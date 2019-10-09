Mendes da Rocha and Al Borde among Winners of the XI Ibero-American Architecture and Urbanism Biennial (XI BIAU)

In Asunción (Paraguay), the XI Ibero-American Architecture and Urbanism Biennial (XI BIAU) have presented the winners of the Panorama de Obras section (Projects Panorama) of this contest edition, "all faithful to the spirit of the XI BIAU: living, the inhabitant," according to the organization.

Among 997 proposed works throughout Latin America, 17 architectural works —predominantly public projects— built in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Spain, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Uruguay and Venezuela are the winners of the XI BIAU.

Among the 17 winning works, the jury chose two special awards:

Save this picture! Sesc 24 De Maio / Paulo Mendes da Rocha + MMBB Arquitetos. Image © Nelson Kon

Climate Museum in Lleida / Toni Gironès

Spain



Save this picture! Climate Museum in Lleida / Toni Gironès. Image © Fernando Alda

The rest of the winning works are:

Save this picture! Refunctionalization of the Marconetti Ex-Mill / Subsecretaría de Obras de Arquitectura, Gobierno de Santa Fe. Image © Federico Cairoli

Save this picture! The Chapel Ingá-Mirim / messina | rivas. Image © Federico Cairoli

Save this picture! Headquarters for a Block Factory / Vão. Image © Rafaela Netto

Save this picture! New City Hall in Nancagua / Beals Lyon Arquitectos. Image © Felipe Fontecilla

Save this picture! House of the Flying Beds / Al Borde. Image © JAG Studio

Save this picture! House Between Blocks / Natura Futura Arquitectura. Image © JAG Studio

A Gandareira Soccer Field / Abraham Castro Neira + Carlos Alberto Pita Abad

Spain

Save this picture! A Gandareira Soccer Field / Abraham Castro Neira + Carlos Alberto Pita Abad. Image © Juan Rodríguez

Granada Subway. Alcázar Genil Station / Antonio Jiménez Torrecillas

Spain

Save this picture! Metro de Granada. Estación Alcázar Genil / Antonio Jiménez Torrecillas. Image Cortesía de XI BIAU

Save this picture! Teopanzolco Cultural Center / Isaac Broid + PRODUCTORA. Image © Jaime Navarro

Guayacan Nursery / Ambrosi Etchegaray

Mexico

Save this picture! Vivero Guayacán / Ambrosi Etchegaray. Image Cortesía de XI BIAU

Save this picture! Memoir Medical Clinic / Estudio ELGUE. Image © Elgue y Arquitectos Asociados

Save this picture! Jerusalen de Miñaro Primary School / Semillas. Image © Eleazar Cuadros

Save this picture! Trinity College Renovation / Aires Mateus. Image © Nelson Garrido

Save this picture! School N300 Colonia Nicolich / PAEPU_ANEP. Image © Mariana Cecilio

Save this picture! San Juan María Vianney Church / Enlace Arquitectura. Image © Carlos Ancheta

