeida

Conservation And Restoration Consulting: Gabriella Casella (Cariátides)

Client: Regional Directorate of Culture (DRaC) of the Regional Government of the Azores

Text description provided by the architects. The Arquipélago Contemporary Arts Centre seeks to unite the different scales and times of its parts. It is a transdisciplinary project whose mission is to disseminate, create, and produce emerging culture: a space of exchange and interfaces for people, knowledge, and events.

The design of Arquipélago Contemporary Arts Centre maintains the industrial character of the whole and highlights the dialogue between an existing building (former factory of alcohol/tobacco) and the new construction (arts and culture center, storage facilities, multipurpose hall / performing arts, laboratories, artist studios).

The Arquipélago Contemporary Arts Centre acquires its identity by the quiet variation between the preexistence and the two new buildings. The containment strategy of facilities implementation enhances the spatial efficiency and hierarchical functionality of the different areas of the existing factory complex. The new buildings absorb the required functionalities, with special conditions, not compatible with the spatiality of preexisting buildings.

The project of the Arquipélago does not exaggerate the differences between the old and the new buildings. On the contrary, it seeks to unite the different scales and times of its parts throughout a pictorial manipulation of the form and materiality of the buildings - the existing constructions are marked by the volcanic stone masonry and the new buildings are characterized by an abstract form, without reference or allusion to any language, built-in concrete with local basalt inert continuously working with the variety of surfaces’ textures and rugosity, complementing the mass of the buildings with the emptiness of the patios.

The new program reinvents the existing building, making it a meaningful space in a peripheral region in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

The Arquipélago Contemporary Arts Centre adds meaning to the social and cultural context where it is built. A new Public Space is materialized in a central square/patio where art feels comfortable and blurs the frontiers between private and public spheres, leisure and work, art, and life.

The aspects of the sustainable performance of the buildings were addressed through its materiality (structures, infrastructures) and the absorption of the existing handcrafted knowledge enriched by its timeless way of building. The sustainable measures adopted are passive systems that seek to provide comfort for the users: the density of the concrete walls offer inertia and energy efficiency; the rainwater is reused.

The design is committed to the quality of what exists, showing the typological variations - new buildings are placed next to the existing ones in a serene manner – underlining the architectonical memory of a given period and the new addition, without damaging or subverting the spatial and constructive structures of the whole. Context and contiguity contribute to the autonomy of the object.

Originally published on June 23, 2015.