Mendes da Rocha and Al Borde among Winners of the XI Ibero-American Architecture and Urbanism Biennial (XI BIAU)

In Asunción (Paraguay), the XI Ibero-American Architecture and Urbanism Biennial (XI BIAU) have presented the winners of the Panorama de Obras section (Projects Panorama) of this contest edition, "all faithful to the spirit of the XI BIAU: living, the inhabitant," according to the organization.

Among 997 proposed works throughout Latin America, 17 architectural works —predominantly public projects— built in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Spain, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Uruguay and Venezuela are the winners of the XI BIAU.

Among the 17 winning works, the jury chose two special awards:

Sesc 24 de Maio / Paulo Mendes da Rocha + MMBB Arquitetos
Brazil

Sesc 24 De Maio / Paulo Mendes da Rocha + MMBB Arquitetos. Image © Nelson Kon
Climate Museum in Lleida / Toni Gironès
Spain

Climate Museum in Lleida / Toni Gironès. Image © Fernando Alda
The rest of the winning works are:

Refunctionalization of the Marconetti Ex-Mill / Subsecretaría de Obras de Arquitectura, Gobierno de Santa Fe
Argentina

Refunctionalization of the Marconetti Ex-Mill / Subsecretaría de Obras de Arquitectura, Gobierno de Santa Fe. Image © Federico Cairoli
The Chapel Ingá-Mirim / messina | rivas
Brazil

The Chapel Ingá-Mirim / messina | rivas. Image © Federico Cairoli
Headquarters for a Block Factory / Vão
Brazil

Headquarters for a Block Factory / Vão. Image © Rafaela Netto
New City Hall in Nancagua / Beals Lyon Arquitectos
Chile

New City Hall in Nancagua / Beals Lyon Arquitectos. Image © Felipe Fontecilla
House of the Flying Beds / Al Borde
Ecuador

House of the Flying Beds / Al Borde. Image © JAG Studio
House Between Blocks / Natura Futura Arquitectura
Ecuador

House Between Blocks / Natura Futura Arquitectura. Image © JAG Studio
A Gandareira Soccer Field / Abraham Castro Neira + Carlos Alberto Pita Abad
Spain

A Gandareira Soccer Field / Abraham Castro Neira + Carlos Alberto Pita Abad. Image © Juan Rodríguez
Granada Subway. Alcázar Genil Station / Antonio Jiménez Torrecillas
Spain

Metro de Granada. Estación Alcázar Genil / Antonio Jiménez Torrecillas. Image Cortesía de XI BIAU
Teopanzolco Cultural Center / Isaac Broid + PRODUCTORA
Mexico

Teopanzolco Cultural Center / Isaac Broid + PRODUCTORA. Image © Jaime Navarro
Guayacan Nursery / Ambrosi Etchegaray
Mexico

Vivero Guayacán / Ambrosi Etchegaray. Image Cortesía de XI BIAU
Memoir Medical Clinic / Estudio ELGUE
Paraguay

Memoir Medical Clinic / Estudio ELGUE. Image © Elgue y Arquitectos Asociados
Jerusalen de Miñaro Primary School / Semillas
Peru

Jerusalen de Miñaro Primary School / Semillas. Image © Eleazar Cuadros
Trinity College Renovation / Aires Mateus
Portugal

Trinity College Renovation / Aires Mateus. Image © Nelson Garrido
School N300 Colonia Nicolich / PAEPU_ANEP
Uruguay

School N300 Colonia Nicolich / PAEPU_ANEP. Image © Mariana Cecilio
San Juan María Vianney Church / Enlace Arquitectura
Venezuela

San Juan María Vianney Church / Enlace Arquitectura. Image © Carlos Ancheta
Know more about XI BIAU in Paraguay.

Project gallery

Nicolas Valencia
News Architecture News
Cite: Valencia, Nicolas. "Mendes da Rocha and Al Borde among Winners of the XI Ibero-American Architecture and Urbanism Biennial (XI BIAU)" [XI BIAU presenta los 17 proyectos ganadores del Premio Panorama de Obras] 09 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926185/mendes-da-rocha-and-al-borde-among-winners-of-the-xi-ibero-american-architecture-and-urbanism-biennial-xi-biau/> ISSN 0719-8884

