World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Portugal
  5. Filipa Guimaraes
  6. 2016
  7. Sede Polopique / Filipa Guimarães

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Sede Polopique / Filipa Guimarães

  • 01:00 - 21 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Sede Polopique / Filipa Guimarães
Save this picture!
Sede Polopique / Filipa Guimarães, © João Morgado
© João Morgado

© João Morgado © João Morgado © João Morgado © João Morgado + 50

  • Architects

    Filipa Guimaraes

  • Location

    Vizela, Braga, Portugal

  • Responsible Architects

    Filipa Guimarães, José Miguel Reis

  • General Contractor

    Almeidas & Magalhães – Sociedade de Construções

  • Engineering

    CLE - Coelho Lima Engenharia, COMBITUR, MegaPrel, Serralho Engenharias

  • AVAC Installer

    MCFrio

  • Landscape Design

    Trébore Jardinería

  • Area

    53819.55 ft2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    João Morgado
Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Text description provided by the architects. The stone constructions of Quinta de Vilar, then denominated, go back to the middle 40's and the beginning of the 50's. At that time the owner's house was built, followed by the adjacent buildings destined for farming: the cellar building for the production of wine, and buildings for petting, drying and storage of cereals and fruit.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Since the origin of its construction, dating from the second half of the 1940s, the building has undergone some changes in terms of interior subdivision, elevations, exterior spaces and annexes. Despite all these alterations, motivated by its different users and carried out in a somewhat anarchic and disjointed way, seventy years after its original construction, the house and other constructions continue to contrast sharply in its surroundings by its clean and austere design and its rural image embedded in an industrial context.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The project is made up of four buildings. They were built to serve housing and agricultural activity, and now it is proposed to occupy with the headquarters of a textile group.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The housing building it's the reception of the headquarters; besides the lobby and the service desk, it also has the stairs and elevator to access the upper floor.

Save this picture!
Sections
Sections

On the upper floor, to West, is located the administrative building - the old cellar. This floor is organized with the entire administrative and financial area. It is divided into several work and meeting rooms that formalize the internal organizational needs of the company. It also has sanitary facilities, archiving areas and technical area. The lower floor of this building is divided in two distinct areas: one that develops in "open space" as a working area for staff; and the other that presents itself as a multipurpose space for the various situations of training, reception or presentation of products. At this level you can also access to the exterior from the North and South facade.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

From the reception to East is the commercial building – the ancient petting building. This floor is organized in three "open space" working areas aimed at the commercial and designer team. There are also two volumes corresponding to the toilets and two boxes of stairs that connect to the lower floor. The lower floor is also divided into three working areas aimed at product development, three meeting rooms for suppliers services and three meeting rooms for clients, a block of toilets with storage, a technical room and a storage room. It has direct access to the exterior to West, to the reception patio that it is used as in/out access of employees and suppliers, and to East, to the garden patio.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

To the south of the reception is the old granary building, transformed into a resting area for the collaborators. Divided in two floors, the lower floor is related to the outer patio, and the upper floor is destined to the cup space where employees can enjoy their meal, with the necessary distance from their work station.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Filipa Guimaraes
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Refurbishment Renovation Portugal
Cite: "Sede Polopique / Filipa Guimarães" [Sede Polopique / Filipa Guimarães] 21 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907902/sede-polopique-filipa-guimaraes/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream